What’s the secret to driving emotional connections with customers?
A new study from Deloitte Digital offers more proof that while shared values and rational thinking bring customers to brands, emotions drive loyalty, advocacy and preference.
Among the findings:
- Sixty-two percent of consumers feel they have a relationship with a brand.
- Sixty percent of brand loyal consumers use the same type of emotional language they would use for family, friends and pets when speaking of their favorite brands — words like love, happy and adore.
- Forty-four percent of consumers would make a recommendation based on emotional criteria versus only three percent who would recommend a product or brand to others based on a company’s values or corporate responsibility principles.
- Only 18 percent cited emotional reasons such as feeling rudely spoken to by an employee or unfairly treated in a dispute for leaving a brand. Rational reasons such as high prices, faulty products or wrong orders are by far the primary reason to leave.
Driving stronger emotional connections involves offering a consistent, contextually-appropriate experience across all interactions and developing two-way relationships between brands and customers that mirror human relationships, according to the study.
A challenge is that like human friendships, customer relationships take time to develop. Among people who consider themselves brand loyal, 76 used the brand for more than four years.
Expectations around relationships with brands are also rising:
- Seventy-five percent of customers expect brands to know their purchase history.
- Fifty-seven percent expect brands to know their service history.
- Nearly half love it when companies bring up their last interaction.
- Two out of three expect companies to integrate their feedback into future product and service design.
Despite demands for more personalization, some consumers are squeamish about brands knowing their browsing history for similar products or services, as well as knowing their individual preferences. Trust was the most identified emotional metric connecting consumers to their favorite brand.
Suggestions for improving emotional connections included carefully handling consumer data and breaking up silos to better respond appropriately and in a timely manner to interactions across touchpoints. Deloitte wrote, “Customers don’t care whether it’s difficult or expensive to humanize relationships at scale.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for capitalizing on emotional data at scale? Is greater access to consumer data raising the level of expectations around customer interactions with brands or retailers?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "What’s the secret to driving emotional connections with customers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Maybe it’s just me, but “emotional data at scale” sounds like an oxymoron. I think in terms of “surprise and delight.” Not “surprise and confuse” and not “surprise and disappoint.” That means having a very clear understanding about the brand promise and the boundaries of the brand promise. Venture outside the boundaries and risk confusing or disappointing. Stay inside the boundaries AND continually offer new and fresh product, then delight is a likely outcome.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is going to sound old school, but there is no better way to create emotional connections with customers than with great human-to-human interaction. Apple came out of the gate with a perfect model where there was always (always) someone friendly to talk to you at both the store and on the phone. That sealed the deal right from the get-go. I think you can run all the puppy and baby ads you want, but if your front line people are poor, it won’t matter.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There is a quote we love to use when talking about creating and maintaining emotional relationships with customers: “Customers don’t want to marry you, they just want to date you.” Emotional relationships tell the customer you really care. Every business today must focus on this plateau. Creating and maintaining these relationships creates top-of-the-mind awareness.
First step: always greet customers like a friend who just arrived at your front door. Then pay attention and certainly know as much as you can about their desires and habits, but don’t necessarily show off how much you know.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
People scale to create emotional connections; data collects it – not the other way around.
Co-Founder, HighStreet Collective
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Ritz-Carlton is like Nordstrom in that they are quoted way too many times as the pinnacle of customer service. I’ve stayed many times as an elite member of Marriott and received no better or worse than others at the Ritz. Then there was that time I was left in their spa covered only in a towel yelling for help… No one from the spa, manager or C-suite could rectify it. Being brilliant on the basics is far harder than spouting what people expect to hear.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
Brand messaging, brand stories and the like set the stage for emotional marketing. Emotional connections between human and brand live within the physical product itself. Humans operate on a cognitive, invisible system of individual human preference, controlling purchase behavior and product decisions. Capitalizing on emotional data requires “emotional mapping” of a product’s interactive sensory attributes to elicit an individual’s sensory preferences. Whether through purchase history or interactive self curation, individual customer preference enables true one-to-one contextual interaction and relationships between human and product and brand. Hiding in plain sight there are massive silos of individual customer preference intelligence. Waiting to be discovered and translated at scale!
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Loyalty
Simply having access to data is not enough, nor is having a staff who is ready and willing to utilize that data to improve a customer’s experience. You need both and, most importantly, a system that allows you to derive insights from the vast ocean of information which it is all too easy to be overtaken by. Though slightly counterintuitive, I’m a firm believer that AI is a unique and underutilized key to delivering an emotional connection with customers at scale. However be guarded that Artificial Intelligence is only as good as the human intelligence that created it. Finding talent that can marry the two sometimes seems like a quest for the Holy Grail, which is why most brands have not successfully ventured into the space … yet.