Why are retailers falling short of their hiring goals?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Source: Amazon recruitment video
Sep 28, 2021
by George Anderson

The retail industry has a labor problem. Companies are looking for more workers to fill positions in stores, warehouses and field and corporate offices while in many cases simultaneously dealing with an exodus of employees looking for better opportunities.

Record numbers of workers have been quitting their retail jobs in recent months, in some cases going to other retailers that pay higher wages — Amazon.com, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club and Target, Wayfair all offer a current starting minimum wage of $15 an hour with others such as CVS and Walgreens planning to follow. Many other workers are finding opportunities in other industries, such as legal cannabis, that pay decent wages and have more worker-friendly schedules that don’t require working late nights or holidays.

A Washington Post article published last week reported that 321,000 Americans are now working in the legal cannabis industry. Jason Zvokel , who worked 15 years as a Walgreens pharmacist, fulfills cannabis orders for customers at a marijuana dispensary. He makes five percent below his previous pay but the hours are much better.

“I am so much happier,” he told the Post. “For the first time in years, I’m not miserable when I come home from work.”

According to a Wall Street Journal article published earlier this month, a Harvard Business School and Accenture study indicates that artificial intelligence (AI) technology used by companies to identify and hire workers more quickly could actually be getting in the way of jobs being filled.

More than 10 million workers are being excluded from hiring consideration by AI programs for a wide variety of reasons, such as gaps in employment. In some cases “ballooning” job descriptions by employers make it extremely difficult to create near exact matches in the automated search process.

Industry leaders like Amazon.com and IBM are examining the systems they use more closely to determine how they can be improved to resolve hiring bottlenecks. Some are just going old school and using people to handle more of the vetting process to avoid the perfect becoming the nemesis to achieving good hiring results.

“The typical recruitment strategies we use weren’t meeting the hiring demand,” Alex Mooney, senior diversity talent acquisition program manager at Amazon, told the Journal.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers’ hiring practices and operations up to the task of bringing on the quantity and quality of workers demanded at this point in time? What do you see as the weakest spots in retail hiring systems and what are your recommendations for resolving them?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Retail and restaurant's only alternative is to keep raising wages and improving conditions until some kind of equilibrium is reached."

Rick WatsonCEO, RMW Commerce Consulting

Rick WatsonCEO, RMW Commerce Consulting

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "Why are retailers falling short of their hiring goals?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Martin Whitmore
Guest
Martin Whitmore
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
57 minutes ago

Since the push at most retailers is to hire part time associates, the answer is pretty straightforward. Because of this, workers are forced to maintain two or sometimes three part time jobs. The retailers with systems that make it most convenient for their workers to manage their schedules remotely and the retailers that allow associates to bid on shifts will be the most successful in hiring. The ability to view and manage your schedule remotely and to bid on shifts posted are key elements for any retailer to have in their Workforce Management System.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
55 minutes 3 seconds ago

There are many reasons for falling short of hiring goals, and they are discussed daily on network and cable TV. This is like a perfect storm. Stimulus packages, changes in WFH patterns, people leaving the workforce, compensation and more are all converging to make it difficult for employers to find the amount of help they need. This problem will end when we finally reset in the new normal.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Nikki Baird
BrainTrust
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
53 minutes 20 seconds ago
I have mixed feelings on this one. I think the AI-driven programs definitely are not working as intended or are having unintended consequences that companies don’t have enough oversight in place to detect or prevent, and it serves them right for not being more careful about the use of AI. But I don’t think this is retail’s problem. The problem with retail is it has become a crappy job, and retailers have abused a weaker labor market in the past and so developed a bad reputation. Of all the older teens I know – dozens and dozens thanks to being a high school robotics team coach – only one – one! – got an actual retail job once they hit 16. It is not a desirable job. And most Gen Zers that I know think of it as employment of last resort. Crappy hours, crappy customers, “descheduling” instead of getting rid of bad apples, no future with the company, no training, certification, or other benefit that would make them a desirable future employee – what… Read more »
1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rick Watson
BrainTrust
Rick Watson
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
48 minutes 35 seconds ago

The massive crunch in this economy is from supply chain. Hundreds of thousands of workers who used to be in retail and restaurants are now in supply chain. And more to come.

Retail and restaurant’s only alternative is to keep raising wages and improving conditions until some kind of equilibrium is reached.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
47 minutes 55 seconds ago

Retailers have lost touch with their job descriptions. Like the night before a big trip when we panic and start loading our suitcase up with random things we think we’ll need, the rapid evolution of technology, channels and shopper behavior has caused retailers to load up their job postings with unproductive skills. Like all other aspects of retail today, so much change has happened that the entire structure needs to be remodeled. And as job descriptions are re-thought, retailers need to ensure that these jobs offer staff not only salaries commensurate with the cost of living, but room for growth and an empowering work environment to build – and keep – great staff.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
41 minutes 24 seconds ago

If people are leaving and retailers are having trouble recruiting maybe they need to look at their employment practices such as hours, wages and career advancement. This is now an employee’s market and employers must pull out the stops to attract and retain good people. As for AI filtering out people with gaps in their resumes: that’s plain stupid. Unless you know the reason for a gap you can’t possibly make an assessment of someone’s suitability for employment.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
George Anderson
Staff
George Anderson
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
21 minutes 25 seconds ago

Someone I know very well with an advanced degree told me not long ago about their unfruitful job search where a help wanted description listed a dozen or so requirements to be considered for employment. She said that she’d be able to tick off 9, 10 or 11 of the 12 boxes but never as much as a follow up from the employers. I wonder now if an AI system looking for perfect candidates may have played a part. Fortunately, she has since found a job she loves and is no longer actively seeking new employment.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"Retail and restaurant's only alternative is to keep raising wages and improving conditions until some kind of equilibrium is reached."

Rick WatsonCEO, RMW Commerce Consulting

Rick WatsonCEO, RMW Commerce Consulting

Take Our Instant Poll

What grade do you give retailers, in general, when it comes to recruiting and onboarding new hires?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 