Why are McDonald’s restaurants leaving Walmart stores?
McDonald’s plans to shrink its presence inside Walmart to about 150 U.S. locations from about 500 at the start of 2000 in moves accelerated by the pandemic.
The closures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal, although McDonald’s signaled to investors in July that shops inside lower-volume Walmart’s were closing. At the peak of their 30-year partnership, McDonald’s had about 1,000 locations inside Walmart.
Even before the pandemic, McDonald’s Walmart locations were generally less profitable than its standalone restaurants because drive-throughs have become a primary revenue driver. Sweetgreen, Shake Shack and Chipotle are among chains adding drive-thru lanes for convenience and contactless pick-up.
With the pandemic, sit-down eating became prohibited or risky. Walk-by traffic in Walmarts has also been impacted by the increasing desire of shoppers to buy online and have a get-in, get-out experience or take advantage of curbside pickup.
Subway franchisees have also shuttered their locations inside Walmart in recent years. In February 2020, Dunkin’ decided to exit 450 locations inside Speedway in part because it couldn’t offer its full menu, according to Restaurant Business.
Walmart is testing a variety of other options to replace the closed McDonald’s.
“These spaces have been freeing up over time. We have been and continue to fill them,” Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman told USA Today. “We’re looking to both restaurants and services that are really relevant to our customers.”
Walmart is exploring restaurants that don’t rely solely on store traffic and solutions that focus on meals-to-go and delivery. Some former McDonald’s locations will become ghost kitchens, a central kitchen that cooks for multiple restaurants. Taco Bell, Domino’s and Charleys Philly Steaks have filled some spots. Some are being converted to services ranging from tool rentals to hair braiding.
Among competitors, Target’s food service areas are operated under licenses with Starbucks and others. Costco operates its own food court and looks to keep prices low and quality high to drive club traffic.
Costco last week received wide coverage in confirming that seating and a full menu would soon be returning to locations. Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti told CNN, “The food courts work. They’re one of the things we’re known for.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do you think McDonald’s is no longer a strong fit inside most Walmart locations? What should Walmart do with space that is opening up?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The answer is clear: these locations were less profitable (before the pandemic) and they relied too much on store traffic, which has been impacted by the pandemic. This is a good example where store-within-a-store doesn’t always deliver the sales outcomes hoped for. Notwithstanding McDonald’s pull back, I suspect there’s a long line of other brands that would be delighted to be located in Walmart stores. I suspect something in the quick serve food category will still most likely be filling these vacant spaces.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I agree here. I was in Walmart this weekend walking the store, and saw little to no traffic at the McDonald’s in the store (there were more Walmart employees buying lunch there than regular customers). I know Walmart has tried different options and the ghost kitchen concept is the most intriguing. Regardless of what they do as a total business, there are/will be options to fill the space.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The pandemic saw a lot of consumers switch their grocery habits. Shopping was consolidated, resulting in fewer trips to stores. More people used online. And a lot of shoppers maintained a “get-in-get-out” mentality to reduce exposure. In foodservice, options like drive-thru took off as in-restaurant visits dropped back. All of these trends were disadvantageous to McDonald’s branches in Walmart, and they underpin the decision to reduce outlet numbers.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
McDonald’s learned during the pandemic that they gain much more operational efficiency and boost profit margins by organizing their kitchen around drive-thru rather than in-room dining. I think if they had their way, most QSRs would prefer to be drive-thru only, so it makes sense to divest themselves of a tiny number of locations that are the exception not the rule.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Any quick service restaurant location that does not have the ability to offer curbside or, as they call it, drive-up service should be considered a liability. The move in the market is to reduce in-store dining and build out capabilities that enable them to handle more drive-up traffic more efficiently. Being constrained to the four walls of a Walmart store doesn’t really fit that modern business model.
What to do with the space?
Real estate at the front of a Walmart store should be premium for the right strategy. I would guess that there might be some service options that would appeal to their customers and drive traffic. A UPS mini-store? That might also help Walmart with shipping and fulfillment. Heat-at-home meals, something their customers could pick up on their way home after checking out? Lots of options I suspect.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This is simply an acceleration of a trend that started years ago. it reflects a change in shopping habits. It was built on the idea that shoppers took their time in the store which included getting a bite, planned or spontaneous. Now (and pre-pandemic) shoppers seem to be more focused on getting in, buying what they need and getting out. If eating something is not on the to do list it won’t happen the way it used to.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
The rise of home delivery and curbside pick-up is resulting in less traffic inside the stores. If McDonald’s opens a store just outside Walmart rather than inside, it might make more sense in the current environment.