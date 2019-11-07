Photo: Macy's

Macy’s has a new merchandising tale to tell and this time it is all about bringing brands and products connected to the outdoors inside the chain’s STORY experiential retail store-within-a-store concept.

Outdoor STORY, as it is being called, includes partnerships with Dick’s Sporting Goods, the largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S., and Miracle-Gro, the leading gardening category brand. The goal is to introduce Macy’s customers to a curated range of items that will help them fully enjoy the outdoors while also bringing that warmth inside their homes with plants, indoor gardens and related products.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., said he was skeptical when first approached by Macy’s brand experience officer and STORY founder Rachel Shechtman about the plan to partner with Dick’s to sell its private brand merchandise.

“I wouldn’t have thought about partnering with another retailer to sell outdoor products at Macy’s. However, as she [Ms. Shechtman] presented her ideas and the merchandise her team was envisioning, it made a lot of sense,” said Mr. Gennette. “I reached out to Ed Stack, chairman & CEO of Dick’s, knowing that this would be a first for them as well — to share their exclusive private brand assortment in another major retailer — but he also saw the creative vision and we had the deal done and partnership launched in less than two months.”

“Collaboration is the new competition; bringing together brands as storytellers to add authority and authenticity to a subject matter, like we are doing with Dick’s and Miracle-Gro, benefits both the customer and the business,” said Ms. Shechtman.

Outdoor STORY will feature both apparel and hard goods from Dick’s Alpine Design and Field & Stream private brands. Macy’s shoppers will also be exposed to Miracle-Gro’s new hydroponic Twelve Indoor Growing System that enables customers to grow and harvest vegetables and herbs year-round inside their homes.

Macy’s will run 250 events in 36 stores across 15 states over the course of two months beginning on Saturday, July 13. The events will include outdoor activities and workshops on related topics. The department store chain has highlighted “herb garden planting, planter customization workshops, terrarium making classes, tie-dye t-shirt making tutorials, cornhole tournaments and barbecue cooking classes” among the events planned.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you subscribe to Rachel Schechtman’s “collaboration is the new competition” philosophy? What are your expectations for Outdoor STORY and its impact on Macy’s, Dick Sporting Goods and Miracle-Gro?