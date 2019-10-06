Who still thinks one-size-fits-all mannequins make sense?
Nike earned wide praise last week for installing its first plus-size mannequin in one of its stores. The mannequins are featured on a special floor dedicated to women at its refurbished flagship in London.
“To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space,” Nike said in a press release.
Nike introduced its first “plus-size” collection in 2017 with sizes ranging from a 1X to 3X.
Consumers took to social media to applaud Nike for embracing diverse body types. In 2014, The Guardian reported that the average mannequin is six-feet-tall with a 34-inch bust, 24-inch waist and 34-inch hips.
Among the social media comments:
- “Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered”
- “@nikesportswear @nike got it right!! This mannequin look just like me and you!! Thank you for displaying real bodies in workout gear! Just because we are curvy doesn’t mean we are lazy!”
- “Hopefully, other stores + brands learn from this excellent example and start to use a variety of realistic-sized mannequins.”
Nordstrom, Old Navy and Target have also displayed plus-size mannequins over the last year in support bigger pushes into plus-sized apparel.
From a marketing standpoint, many brands and retailers have been embracing “body positivity” messages — from Dove’s “Real Beauty” campaign that was first introduced in 2004 to CVS’s commitment announced last year to no longer retouch beauty ads. Newer intimates clothing brands, such as Aerie, Third Love and Adore, have earned praise for featuring everyday women in advertising instead of models.
The body positive movement has exploded in recent years with the rise of plus-sized models and social media influencers.
The common knock from critics is that the body positive movement overlooks the health risks of being overweight. Past articles exploring the use of plus-sized models and mannequins have also related that many retail merchants have an ingrained mentality that apparel in smaller sizes looks more appealing.
- Nike Introduces Plus-Size Mannequins In London Store – CNN
- Nike introduces mannequins of all shapes, sizes and abilities in new store – Today
- Nike Just Introduced Curvy Mannequins – People
- What Is REI Doing About Extended Sizing In 2019? – REI
- The Problem With Body Positivity – The New York Times
- Body positivity is everywhere, but is it for everyone? – USA Today
- Nike introduces plus-size mannequins to London store – CNN
- Do thinner mannequins make people buy clothes? – The Guardian
- Plus-Size Mannequin Sparks Outrage For ‘Encouraging Obesity’ – ABC News
- Mannequins get too real for retail – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why has it taken so long for plus-sized mannequins to make it to retail selling floors? Do you think plus-sized mannequins will become common over the next five years?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Who still thinks one-size-fits-all mannequins make sense?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think it is incredibly empowering for people to see themselves in theater, music, stores without it having to be niched — oh this is a plus-size store, etc. All positive.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Historically, retailers and brands have been in the business of selling aspirations – not what we look like, but what we want to look like. Advertising messages and mannequins reflected this. However, the body positive movement is starting to change that and we’re seeing it everywhere including in mannequins. I think it’s a healthy and positive step for brands/retailers to acknowledge and reflect the reality of human form. I believe the body positive movement will continue to build over the coming years and that’s a good thing.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Kudos to Nike and all that are installing plus-sized mannequins. The International Journal of Fashion Design published a study stating that the average American woman wears between a Misses size 16–18 clothing. That needs to be reflected in-stores if retailers really expect shoppers to feel a connection to them. Creating displays of utopian ideals like was done in the 1950s does not resonate with many people in this era.
Additionally, a mix of mannequins of all sizes/shapes and when appropriate, ethnicities, sends an important message to children about inclusion.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
It’s about damn time.
You occasionally see plus size mannequins in stores but they are generally off the beaten path, hidden in the back or on another floor, housed away from misses apparel.
So good for Nike! And good on them for properly labeling plus sizes correctly, and not including 12-16s into the mix. That being said, mannequins in those sizes would be good, too. Diversity means more than two sizes.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
We come in all shapes and sizes and it’s time retailers realize, accept and embrace that. Bravo!
Omnichannel Solutions Lead, SCApath
This is absolutely the right move. Not sure what’s taken so long, as I’ve seen these at Target for some time, but what’s important is that they have started to add them now. It makes good business-sense for them to have mannequins that reflect the product sizes they want to sell and outside of the social importance of doing this, the business importance is that it allows them to begin selling more product sizes without the stigma of “they don’t make clothes for me.”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I think Aerie proved conclusively how powerful inclusivity can be. We all know how exclusivity ultimately worked out for Abercrombie. So now we know a brand can be cool, hip, genuine, authentic — AND inclusive. The whole conversation with the customer is evolving.