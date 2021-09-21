Where are the weak points in in-store fulfillment?
A new McKinsey study finds retailers can significantly benefit from using their stores for online fulfillment or pickup, including enabling greater overall inventory productivity, quickening speed to customer and avoiding markdowns. However, it also comes with challenges.
The five in-store fulfillment challenges to overcome identified in the study were:
- Inventory accuracy: McKinsey finds stores generally have lower inventory accuracy rates (70 to 90 percent) than distribution centers (typically more than 99.5 percent).
- SKU complexity: With online assortments typically including channel exclusives, endless aisles and third-party drop-shipments, minimizing margin-eroding split shipments across the network becomes challenging.
- Demand forecasting. McKinsey finds that, given the challenges inherent with positioning inventory across distribution centers, various store types and market fulfillment centers, accurate demand forecasting and distributed inventory placement remains one of the greatest struggles outside of network changes.
- Picking costs. For a majority of retailers, the cost of in-store picking is typically 1.5 to 2 times higher on a cost-per-pick basis than picking at distribution and fulfillment centers.
- Execution quality. Stores weren’t designed to do online fulfillment at scale. Particularly during peak times, managing exceptions, ensuring accurate picks and tightly controlling cycle times to customers present challenges.
Retailers regularly tout the benefits of in-store fulfillment, which includes not only the shopper convenience and cost savings but speedier outbound deliveries, as well.
A DC Velocity article from last year, “Downsides Of In-Store Fulfillment,” pointed to the cost inefficiencies of filling online orders from stores versus warehouses in low-rent areas, as well as the risks to the in-store customer experience from delivery pickers crowding aisles.
Target, where stores fulfill about 80 percent of online orders, just announced it was getting ready to open two new sortation centers in October, followed by two more after the holidays, to support its ship-from-store capability.
“These new facilities offer faster delivery times at a lower cost in markets with a high density of shipments,” said John Mulligan. Target’s COO, on its second-quarter conference call. “In addition, they free up backroom space at store locations they serve, expanding capacity for more digital growth over time.”
- Retail’s need for speed: Unlocking value in omnichannel delivery – McKinsey
- In-Store Fulfillment Creates ‘New and Unusual Workloads’ for Retailers – Pymnts
- The downsides of in-store fulfillment – DC Velocity
- Target (TGT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- What’s the formula for e-commerce profitability? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see the biggest pain points or obstacles to overcome as stores increasingly rely on in-store fulfillment for online orders? What technological and non-technological solutions do you see?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Where are the weak points in in-store fulfillment?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
All the pain points listed in the article are important. Many retailers developed their in-store fulfillment processes on the fly, when efficiency wasn’t the key issue during the pandemic. In-store fulfillment is here to stay in a bigger way than ever, even post-pandemic, and retailers will need to refine and optimize their in-store fulfillment processes. One key area is staffing. Many retailers have simply shifted the work to existing store personnel and in some cases this has been detrimental to service levels and store experience. Retailers need to consider in-store fulfillment as a regular job and hire staff accordingly, rather than simply leveraging existing staff.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
One thing worth mentioning is that for mall-based stores, there is no obvious place for buy online, pick up at curb. It’s not clear if the mall operators are going to want to operate the fulfillment points yet, and it’s definitely not clear that mall-based stores have the technological ability to confirm fulfillment.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Inventory accuracy is the biggest obstacle for most retailers for the in-store fulfillment of online orders. If you don’t absolutely know that the product is available in the store, you can’t promise it for fulfillment of online orders. Many retailers resort to a safety stock strategy and only fulfill online orders if their inventory records show two or three more counts than the customer ordered. Many retailers are turning to RFID solutions to achieve near 100 percent inventory accuracy. With lower costs of RFID chips and higher labor costs, the ROI on RFID is becoming very compelling.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
The biggest complaint I hear from people who use third-party services to do their shopping is that out-of-stocks cause substitutions, which aren’t always a good swap and, thus, a bad end user experience. And for those that still shop in store, their biggest complaint is that they can’t get through the aisles because of the proliferation of third-party pickers. Proving yet again that you can’t please everyone.
Managing Partner, Cambridge Retail Advisors
It’s really all about the quality of your inventory data. Since most retail stores suffer with less than ideal inventory accuracy the risks to customer convenience around timely fulfillment increase proportionately. There’s also the fact that most retail stores are not structured to handle shipments and the cost of space and labor associated with getting them ready for that. The big technology win here is that we have reached an inflection point with RFID.
Lower RFID ticket prices and the higher cost of labor make it the right solution at exactly the right time. RFID can help retailers get their inventory accuracy into the high 90th percentile and help associates pick orders much faster.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Most people have not invested as much in processes, staffing, and technology as Target. Another big thing Target added was the ability to ship “eaches” from their main distribution centers through to their stores so that replenishment or fulfillment from the store level did not always have to break down case packs.
Managing Director, GlobalData
SKU accuracy is a big issue. Just last week we tried to use click and collect at Container Store. The order was ultimately cancelled because the store did not have the item, even though they were showing three in stock. On visiting the shop, one of the associates said that this was a common problem and no one internally has any faith in availability shown online! It isn’t just Container Store – so many other retailers have exactly the same problem. It is a major frustration for shoppers. As for picking costs, these are more expensive than a warehouse – but if the order is collected then the retailer saves on shipping and so, generally speaking, that is a net gain over last-mile delivery.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
In-store fulfillment may have its challenges, but I will continue to believe that Target is on the leading edge of evolving to the best and most cost efficient model for profitably serving the customer. It used to be simple. Factory to DC to store to customer. Now there are multiple levels of DCs and sorting centers and store back rooms. And multiple methods of delivery and pickup beyond the customer simply walking in. So in addition to the complexities of the supply chain getting the product produced, there are now multiple complexities to manage in terms of how the product gets into the customer’s hands. Sounds like the gold medal gets awarded to Target — again.