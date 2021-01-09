What’s the formula for e-commerce profitability?
Dick’s Sporting Goods says it achieved significantly higher profitability in the second quarter in its e-commerce channel through fewer and more targeted promotions, better leverage of fixed costs and strong customer adoption of curbside and in-store pickup.
“Because of these factors and other efficiencies, the profitability of our online business is now in line with total company EBIT margin,” said Lee Belitsky, EVP and CFO, on a call with analysts.
Asked to elaborate on the improvement, Mr. Belitsky said the retailer mitigates shipping and delivery costs by leveraging its approximately 800 stores. Seventy percent of online fulfillment came from stores, including 40 percent from ship-from-store and 30 percent from in-store pickup.
Online has grown from 12 percent of overall sales at Dick’s in the 2019 second quarter to 18 percent in the current quarter. Finally, Mr. Belitsky said the company utilizes data science to fine tune promotions via personalization as well to position inventory closer to customers “so we can accelerate our transit times and reduce costs there.”
On Kroger’s first-quarter call in early June, Gary Millerchip, CFO, stated that the two key drivers of long-term digital profitability for the grocer are the cost to fill a digital order and the retail media revenue generated from a digital transaction.
Ulta officials recently told analysts on its second-quarter call that they are testing BOPIS-only promotions to encourage in-store pickup — in addition to optimizing promotional cadence and reducing shipping distance — to improve e-commerce margins.
At a panel discussion at the recent Data + AI Summit, Colleen Qiu, VP and head of data science for Albertsons Cos., said she sees online profitability improving as data science and AI elevates forecasting, automation and fulfillment.
As quoted by Winsight Grocery Business, Ms. Qiu said, “E-commerce in grocery is still single-digit as a total of the omnichannel experience. As we grow and have more volume, AI can create more efficiency in end-to-end operations for e-commerce. When e-commerce is to scale, there is the possibility it can be less costly than running a traditional brick-and-mortar store.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the obvious and less obvious levers that drive e-commerce profitability for retailers? Do you see below average online margins being a short-term or long-term challenge for retailers?
12 Comments on "What's the formula for e-commerce profitability?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
A current driver of profitability, both online and offline, is the reduction in promotions and discounts – especially in apparel. That will persist for some time, but will likely not last forever. As such, retailers need to look to other mechanisms such as increasing the volume of online orders collected from a store. From our work, in apparel the average margin on an an online purchase collected in store is 31.3 percent versus 27.8 percent on goods delivered to home. The results are even more dramatic in grocery where delivery to home has a negative margin on average. This shows the importance of omnichannel to retail profitability. Another important aspect is to reduce online returns, particularly in clothing, as these push up costs. Using fit technology such as Drapr (which Gap just acquired) is important here. Ultimately, a sale is a sale regardless of channel, but retailers need to look to optimize the profitability of all sales.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The obvious answer is reducing shipping costs. The less obvious is online ad revenue. The real sleeper is whether Ulta can effectively lure shoppers in-store with BOPIS only promotions. In effect this is simply an advertised sale price where the consumer commits to the purchase in advance online. Brilliant in capitalizing on impulse buying in combination with requiring the shopper to eliminate shipping costs, with a bonus of potentially generating an incremental store visit. The question is, how long will it take for shoppers to drop to the fact that this is what the “BOPIS only” promotion really is?
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
These are all great examples of how data, AI, and physical stores should be used. Promotions should become more targeted and personalized now that sophisticated data sets are abundant and table stakes. And omnichannel fulfillment is where the future of retail is headed. In addition to these efforts, I’d like to see non-competing retailers sharing data and cross-promoting to drive further convenience for shoppers and to expand the accessibility to out-of-category consumer knowledge. A lot more can be learned by shopper insights across verticals.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
It can’t be overstated — the secret to e-commerce profitability is brick-and-mortar. Target went from margin loss to a 17 percent margin increase in 2019 by repositioning their online sales around in-store fulfillment, ship-from-store and BOPIS. Additionally, their product return rate dropped with more online orders being picked up in-store. Direct-to-consumer brands like Casper and Allbirds, while experiencing strong sales volume, showed they lack an adequate profit margin on those sales when they opened their books pre-IPO, hence their current efforts to increase their physical footprint. Leveraging stores, pop-ups or shop-in-shop partnerships is the best way to improve online profit margins and customer lifetime value, with the added benefit of reducing marketing costs and increasing basket size and cross category purchases.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
In addition to supply chain efficiencies, e-commerce also allows you to build a first party database of those interested in your brand, and what their underlying interests are. If used properly this should results in a 50 percent improvement in ROAS based on my white paper research.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
“E-commerce profitability” is only two words but the phenomenon is impacted by many factors. Profitability will come from tweaking the costs of each of those many factors individually. And these cost will have to be monitored regularly and forever.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The obvious profit drain on e-commerce is the cost of fulfillment and more specifically the last mile of delivery. Target, Walmart and many other retailers are leveraging local store inventory for online fulfillment to reduce costs. Encouraging customers to pick up online orders in the store (BOPIS) is another profit maximizer. As online shopping continues to accelerate, retailers need to optimize the fulfillment process to ensure all transactions are profitable.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s great to see an article that can legitimately talk about e-commerce and profitability. It’s unfortunate that apparel and returns can’t be mentioned in the same article.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Driving costs out of e-commerce is all about efficiency. Target had these same challenges early in the pandemic. Their costs were really high. They solved this by employing some of the same process they use for picking product in warehouses to the store aisles. They aggregated orders, used store location tools to route pickers efficiently, and created temperature controlled staging areas for orders.
I don’t believe the margin for curbside will be the same as traditional shopping, but I think it can be close. Like Target they already know how to pick and deliver product efficiently from their logistics. Now they need to employee those same capabilities for curbside and delivery.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Many companies shy away from plunking down significant investments in advanced data and analytics platforms and services. But Dick’s Sporting Goods (DSG) serves as a primary example of a company who is getting HUGE profitability benefits as a result of weaving mature data and analytic practices into the fabric of their company. And this includes the use of advanced AI/ML algorithms and data science techniques. Kudos to them!
How are they doing it? They’re looking at all levers of profitability. The obvious levers are the highly visible transactional elements such as price, promo, markdown, item cost, surcharges, marketplace commissions. Some of the less obvious levers are the non-transactional elements such as labor, building, inbound logistics. Transactional + non-transactional = a lot of data! This requires analytics platforms that can handle massive data sets and return insights rapidly so decisioning can be made in near real-time.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, retailers seem to only count the transactional costs for their in-store operations while they compare it to online and apply full costing.