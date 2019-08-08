Whole Foods gets serious about partying
Whole Foods shoppers preparing to party will soon be able to pick up not just food, but everything else they need at the Amazon-owned grocer.
The natural and organic foods chain is partnering with a party supplies startup called Packed Party to build out a full section of the type of product one would find at a picnic, cookout or birthday celebration, according to Fast Company. The six-year-old startup’s offerings, which includes cupcake kits, banners and drinkware, have a distinct branded look and feel. The products they offer at Whole Foods will all be recyclable.
Packed Party is a direct-to-consumer brand founded in Austin, TX. The brand’s website shows an array of products that are both more distinctive and more pricey than analogous items at other party supplies store. A stack of designed-out cups from Packed Party, for instance, runs $16, while a 50-count stack of the plain red plastic cups so familiar to party goers runs $5.99 on the Party City website. Other premium products include a $38 confetti bucket bag.
The price point on Whole Foods’ new party products won’t be out of kilter with its other offerings, though. Despite attempts by Amazon to reduce the perception of high prices that has dogged Whole Foods for years, the chain remains the most expensive grocer in the U.S. as of this year, according to a Merrill Lynch study.
The Packed Party relationship could put Whole Foods in direct competition with established specialty chains like Party City and with general retailers that sell similar product lines such as Target. It could also compete with the Amazon mothership itself, given that Amazon’s private label AmazonBasics line contains products like plastic utensils.
Party City, for its part, appears to be thriving, despite the announcement of the impending closure of 45 stores this year, a bump up from the usual 10 to 15. Many experts received the announcement as a positive for the chain, an indication that management is focusing on maintaining profitability. Analysts say that acquisitions from throughout the space since 2007 have led to over-storing for the Party City brand.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is Whole Foods’ affiliation with Packed Party be a success for both parties? What steps might Amazon be planning to leverage the Whole Foods and Packed Party relationship relative to its Prime members?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
This is really wrong. Amazon is simply destroying the Whole Foods brand. Nothing quite as tone deaf as selling plastic party supplies at a health food store.
Everything is not about price. There’s an ethos about Whole Foods that Amazon is really tossing in the circular file. Getting a home delivery from Whole Foods, now that its arrangement with Instacart has come to an end, means getting piles of packaging to keep things cold. Non-recyclable packaging. I ordered once and never will again.
Now they’re going to sell high-end plastic party supplies? Dudes — what are you thinking?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I very much doubt that this move will put Whole Foods in competition with Party City or Target. The demographic overlap, especially with Party City, is fairly minimal. I also think many people will be deterred by the higher prices at Whole Foods and Packed Party. However, this is still an interesting move as it might be of interest to Whole Foods’ core audience, especially for occasions such as picnics.
I am surprised, however, that Amazon has not used its own offer to create a party proposition that it can promote in Whole Foods. Target’s development of its Spritz label has been a success for the firm and has helped it to boost share in the party and occasions market.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Subterfuge. Whole Foods has a lot of problems, most of which existed prior to Amazon’s acquisition, yet Amazon has failed to resolve them. Order To Shelf is a big one and their SKU for SKU excessive pricing (compared to competitors) is another. Instead of fixing core problems, they seem to think this will distract shoppers from seeing the Whole Foods Emperor as it really is. It won’t. This will drive little traffic, add little to the bottom line, and just defer addressing the real issues for even longer.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Loyalty
Very interesting move. Convenience is king, and if offering upscale party supplies in-store helps customers avoid another stop on their journey, people (especially Whole Foods shoppers) will be willing to pay a premium.
Packed Party goods are especially aesthetically pleasing and “Instagrammable.” I’m sure Amazon saw a trend arise on its e-commerce site around this type of party accessories, so I am prone to think it will be a little more successful than some others might believe. Whether it truly makes sense with the existing (or at least the old) Whole Foods brand image is another debate.
President, Circular Logic
What are the chances that this partnership would have happened if Packed Party was not based in Austin, where Whole Foods is headquartered? This sounds like an idea that couldn’t be killed, not an idea borne out of strategic planning.