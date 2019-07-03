Where are grocers failing on in-store experience?
Doug Madenberg, Principal
Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of two articles from the blog of The Retail Feedback Group (RFG).
RFG’s annual “Supermarket Experience Study” found four areas where supermarkets are generally falling short of delivering compelling experiences in the store.
Demonstrating food expertise: This should be the ultimate differentiator for physical stores. It’s one thing to view items neatly organized on a website or app, say lemons or oranges. But it’s another to experience a beautiful citrus display in a store with the colors and scents, perhaps with whimsical signage introducing a Meyer lemon or a cara cara orange. Even better — having an engaged produce associate nearby to offer suggestions for use and preparation. Yet, our survey found 34 percent of shoppers don’t agree that their store has the expertise to help them select and prepare food. Staff availability was also the lowest-rated service attribute in our survey. Furthermore, only 39 percent noticed available staff anywhere in the store for sampling. That is just too low for a store that sells food!
Assortments missing several trending categories: While relatively satisfied with overall selection, consumers rated variety significantly lower in specific high-demand and differentiating categories, i.e., local, international/ethnic, natural/organic, allergen-free. Demand algorithms and item movement models should be supplemented with more input from shoppers in local markets to see how stores can better meet their needs.
Stores are still geared for the wrong time of day: Traditional supermarket shoppers are quite satisfied during the late morning hours, significantly more so than Aldi or Walmart shoppers. Yet, they are considerably less satisfied during peak time — 3PM and 7PM — the time when Aldi and Walmart outperform other day parts. Supermarkets need to figure out how to be at their best when in-store traffic is the highest.
Shoppers leaving without pleasant human contact: Over half (53 percent) of survey respondents were highly satisfied with their visit if they had a pleasant interaction, versus only 30 percent highly satisfied without one. Yet 71 percent did not have any pleasant human interaction on their visit. Almost three out of ten did not have a single interaction. Humans are social animals. We naturally seek company and community. So, it’s not a stretch to imagine that the physical stores that do survive and thrive will be the ones offering at least some pleasant social interaction with their customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see grocers falling most short on the in-store experience? Which of the shortfalls cited in the article is hardest to overcome?
7 Comments on "Where are grocers failing on in-store experience?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
In my personal opinion, I think many U.S. grocers leave a lot to be desired. The whole store experience feels tired and dated. There is too much product, usually merchandised in the most uninspiring of ways. There are exceptions – Publix, Wegmans, Market 32 by Price Chopper, AJ’s, and so on. But the big boys are pretty shabby in their approach! Food and grocery is a very visual category, but I am not seeing many capitalize on that.
Marketing Director, Aptos
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The problem with thinking that grocery shopping should be any experience at all is that we have so much data that says shoppers aren’t interested in having an experience. How many articles, how many surveys, do we see that say shoppers don’t have time to shop or much interest in shopping (hence the reason for BOPIS or delivery) and why self-checkout is so important? Shoppers choose the level of engagement they want – and not everyone in Connecticut chooses Stew Leonards. Better research should be able to segment the market into those who want varying levels of engagement. Then you turn around and decide who you want to market to, remembering that creating an experience costs the shopper.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Of course this comes down to money, especially for skilled and informed help. Help is not only hard to find in the grocery store, but chances are when you do find someone, they don’t know the answer to the question being asked. “Not my department” is the usual and terrible answer. Yes, there are numerous opportunities in the store for tastings, classes, etc., but if you can’t cover the very basic items like having at least a few knowledgeable, helpful personnel in the store to help customers, you’ve already lost your shot.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
As shoppers’ tastes have broadened and their interest in cooking and foodie culture has grown, traditional grocers have chased these trends through expanded assortments. This makes navigating through a typical store more challenging than ever.
Some tough editing decisions — weeding out entire categories, not just individual items or brands — are long overdue. Time to “do less better,” not just in small-format stores like Aldi or Trader Joe’s.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Are we asking too much from the supermarket? After all, it is a grocery store where people come in to mostly buy stuff and get out. Everybody can’t be Wegmans, where people go not just to buy stuff and get out. And every grocer shouldn’t want to be a Wegmans.
If the grocer wants to get better, make it easier and more convenient to get in and out.
