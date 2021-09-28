Whole Foods goes from free to $10 grocery delivery fee for Amazon Prime members
Being an Amazon.com Prime member will no longer get you free two-hour deliveries from Whole Foods Market beginning on October 25.
Whole Foods announced in an email to Prime members last week that it would tack on a $9.95 delivery charge to all home deliveries from its stores. The chain said that doing so would make it possible to sell groceries online for the same price as in-store and help cover the costs associated with the service, including investments in equipment and technology.
“Our prices are consistent between the store and online options, which is something you don’t see with a lot of our competitors,” a Whole Foods spokesperson told Business Insider. “We are starting to see more customers come back to shop in stores, which is something we encourage with our contactless payment options.”
The decision to charge Prime members for Whole Foods’ deliveries followed a six market test during the summer in the Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Manchester, NH, Portland, ME, and Providence, RI areas. Whole Foods has said that it has seen a spike in home delivery activity since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year.
Prime members looking to save money while continuing to shop Whole Foods online have the option of placing orders for pickup in-store or curbside. The chain said it will continue to offer free-one hour pickup for Prime members.
Some members, who pay $119 annually for two-day delivery from Amazon and other perks, including the one Whole Foods is ending, are unhappy with the decision and took to Twitter and other social media to express their negative emotions.
One disgruntled Prime member named Ruben made the point this way: “Amazon: Are you sure you can’t waive delivery fees? We did — per @JeffBezos — just pay for delivering Jeff into ‘space’ earlier this year — it can be his way of thanking us for a change.”
Many pointed to the diminishing value of the Prime membership as they claim Amazon continues to remove perks. Others said drivers will receive smaller tips, leaving Amazon to profit as low-paid workers pay the price.
Brandy O’Neill, a food blogger who goes under the name Nutmeg Nanny online, said that she will not renew her Prime membership.
“I felt they were taking away a service, and the fee is ridiculous,” Ms. O’Neill told The Washington Post. “It’s just rude.”
- Whole Foods is adding a $10 delivery charge – CNN
- Amazon will start charging a $10 fee for Whole Foods deliveries across the US after years of offering the service for free – Business Insider
- Ruben – Twitter/@reasew
- Ironing Man – Twitter/@TrueIroningMan
- Prime Members bristle at Whole Foods’ $9.95 delivery surcharge: ‘It’s just rude’ – The Washington Post
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will be the net effect of Amazon.com’s decision to charge Prime members for home deliveries from Whole Foods? Should Amazon be concerned about the perceived value of holding a Prime membership?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "Whole Foods goes from free to $10 grocery delivery fee for Amazon Prime members"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This change will undoubtedly cause some shoppers to go elsewhere, but I suspect the overall impact will be small. Clearly the optics of this move aren’t great – given how wildly profitable Amazon is – but the realities of delivery services and cost are real, even for Amazon. I suspect that only a small percentage of 100+ million Prime members shop at Whole Foods, so I doubt that this will have any significant impact on Prime membership.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We do not know the internal numbers (acquisition, delivery, returns, etc.) but many of us on the BrainTrust have been indicating for years that free delivery has its costs (I like the sound of that). Eventually, retailers were going to have to charge the expense of delivery to something or someone. Here we are, inching back to the world of reality. The industry is not done charging for delivery. We may be able to deliver a $5,000 Chanel bag for free, but not $50 worth of anything.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
There is significant value in a “same price” omnichannel model, but this will probably get lost. Convenience and value are king; adding a delivery fee – as with adding any friction – will likely cause shoppers to consider other options.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Those options, both more profitable for Whole Foods and other grocers, is having customers pick up their purchases outside or in the store. Even better yet is having customers handling the job of picking and transporting their own groceries.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
This decision just furthers consumers’ perception of Whole Foods as an unreasonably high-priced retailer. This also doesn’t do much to help Amazon’s image. As many grocers are moving to lower barriers to entry for order delivery, this isn’t a particularly competitive strategy. And, since Whole Foods are typically located in neighborhood spots that are convenient to the population that would most likely shop them, I would imagine that charging this steeply for delivery will just price the retailer out of the delivery market completely.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Will this make my moon trip cost me less? I believe that Amazon believes the demographic that shops Whole Paycheck will not blink at the cost, but Instacart will be the winner here. With robotic pick, pack and ship, it gets cheaper—not more expensive—to process orders. I think the switch to charging for delivery will backfire. Consumers have too many options, and competitors will be taking full advantage of Whole Foods’ misstep here.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
You cannot think about the consumer experience, the fees you charge, and your financial model separately. They all need to be considered together.
I’m left feeling that Whole Foods still hasn’t really transformed to the extent it needs to lower its own costs.
All told, Amazon’s retail strategy with Whole Foods is still muddled several years in now.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
It’s not all that often that Amazon creates openings for their competition — but here we are. Delivery fees are going to be perceived as gouging by more than a few Amazon Prime customers who are also using home delivery for Whole Foods. I suspect competitive offers will hit the market from businesses that will do a better job obscuring delivery fees in the cost of items, rather than expose the cost as a line item on their grocery bill.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
While threats to cancel Prime membership are expected, actual behavior will tell a different story.
Faced with a new delivery fee, Prime members will increase the basket size while reducing the frequency of delivery orders, visit the store more often, and forego the delivery tip. They are least likely to shift their purchases to a competitor or cancel their Prime membership. The Prime and Whole Foods combination is five years old, and free grocery delivery does not define membership. Nevertheless, when you take a free perk away, you better plan for some unhappy customers.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The effect of Amazon.com’s decision to charge Prime members for grocery delivery will backfire and brand loyalty is just not enough anymore to get customers to pay more out of pocket.
There are a lot more players in the market and customers have more choice than ever on where to shop with many free delivery options.
The aftermath of Amazon’s choice to offer “less” will drive customers to other grocers but it won’t hurt Amazon. Whole Foods is its weakest link and, let’s be real, losing a few grocery customers is not going to cause a dent in Amazon’s profit margins.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I have very frequently taken advantage of the Whole Foods free delivery perk as part of my Amazon Prime membership, and have justified my Prime membership fees because of it. As such, I will most likely cancel my Prime membership next year. However, in an excruciatingly ironic twist, I suspect Amazon is adding this exorbitant fee in an attempt to push people back into the store and to break the free delivery habit — that Amazon created.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Whole Foods did not fund the ludicrous Bezos moon shot. Amazon Prime was already one of the best values in the retail universe long before free grocery deliveries. The whiners might not find a whole lot of other free delivery services available to switch over to. It’s hard to understand what they are complaining about. It was never actually free. Where does the entitlement stop?
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If you can afford to shop at Whole Foods and delivery is a thing for you, this won’t matter. That said, nobody should be surprised they did this. We all said it would happen in this forum – hook them in then jack up the price.