Who won this year’s Super Bowl ad contest?

Sources: GM; State Farm; Toyota USA; Huggies

There was a lot that was different about this year’s Super Bowl due almost entirely to the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to disrupt the business of America, with its sports being no exception. The game was, in a word, boring. That is unless you’re a Tom Brady or Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan.

If you’re one of the millions who had little interest in the game but like watching the commercials, then this year was different, as well. Some of the established brands that have been part of the Super Bowl broadcast tradition decided to sit out the game. What didn’t change was that there were winners and losers among the commercial spots. Here’s what some of the Monday Morning ad quarterbacks are saying about what they saw.

CNN lists four clear winners among those spots played during the game: General Motors, State Farm, Toyota and Huggies.

GM’s “No Way Norway” stars Will Ferrell who has a real problem with the nordic country. Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson make cameos.

State Farm went the star route in its “Drake from State Farm” spot featuring NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Paul Rudd and the rapper Drake making his stand-in debut.

Toyota USA went straight for the heartstrings with its hopeful spot featuring the American Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long.

Huggies played up the baby cute with its spot showing little ones doing what little ones do-do.

Adweek listed Anheuser-Busch’s “Let’s Grab a Beer” first among its top 10 spots, followed in order by Amazon.com “Alexa’s Body,” DoorDash “Neighborhood,” Toyota and GM’s spots, Cadillac’s “Scissorhandsfree,” Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade’s “Last Year’s Lemons,” Oatly’s “Wow, No Cow,” Uber Eats’ “Wayne’s World and Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation” and M&M’s “Come Together.”

Yahoo Sports gave A grades to the Bud Light Lemonade, Anheuscher-Busch, Huggies and Toyota spots and added spots from Mountain Dew, other Amazon commercials, Tide and Jeep to its list.

Sporting News ranked the top spots as M&M’s, Bud Light Lemonade, T-Mobile’s “Adam Levine sets up Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton,” Uber Eats, and “Alexa’s Body” from Amazon.