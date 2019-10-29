Photo: Casey's General Stores

Convenience store chain Casey’s General Stores considers itself committed to the communities that it serves and is upgrading its branding to make that better known.

The chain is launching a new campaign pegged around a new “Here For Good” tagline, according to a press release. The new branding is meant to reflect the position that the chain holds in the towns and neighborhoods where it has a presence. Casey’s General Stores currently has 2,000 locations in 16 states, making it the fourth biggest convenience store chain in the country.

The chain highlights some of its community-focused endeavors on its website, stating that it is often at the center of community events in the small Southern and Midwestern towns where most of its stores are located. The chain is a member of the Chamber of Commerce in many of these areas and offers financial support to school and community initiatives and betterment projects, in addition to donating to and fundraising for a few national charities.

The new branding comes as Casey’s General Stores takes steps to keep up with other big trends in the convenience store space, such as the increased use of technology to meet customer needs.

In June, the chain launched a BOPIS feature to its online presence which also cross-sells to customers on each product selection, announced the impending launch of a smartphone app for pizza ordering and announced other high-tech enhancements on the way such as in-store touchscreen kiosks, according to a Radio Iowa report.

Casey’s General Stores has also gestured at a plan to increase its footprint. In fact, it was recently on the verge of a major expansion. In early 2018, the chain made a bid to purchase the 783 convenience stores Kroger jettisoned when it sold off its convenience store operations. U.K.-based EG Group ended up acquiring Kroger’s assets instead.

Casey’s General Stores recently announced an impressive quarter as reported on Seeking Alpha, though the improved margins were attributed largely to fuel sales rather than store operations.