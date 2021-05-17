Whole Foods goes all-in on centralized buying
Whole Foods Market announced last week an organizational realignment that includes fully centralizing product buying.
“We are merging our global and regional Merchandising teams into a single team that will support purchasing across the entire company,” the company said in a statement.
The move, according to an employee memo, will “help us continue to sell the highest quality natural and organic products, including elevating our selection of local products, exclusive and emerging brands, and new innovations.”
The retailer is creating leadership roles that will be focused on local products and supplier relationships. In 2020, Whole Foods said it introduced more than 950 local brands, over 10,000 local items and more than 650 exclusive brands.
The move, according to the company, will allow regional operations to “focus exclusively” on running their businesses, including e-commerce and store support. Changes were also made to reinforce recruiting and career development consistency at the regional level and to expand hiring in software engineering and program manager roles.
Allowing brands to sell to individual stores or regions was often touted as the way Whole Foods discovered and supported emerging and local brands.
Reports began soon after Amazon.com’s 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods that the grocer was accelerating a shift already underway to centralize buying in order to ensure a balanced mix of major and niche brands across stores. Becoming more price competitive against conventional grocers that are already centralizing their buying was believed to be another factor behind the move.
Amazon’s brick-and-mortar sales, supported mainly by Whole Foods, have declined for the last four quarters, including a 15.5 percent first-quarter drop. The declines could have been offset by online sales, however, which tripled at Whole Foods between March and December 2020.
According to last week’s statement, Whole Foods “continues to grow across all channels, including delivery, pickup, and in-store.” Plans call for opening nearly 40 more stores and hiring an additional 10,000 people.
“As shown over the past year, Whole Foods Market’s industry leadership is a result of our ability to remain nimble, be responsive, and continuously innovate,” read the statement. “As a company rooted in our higher purpose, we are confident these changes will position us to better support our stores and serve our customers as we continue to grow.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does shifting to centralized buying offer more benefits or risks for Whole Foods? What do you think is behind the reorganization?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Centralized, decentralized, or hybrid models of supply chain all work depending on the level of local decision making that is allowed. It is a trade-off between speed/agility/flexibility on one side and costs/quality on the other side.
By going centralized, Whole Foods is also limiting the flexibility on localized assortments, local sourcing, and the ability to react faster for local/regional needs.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
The question becomes, can centralized buying support local brands? Can this be done in a way that works logistically while still supporting local product sourcing and without raising prices to compensate for the extra costs?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
It seems to me that centralized buying and local product selection are polar opposites. How can you centralize and get better at the local level? It has taken many years to develop local buying relationships at the decentralized store level. I worked with Bread & Circus Whole Food Supermarkets which was acquired by Whole Foods and their strength was this local decentralized structure. I don’t see how this will improve localization for the consumer.
CEO, Repsly
We’ve done a tremendous amount of work over the years with emerging brands, particularly in the beverage and natural categories. Many of these brands got their first shot at major expansion through Whole Foods. Most of the stories from these entrepreneurs are around a regional buyer discovering them in some way (e.g., at a farmer’s market, or through a local referral). One of the things that has made Whole Foods such a success is the feeling of discovering something unique in the store, and of buying from someone who truly supports “local.” The Amazon acquisition may have hurt these pieces of the brand initially, but has proven over time that it actually is committed to carrying these virtues forward. I suspect that they will find a way to continue to project an image of wholesomeness and support for local when making the move to centralized buying, as long as their plan includes keeping those on-the-street connections in place.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The all-central buying model can work. Because food has regional and local nuances, to be successful, the model will require a structure whereby there is an effective and respected way for individual store managers to communicate the need for local and regional products to the centralized buying office. This will increase the regional operations’ ability to focus exclusively on running their businesses but cannot eliminate their input into the buying decisions.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a fine balance here. Local products are important to many Whole Foods shoppers, especially when it comes to the discovery of new brands. However efficiency is also key and, on that front, Whole Foods has never been best in class. There are too many poor processes and too little commercial focus. By making this move I suspect Amazon intends to introduce more rigor. That said, this is not just about buying, it’s also about merchandising. In most Whole Foods stores, displays of local produce could be far more impactful and enticing.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Pros and cons.
On the pro side: Cost/quality/containment — all good for the bottom line.
On the con side: Speed/localization/experience.
A delicate balance that will undoubtedly require wisdom and resilience.
Director, Main Street Markets
I think what we have to remember it that Whole Foods is now part of Amazon. The processes for which Whole Foods was known for many years such as local vendors selling their products to stores does not create the level of consistency that Amazon is looking for and is harder to manage to larger scale. I believe this will be a negative in the long run as that uniqueness was a reason to shop Whole Foods. Whole Foods will become more of a order, pickup and delivery destination instead of a cool place to shop.
President, City Square Partners LLC
Centralized buying and merchandising creates many efficiencies. Reduced costs of operations and leveraging size for CPG negotiations are a couple of the big benefits. The risks include loss of local market understanding and acceptance of local brands. The keys to successful centralized buying and merchandising are a well trained team of retail experts, skilled use of analytics, and maintaining local relevance at the shelf.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
God, this reminds me of “My Macy’s” an initiative that sought to centralize more buying functions yet retain local flavor. It didn’t work so well. The assortment just wasn’t diverse enough. Apparently, the central buyers didn’t realize that Latinx in Miami were very different from Latinx in New York, and the assortment in Miami was way, way off the mark.
As someone said below, it’s a little bit of an oxymoron to centralize local buying. I somehow feel like we’ve received a seven year lesson in “how to destroy a brand’s value.” Not quite done, but almost there. It’s a shame, but an opportunity for other, more dedicated natural foods brands like Sprouts.