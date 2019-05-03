Where are chatbots falling short of consumer expectations?
According to a survey from Uberall, 80 percent of consumers who have interacted with an AI chatbot say the experience was generally positive.
When asked what elements of chatbots need improvement, 43 percent said their accuracy in understanding what customers are asking or looking for. Other areas cited included the ability of customers to get “a human customer rep involved where needed,” 27 percent; and “ability to hold a more human-sounding, natural conversation,” 19 percent.
Drift’s “2018 State of Chatbots” report found different inhibitors to chatbot adoption when it asked 1,000 consumers, “What would stop you from using a chatbot?” The top answer was, “I’d prefer to deal with a real-life assistant,” 43 percent; followed by, “I’d worry about it making a mistake,” 30 percent; “If I could only access it through Facebook,” 27 percent; “I’d prefer to use a normal website,” 26 percent; and “If it wasn’t able to ‘chat’ in a friendly manner,” 24 percent.
Both studies showed consumers becoming more comfortable as they come to recognize the benefits for dealing with specific circumstances. Asked which benefits they’d expect to enjoy if chatbots were available (and working effectively), the top answers in Drift’s survey were: 24-hour service, 64 percent; getting an instant response, 55 percent; and getting answers to simple questions, also 55 percent. Ranking lower were getting answers to complex questions, 35 percent; and friendliness and approachability, 32 percent.
Uberall’s survey found that offers of “deals/coupons/promotions,” cited by 38 percent, was seen as the best potential use for chatbots, followed by “customer service support,” 31 percent; and “provide store locations/hours near me,” 17 percent. Ranking at the bottom was offering “personalized product recommendations,” seven percent; and “give the option of directly buying an item,” six percent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the benefits and drawbacks of using chatbots for consumers at this point? Will chatbots play a much larger role in customer service and other aspects of retailing in the years ahead?
6 Comments on "Where are chatbots falling short of consumer expectations?"
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Chatbots on websites provide a great service benefit to customers who are asking fairly common questions. Chatbots can provide an immediate solution and reduce the amount of time “live” customer service people spend answering these common issues. As technology evolves, chatbots will play a pivotal role in the advancement of 24-hour customer service for e-commerce.
Where chatbots have failed is on the selling side. Too many groups are turning these into a new form of spam. We see it constantly on social media sites like Facebook, LinkedIn and others. Facebook has taken steps and outright banned many users.
Using chatbots post-sale as a customer outreach tool and review generator will be the next evolution. The caveat is to not become another spam engine. Customers will reject their use and block them.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
It’s like any new technology reaching towards a peak of inflated expectations — these steps are necessary to push the technology forward and build consumer acceptance. Its inclusion in many aspects of retail is inevitable. As retailers we can be looking for how to effectively support this early technology with human representatives to maintain great service.
Director of Marketing, Wiser Solutions, Inc.
Many website visitors see chatbots as annoying, spammy pop-ups ads. Chatbots should be deployed more strategically than that, instead appearing only on certain pages or after certain events, instead of nearly immediately after a user visits a homepage. Not many visitors will have the simple questions needed before even navigating around a website.
Vice President Marketing, Cybera
With the rise of AI, chatbots will play a much larger role in every facet of the retail experience including customer service. Not only are chatbots more cost effective, they will ultimately be “better trained” to understand the customer need (probably better than the customers understand it themselves). In my opinion, we’re still a few years away from a seamless AI experience … but we’re getting close.
And the idea that chatbots will lead to more errors than what we see in human-run customer service entities will likely be a non-issue.
Marketing Director, Aptos
The list of things that people find useful with bots is very similar to the things most people find useful with their smart speakers: simple service-related questions and tasks. Most retailers in both worlds are struggling to make product discovery (and hence product selling) feasible and efficient. However, perhaps we can learn lessons from the awesome experiences delivered via AI bots through Sephora’s Virtual Artist apps. They have absolutely mastered the delivery of engaging, personalized and high-value experiences that support product discovery and conversions.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist