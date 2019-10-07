When does marketing cross an ethical line?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of articles from MarketingCharts, which provides up-to-the-minute data and research to marketers.
An overwhelming majority (92 percent) of marketers consider themselves to be ethical, according to research released by Phrasee. But the same research also reveals that one-quarter have been pressured to use unethical marketing tactics at work.
Out of the options surveyed, it’s quite clear that the 400 marketers surveyed feel that ethical marketing needs to tell the truth and provide transparency to customers.
At the top of the list of unethical practices, 69 percent cited marketing that distorts or exaggerates the truth as one such behavior. Closely related to that was using unrealistic or altered images (56 percent) — an important consideration given the fact that consumers prefer visual information, at least when shopping online. These concerns are also a major factor when establishing trust: research has found that consumer satisfaction is linked to brands delivering value that matches the marketing message.
Meanwhile, on the issue of transparency, 62 percent said it was unethical for marketing to conceal important information. Shortfalls were also seen around lack of transparency around the use of data in targeting as well as around the source of adverts.
The second-most commonly cited unethical marketing practice by marketers surveyed in the U.S. and UK was marketing that targets and exploits vulnerable groups (64 percent). Fifty-eight percent say that marketing that shames is unethical, as is that which induces anxiety or fear (56 percent), or exploits negative emotions like fear, anxiety or guilt to sell to people (52 percent).
The vast majority (88 percent) of marketers say that marketing ethically is important to them and that they would not work for a company that they did not consider to be ethical in its marketing (83 percent). But 18 percent also agree that the company they currently work for is not as ethical as they would like it to be in its marketing practices.
Ultimately, it may be the bottom line that improves the industry, as 26 percent of marketers say they have seen negative results from using unethical marketing practices.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which marketing practice do you consider most unethical — exaggerating or distorting the truth, targeting or exploiting vulnerable groups, or concealing important information? Have consumers become more sensitive to any of the areas mentioned with the rise in digital marketing?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "When does marketing cross an ethical line?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Here are some examples:
Airlines that advertise low fares but the actual cost is double or more, as they charge extras for breathing, getting on the plane, bringing luggage, water, early boarding, etc…
Hotels that charge $30 to $50 a night for the use or non-use of their tiny treadmills, lousy Wi-Fi, and a pond out back to swim in.
All utilities, which have tons of surcharges that a lawyer doesn’t understand.
Any government agency that takes two hours to answer a phone, along with a wonderful trip to the SSA to speak to their over burdened agents, who lecture you for not providing a blood sample, and your first born, to get any kind of document you might need.
I could go on, but many of us experience this every day.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Marketing that uses implied endorsement — a la ads that start with some version of a celebrity saying “Did you know that the National Federation of Hearing found that 90 percent of all seniors experience hearing loss? That’s why you need ACME Hearing Loss Insurance…” This combines several of the ethical marketing sins in the survey, but it is particularly vexing to me for some reason.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Gee – I always thought that marketing was inherently unethical, in the sense that the job is to sell us stuff that, let’s be honest, we may want but really don’t need. I’m excusing Charmin, Cottonelle, Northern and Angel Soft marketers – obviously a critical category. That doesn’t mean that the profession is evil, it just means that a marketer’s job is to put the best face on a product in the hopes we’ll spend money on it. Of course, they can cross the line – for me the worst is concealing important information, like, “this will taste great but it will give you a horrible disease.” Targeting vulnerable groups, especially kids, is a close second on my list.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Exaggerating or distorting the truth is anything but truthful. It’s a lie. Lie to me and I’ll never do business with you again. I once worked with a printer that told me my project would be done by a certain date. He missed it by a significant number of days. He openly admitted that he knew if he told me the truth – as in how long the job would take – that I would go to a competitor. He was right. The next time I did. Any distortion of the truth is a lie. Marketers that hype beyond the truth are unethical.
The good news for consumers is that many products and companies have reviews – not just of the products/merchandise, but also the company itself. The old saying was “Buyer beware.” Now it may be “Retailer beware.” Customers talk. Eventually the public will know if a company is unethical.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Numbers 1 and 5 are true; you only have to look at any beauty or fashion ad – TV, magazine, online or social media – to know that. Marketing in these areas absolutely “exaggerates or distorts the truth” and can be cited for “using unrealistic and altered images.”
Fashion ads whittle off inches and enhance body parts. Beauty ads erase pores and wrinkles, even tear ducts. How anyone can believe beauty product claims these days is beyond me. It is time to lose the filters and put real people in ads. I don’t know about you, but I want to see what a product can really do, not the Photoshopped version of what it promises.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
There are plenty of good examples already cited, including “sins of omission” like hidden fees. But when marketing crosses the line of dishonesty (especially to conceal a safety issue), it qualifies as truly unethical. Case in point: The many homeopathic drugs advertised on TV that skate past the disclosure about non-FDA review and potential side effects. Today’s version of the 19th century patent medicine salesman.