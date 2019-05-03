According to a survey from Uberall, 80 percent of consumers who have interacted with an AI chatbot say the experience was generally positive.

When asked what elements of chatbots need improvement, 43 percent said their accuracy in understanding what customers are asking or looking for. Other areas cited included the ability of customers to get “a human customer rep involved where needed,” 27 percent; and “ability to hold a more human-sounding, natural conversation,” 19 percent.

Drift’s “2018 State of Chatbots” report found different inhibitors to chatbot adoption when it asked 1,000 consumers, “What would stop you from using a chatbot?” The top answer was, “I’d prefer to deal with a real-life assistant,” 43 percent; followed by, “I’d worry about it making a mistake,” 30 percent; “If I could only access it through Facebook,” 27 percent; “I’d prefer to use a normal website,” 26 percent; and “If it wasn’t able to ‘chat’ in a friendly manner,” 24 percent.

Both studies showed consumers becoming more comfortable as they come to recognize the benefits for dealing with specific circumstances. Asked which benefits they’d expect to enjoy if chatbots were available (and working effectively), the top answers in Drift’s survey were: 24-hour service, 64 percent; getting an instant response, 55 percent; and getting answers to simple questions, also 55 percent. Ranking lower were getting answers to complex questions, 35 percent; and friendliness and approachability, 32 percent.

Uberall’s survey found that offers of “deals/coupons/promotions,” cited by 38 percent, was seen as the best potential use for chatbots, followed by “customer service support,” 31 percent; and “provide store locations/hours near me,” 17 percent. Ranking at the bottom was offering “personalized product recommendations,” seven percent; and “give the option of directly buying an item,” six percent.