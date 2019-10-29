When customers think Casey’s, will they think community?
Convenience store chain Casey’s General Stores considers itself committed to the communities that it serves and is upgrading its branding to make that better known.
The chain is launching a new campaign pegged around a new “Here For Good” tagline, according to a press release. The new branding is meant to reflect the position that the chain holds in the towns and neighborhoods where it has a presence. Casey’s General Stores currently has 2,000 locations in 16 states, making it the fourth biggest convenience store chain in the country.
The chain highlights some of its community-focused endeavors on its website, stating that it is often at the center of community events in the small Southern and Midwestern towns where most of its stores are located. The chain is a member of the Chamber of Commerce in many of these areas and offers financial support to school and community initiatives and betterment projects, in addition to donating to and fundraising for a few national charities.
The new branding comes as Casey’s General Stores takes steps to keep up with other big trends in the convenience store space, such as the increased use of technology to meet customer needs.
In June, the chain launched a BOPIS feature to its online presence which also cross-sells to customers on each product selection, announced the impending launch of a smartphone app for pizza ordering and announced other high-tech enhancements on the way such as in-store touchscreen kiosks, according to a Radio Iowa report.
Casey’s General Stores has also gestured at a plan to increase its footprint. In fact, it was recently on the verge of a major expansion. In early 2018, the chain made a bid to purchase the 783 convenience stores Kroger jettisoned when it sold off its convenience store operations. U.K.-based EG Group ended up acquiring Kroger’s assets instead.
Casey’s General Stores recently announced an impressive quarter as reported on Seeking Alpha, though the improved margins were attributed largely to fuel sales rather than store operations.
- Casey’s General Stores Launches New Brand Platform – “Here for Good” – Developed in Partnership with Schafer Condon Carter (SCC), New Marketing Agency of Record – BusinessWire
- Community – Casey’s General Stores
- U.K. Group has big plans for U.S. after buying Kroger’s c-stores – RetailWire
- Casey’s General Stores offering customers new ‘digital platforms’ – Radio Iowa
- Rising Margins Propel Casey’s General Stores To New Highs – Seeking Alpha
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is it for chains to communicate the part they play in the community, and what else might a chain like Casey’s General Stores do to back up the message? Are c-stores in a better position than most retailers to portray themselves as a community hub?
Join the Discussion!
1 Comment on "When customers think Casey’s, will they think community?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
For local stores focusing on community is a point of differentiation. However, it does not negate the need to ensure high retail standards and provide good value for money – both of which remain critical. Casey’s is a constant investor in its shops and promotion so, for them, this campaign should do well.