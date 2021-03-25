Whole Foods wants to help consumers eat mindfully
Whole Foods Market announced a partnership with meditation platform Headspace to help customers reprioritize their physical and mental well-being “by tapping into positive moods associated with certain foods.”
The collaboration includes: a IGTV (Instagram TV) recipe series, Food for Mood; three new meditations focused on mindful shopping, cooking and eating; and a one-month free trial of Headspace Plus.
A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods found 85 percent of respondents would like to take steps to improve their overall well-being a year into the pandemic. Seventy-nine percent indicated they want to learn to eat more mindfully.
“After a year of dramatically shifting routines and priorities, we know customers are eager to reprioritize well-being, and the beginning of spring is a great time to reset your meals and renew your mind,” said Kylie Bentley, registered dietitian and team leader for Nutrition & Compliance at Whole Foods.
The program started last Thursday with the first episode of the IGTV series featuring recipes created by chef Sophia Roe in collaboration with the grocer and Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard nutritional psychiatrist and author of “This Is Your Brain on Food.” The four episodes in the series highlight specific ingredients and tips to inspire one of four positive moods: joyful, energized, focused and relaxed.
Eve Lewis, Headspace director of meditation, said, “Mindful eating is so much more than just paying attention to our food — it encompasses finding joy and inspiration in our shopping, being present and intentional with our meal preparation, savoring what’s on our plate and developing a greater awareness of how it makes us feel or contributes to our well-being.”
Last year, Starbucks partnered with Headspace to offer a free subscription to baristas and this January rolled out a meditation series to its Rewards program members. Nike offers Headspace content to app users.
Last October, Lululemon launched its first “Impact Agenda” that included a commitment to invest $75 million though 2025 into making well-being programs more inclusive globally through direct funding, partnerships and advocacy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does a Headspace partnership make sense for Whole Foods? Generally speaking, what do you think of retailers and brands offering meditation content and mindfulness tips to consumers?
4 Comments on "Whole Foods wants to help consumers eat mindfully"
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
The results of this poll are not surprising, always the same and laughable. 85 percent of respondents would like to take steps to improve their overall well-being. 75 percent indicated they want to learn to eat more mindfully. Of course. Who doesn’t. But even given all the tools, most will not do what is necessary.
The Whole Foods offering is nice and even thoughtful, but no more than that. It helps communicate Whole Foods’ values and separates it from the pack a very little.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Somehow I have it in my mind that “eating healthy” is part of Whole Foods’ brand promise from its very inception. That’s an old imprint for me, from long before the “Whole Paycheck” moniker emerged. So this sounds like an updated way of tapping into a longstanding brand promise in a manner reflective of people’s desire to reprioritize their well-being. Very smart in the market we now live in. It’s both differentiating and value adding.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Well, start with the premise that there are all these people who want this – that’s not so true. Who’s going to say no in a survey? And Oreo sales are still going strong. Does it hurt to offer this? No, and some might actually find it useful. Headspace is a pretty good place (says my wife, the meditation teacher), but I’m not sure you’re going to convert a lot of folk. And you can bet that a nice glass of Sauvignon Blanc is not on the menu.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
Mindfulness and overall well-being are hot lifestyle trends right now, so it makes sense for a brand like Whole Foods to continue to push that concept with its marketing and messaging. I’m not sure it will generate a wealth of incremental revenue, but as far as I know they are the first large chain grocer to push mindfulness as a complimentary concept to eating well. So kudos to Whole Foods for seeing a market opportunity.