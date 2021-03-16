Which retailers are the most innovative in the business?
Discussion
Mar 16, 2021
All the companies on Fast Company’s list of the 10 most innovative retailers of 2021 all found success during the pandemic helping deliver the “immersive, seamless experiences” increasingly demanded by consumers.
The top ten were:
- Shopify: As in-store shopping faced restrictions, Shopify’s tools enabled small shops to pivot to drive sales online and capitalize on demand for local purchases, alternative payment methods and shoppable ads on TikTok.
- Nike: The activewear giant shifted toward more direct engagement with customers by moving to end relationships with several wholesale retailers, including Belk, Dillard’s and Zappos, and bringing free workouts and other experiences to apps.
- Resonance: Resonance’s platform offers goods on-demand for brands from its factory in the Dominican Republic and ships directly to customers, eliminating the problems of being over- or under-inventoried.
- Depop: The resale marketplace for GenZ works like a social networking platform by enabling buyers to follow and interact with sellers.
- The Citizenry: The home foods retailer partners with global artisans to bring consumers ethically sourced, sustainable, premium home goods at an affordable price.
- Ulta Beauty: The beauty chain scaled up its GLAMlab during the pandemic to enable customers to do AI-powered virtual try-ons for hair, eyelashes and foundation matching.
- Italic: The membership model works directly with factories to make label-free versions of luxury items. For a $120 annual fee, members are able to purchase the items at cost.
- Carewell: Described as “the Amazon of home health products,” the marketplace for family caregivers stands out for its advice.
- Rebag: The luxury resale site has spent five years building Clair, an index that allows anybody to quickly appraise the market value of their bag. In 2020, the company debuted an AI-powered version.
- Canada Goose: The outerwear firm has outfitted some stores with Cold Rooms where customers can test coats in a small glass box surrounded by ice sculptures.
Other similar lists include:
- CI&T’s recently-released top 10 ranking of the most connected retailers, which included Nordstrom, Target, Home Depot, Staples, Walmart, Foot Locker, Gap, PetSmart, Bass Pro and REI;
- Boston Consulting’s 2020 list of the most innovative retail companies: Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart, Nike, Target, Adidas, Costco, JD.com and McDonald’s.
- The 10 most innovative retail companies of 2021 – Fast Company
- The Most Innovative Companies 2020 – Boston Consulting Group
- CI&T Releases Report Highlighting Top Connected Retailers During the Covid-19 Pandemic – CI&T
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which companies would land on your list of the most innovative in the retail space over the last year and why? Is there a common theme that drove innovation at retail during the pandemic?
Braintrust
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
That’s an impressive roster of companies and innovations. E-commerce growth has leapfrogged five years. Innovation too seem to have kept pace and is getting caught up. I am looking for a much more ubiquitous use of AR and virtual try-on technologies. Any innovation that directly improves customer experience is a winner.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I’m surprised Walmart and Target didn’t make the list. Their leverage of RFID and Walmart’s usage of micro-fulfillment centers have moved the bar for all retailers. Their ability to understand their inventory in real time and pick, packing and ship robotically make them my innovative retailers of the year.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A lot of retailers have been extremely innovative over the past 12 months, so there are more than can be added to that list. Target is one of them, Best Buy is another, Both adapted to pandemic conditions very quickly. Amazon should be on there too, if only because it is constantly innovative in so many different ways. Dick’s is probably another I’d add, not just for its shifts during the pandemic but for its long-range plan to increase private label development which is working well.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I like this list but Amazon defines the pace that others need to follow. There are some great ideas here but I also like some of the other organizations attempting to blend physical and digital – for example Ferragamo and Dixons Carphone who have both attempted to allow in-store staff to help customers at home using video-based technologies.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
My top three are Nike, Ulta and Canada Goose. Nike has been focusing on a closer and more direct relationship with consumers. The stores are engaging, but not overwhelming. Their app is designed very well. Ulta has innovated in the AR/VR space in the last few years. They’re also centering their omni-strategy on “all things about her.” Finally, Canada Goose – This story was one I heard a few years ago about having the cold-test chambers. Immersive experiences! REI has done similar things, which I love.
What’s common about all three is that they focus on the customer and their experience, then create the technology and physical experience to center around it. All three also track their customers religiously and have very flexible and trusting returns/exchanges policies.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I don’t follow this post. Many are not retailers — Some are technology companies (Shopify), some are brands (Nike, Canada Goose).
There are a few marketplaces in this list, which I could squint and count as retailers according to one definition, but most brands would not consider them retailers.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
It is great to see so many companies creating innovative new ways to serve their customers, especially during such disruption. I especially liked Ulta Beauty’s rapid ramp-up of their GLAMlab as a means of continuing the ability to allow customers to interact with products and, in fact, growing the business.