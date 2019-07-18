What’s the recipe for de-stressing entrepreneurs?

Jul 18, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Entrepreneurs are praised as the lifeblood of innovation, but the stress and anxiety makes them prone to mental health conditions, according to numerous studies.

For tech entrepreneurs dealing with prospective multimillion-dollar overnight valuations, the pressure can lead to drug addiction, insomnia and binge eating, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

Chad Dickerson, who left as Etsy’s CEO in 2017, described the marketplace’s 2015 IPO as “this moment of success and this feverish insanity.” Vaulting 86 percent on its first day of trading, Mr. Dickerson felt, “If we don’t maintain this price…it’s just going to be brutal.” 

The pressures — from the isolation of juggling so many tasks alone and the natural pre-dispositions that aid their entrepreneurial drive — can be debilitating for smaller-scale start-ups as well.

According to a new survey of 885 entrepreneurs from the Canadian Mental Health Association:

  • Sixty-two percent felt depressed at least once a week.
  • Forty-six percent felt mental health issues interfered with their ability to work.
  • Sixty-six percent face difficulty in maintaining work-life balance due to entrepreneurial stress.

According to a study by Michael Freeman, who serves on the faculty of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, entrepreneurs are: 

  • Two-times more likely than the average worker to suffer from depression.
  • Six-times more likely to suffer from ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).
  • Three-times more likely to suffer from substance abuse.
  • Ten-times more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder.

Yet only 20 percent of entrepreneurs felt the need to access mental health support and services, according to the study from the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Psychiatry organizations often call for more resources and tools to help entrepreneurs achieve better work-life balance. For entrepreneurs, a primary challenge is overcoming the stigma of seeking treatment and moving past “hustle porn,” which glorifies entrepreneur’s extreme-working hours. 

The Canadian Mental Health Association wrote in its study, “The popular view of entrepreneurs needs to shift from that of the relentless visionary to one that allows entrepreneurs to demonstrate vulnerability and ask for help.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What health advice would you give to retail entrepreneurs under constant pressure? Have you dealt with such pressures yourself during your career? If so, what did you learn from the experience?

Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
14 minutes 41 seconds ago

It is easier said than done. When you are the boss, work doesn’t just turn off at 6:00 p.m. It prevents you from falling asleep and wakes you up in the middle of the night. It oftentimes gives you dreams or I should say nightmares that has you exhausted in the morning. What entrepreneurs must learn to do, and I am still trying after 25 years of having my own firm, is to try to turn it off when you get home to your loved ones.

Read books that have nothing to do with your business. Watch Netflix or Prime series that have nothing to do with your business and enjoy your family. As I said, easier said than done but if you don’t at least try, you will burn out. What could that do your business and more importantly, your family? Giving yourself a break from our current ugly political discussion will also help.

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
11 minutes 48 seconds ago
We use the term entrepreneur but too often these leaders today are not the ones in the driver’s seat making a decision, taking risks and using their ingenuity, talent, and strategies to bring success to a company. Instead, they are too often the person who has become enslaved to the “money people” whether they be private investors, a private equity firm, or a bank. It’s true that you need the money and must spend money to make money but too often today the expected return from those investing is unrealistically high, putting tremendous pressure on those in charge and those who have borrowed the funds or taken the investment. All we hear about today is “how much can I make today because I don’t care about tomorrow.” We do not build good businesses that way. There are too many companies that have had IPOs only to fail later, but those that made a fast buck on it are perfectly content. Moreover, how many retailers have sold out to the private equity firm with top executives… Read more »
Phil Masiello
BrainTrust
Phil Masiello
Founder and CEO, CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency
11 minutes 10 seconds ago
I founded my first company when I was 27 and have gone on to found several others. All in the consumer products space from food to beauty to shaving and now marketing services. There are two areas where pressure comes into play. First, there is the pressure to grow. As soon as you hire your first employee you take on a responsibility to keep that person employed and to make sure the company has the funds to do it. As you scale, you are under pressure to maintain the growth and the standards for your product. So you have to build a team that can support you. You know that old saying that you have to hire people smarter than you? Yeah. It’s garbage. You need to hire people who share your vision for how to achieve success. then everyone is rowing in the same direction. If you hire people smarter than you, then everyone has an opinion and you add the stress of dysfunction. The second place stress comes from is investors. The minute… Read more »
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
9 minutes 59 seconds ago

In my current job, I work with entrepreneurs almost exclusively. I was first surprised to see how low some of the findings were in the study, “Sixty-six percent face difficulty in maintaining work-life balance due to entrepreneurial stress” … I would have thought the numbers would have been even higher with my anecdotal experiences. However, I do think little attention is given to these “extraneous” challenges faced by these business owners when there is so much else to worry about.

It is critical to balance your life and work as an entrepreneur in the long term if you want to reap the rewards of your efforts. There are myriad educational offerings available for free online and in local markets to help create a more productive balance for entrepreneurs. You have to take advantage of current thinking and techniques.

