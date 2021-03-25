Source: instagram.com/wholefoods/channel/

Whole Foods Market announced a partnership with meditation platform Headspace to help customers reprioritize their physical and mental well-being “by tapping into positive moods associated with certain foods.”

The collaboration includes: a IGTV (Instagram TV) recipe series, Food for Mood; three new meditations focused on mindful shopping, cooking and eating; and a one-month free trial of Headspace Plus.

A recent survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Whole Foods found 85 percent of respondents would like to take steps to improve their overall well-being a year into the pandemic. Seventy-nine percent indicated they want to learn to eat more mindfully.

“After a year of dramatically shifting routines and priorities, we know customers are eager to reprioritize well-being, and the beginning of spring is a great time to reset your meals and renew your mind,” said Kylie Bentley, registered dietitian and team leader for Nutrition & Compliance at Whole Foods.

The program started last Thursday with the first episode of the IGTV series featuring recipes created by chef Sophia Roe in collaboration with the grocer and Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard nutritional psychiatrist and author of “This Is Your Brain on Food.” The four episodes in the series highlight specific ingredients and tips to inspire one of four positive moods: joyful, energized, focused and relaxed.

Eve Lewis, Headspace director of meditation, said, “Mindful eating is so much more than just paying attention to our food — it encompasses finding joy and inspiration in our shopping, being present and intentional with our meal preparation, savoring what’s on our plate and developing a greater awareness of how it makes us feel or contributes to our well-being.”

Last year, Starbucks partnered with Headspace to offer a free subscription to baristas and this January rolled out a meditation series to its Rewards program members. Nike offers Headspace content to app users.

Last October, Lululemon launched its first “Impact Agenda” that included a commitment to invest $75 million though 2025 into making well-being programs more inclusive globally through direct funding, partnerships and advocacy.