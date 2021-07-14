When will predictive models become more predictable?
Retailers and brands that used predictive models were forced to constantly retrain and make adjustments around their machine learning tools as historic data became unreliable during the pandemic. While the “new normal” is becoming more evident as vaccines roll out, changes in buying patterns are still volatile enough to continue to frustrate forecasting efforts.
“The question is: How quickly can we adapt and retrain ML models?,” said Dan Simion, VP of AI & analytics for Capgemini North America, in a recent interview with VentureBeat. “Not only do the models need to be rebuilt or redesigned based on new data, but they also need the right processes to be put into production at a pace that keeps up. Until there is some sort of stability, it will continue to be difficult for organizations to identify consistent trends.”
A recent Wall Street Journal article said the pandemic accelerated moves to lean more heavily on real-time live data, including website activity, to drive predictive software, although some companies abandoned pre-pandemic predictive models altogether.
“The problem in highly volatile times is that sales data of last week is not a good predictor of sales in the following week,” Alex Linden, research vice president at information technology research and consulting firm Gartner, told the Journal.
For its part, Walmart in a shift that predated the pandemic by several months, began tracking longer-term trends over several years and decreased its emphasis on the most recent year. Ravi Jariwala, a Walmart spokesman, told the Journal the lengthier data set “helped us normalize the data and more accurately perform demand forecasting.”
In a column for the Harvard Business Review, Angel Evan, president at Particle Inc., a data analytics firm, stated that the pandemic-driven challenges facing historic data should serve as a reminder that customer data is not limited to point-of-sale transactions. He wrote, “Retailers should consider data to be any information that is relevant to their customers’ behavior that can be ethically collected, organized, and studied for insights that decision-makers can rely on.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What challenges continue to limit the use of predictive models in supporting forecasting? Has the pandemic offered any lessons around the reliance on historical data or the capabilities of machine learning?
4 Comments on "When will predictive models become more predictable?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Predictive models are only as good as the assumptions used to build the algorithms and the quality of the underlying data to inform them. As the article points out, all bets were off given the impact of the pandemic. Prediction and data will continue to be extremely important as retailers re-calibrate post-pandemic, but the bigger lesson should be that retailers shouldn’t blindly believe that they can “algorithm their way to success.” The physical world is extremely complex, and so even accounting for all the variables that can impact sales demand is a challenge. The best advice for retailers is to view trends from numerous data vantages, and then connect the views to make decisions – judgement will always be required.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The over-reliance on data trends is what dooms a lot of these models. They are not modeling how people think or shop, they are modeling data. When the data gets weak, like during a pandemic, a flood, bad weather, or a stock market correction, then the models get weak – they can’t represent the underlying reasons for the data. Remember that machine learning is stupid – the machine is looking for patterns the user has identified and told the machine “this pattern means that.” At this stage of development, one relies on AI or ML at their own risk.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Today, real-time data is a foreign concept to analytics companies. They work on yesterday’s — or even last week’s — data. We need to understand what is happening now in order to capture the KPIs that influence our customers. Predictive models only work if the inputs paint an accurate, real-time picture of activity. Retailers can have all the tools needed to build this ideal “nervous system” if they’re willing to commit. What are the tools? Shopper-driven mobile checkout, RFID throughout the supply chain, sensors to monitor security and receiving activities, and a way to centralize all these IoT inputs in real time. Only then will data analytics and machine learning deliver the goods: accurate predictive models.
Also, items like supply chain disruptions and global pandemics need to be considered in scope for analytics. Mostly, we need to learn from our recent experience and weave it into our go-forward strategy.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
The biggest challenge that limits the use of predictive models in supporting forecasting is people.
Retailers and people just don’t like change. We are creatures of habit and if technology is going to change the way you work and retail roles, there will be resistance. Predictive analytics and data can help retailers in combination with creativity and human judgement to make the best decisions for their customers. We need to implement more data driven decisions across retail and remove some of the guesswork.