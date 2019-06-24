Where are the pain points for suppliers engaged in drop shipping?
Retailers and suppliers both believe they’re benefiting from the practice of drop shipping online orders, according to a study from Lehigh University. Manufacturers, however, have struggled more at adapting to the needs of the practice due to the costs and complexities involved.
For retailers, linked systems and collaboration were found to help resolve issues such as quality control and returns, according to a study on behalf of DiCentral, a provider of supply chain integration services.
For suppliers, however, challenges include:
- Cost: In most cases, suppliers are asked to incur the expenses for direct-to-consumer fulfillment.
- Single-order fulfillment execution: Suppliers that have traditionally optimized order management and logistics around bulk replenishment to a handful of retailers are finding selling thousands of individual units, each with its own order and parcel post shipment, increases operational overhead without any increase in sales. Suppliers are also tasked with more order management, inventory and fulfillment responsibility.
- Retailers have the upper-hand: Retailers in the study were found to be “still setting the rules” with drop ships, including determining what information is needed, the sequence of events, frequency of transmissions, articles of data needed and treatment of orders. Individual retailers may each have different sets of rules that also add complexities.
On the positive side, the majority of suppliers said drop shipping has led to improved sales, market share and profitability. Suppliers earn a higher margin versus shipping bulk with traditional wholesale orders and have more opportunities to serve new and existing retailers since they are bearing the inventory risk.
Suppliers were seen to improve execution by increasing joint collaboration, unifying order and fulfillment technology solutions and updating information system.
The Lehigh study found that, given the costs and challenges involved, manufacturers that fulfill drop ship orders for 10 percent to 40 percent of retail customers enjoy greater revenue than those fulfilling for more than 40 percent of their retail customers. The study stated, “Manufacturers see a higher return on investment when drop shipping is limited to a more manageable percentage of their total business.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense for suppliers to focus their drop shipping business with a limited number of retailers? How do you see technology solutions and executional efficiencies reducing the costs and complexity suppliers face with the process?
He who owns the relationship with consumers makes the rules. Retailers adept at online don’t just sell, they create and maintain ongoing customer relationships. Suppliers benefit by leveraging drop shipments with retailers who have the best consumer relationships. However, suppliers must choose partners wisely! If the retailer mismanages the drop ship it can create a customer experience which reflects negatively on the supplier and retailer. It is never wise to put all the eggs in one basket. Suppliers need to develop their own routes to market to compliment drop shipments.
If the manufacturer’s task is to pick, pack, and ship the order, then the manufacturer can do business with all retailers and use a third party such as the USPS, UPS, FedEx and others to pick up the product and deliver it to the consumer. If there are more and different demands made on the manufacturer by the retailers, then it may necessary to limit the number of retail clients to those that offer the most cost-effective combination of options (ability to use existing shipping facilities, higher gross margin for the drop ship unit, and least-cost order processing).
The answer to these questions must be directed on a case-by-case basis. One entity may not have the same inherent advantages that another similar one may have. Start with an ecosystem network analysis to determine the overall strategy. From there, employ the great tools in the marketplace today to define your business partners.
