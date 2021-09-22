What’s the best way to reap the benefits of consultants?

8 expert comments
Discussion
Sep 22, 2021
by Tom Ryan

James Fulton, chief learning officer and global head of talent at Goldman Sachs, believes the reason companies often fail to fully benefit from the retention of consultants is because they “oversimplify the issues at hand or underestimate what it takes to create results” while treating consultants “as transactional vendors.”

In a column for Harvard Business Review, Mr. Fulton, a former external consultant, cited three strategies to benefit from consultants:

  • Situational assessment: Companies are advised to fully assess their problems and the type of help required. “A lack of time, curiosity or even skill to adequately understand the problem at hand” often cause executives to oversimplify problems. Companies also often rely on a small number of advisors whose strengths are not always relevant to the problems.
  • A humble mindset: Leaders can feel vulnerable when asking for help. Mr. Fulton writes, “Using help requires a willingness to be helped. That’s hard to achieve if you’re not open to learning.”
  • Interpersonal skills: Collaborations between executives and the consultant team are required to drive outcomes together. Mr. Fulton writes, “Using the help of others is a key leadership skill since no leader, especially in demanding and volatile times, can do it alone.”

Articles and blogs around the hiring of consultants cite the benefits of expertise and unbiased opinions. The downsides can include their often high expense, their availability, given that they work with multiple clients, and a lack of guarantees.

In a 2017 Financial Times article, columnist John Gapper wrote that the rise of digital technology and data analytics has led to a surge in the use of consultants as companies reimagine themselves.

He warned, however, that an over-reliance on consultants or contractors can lead to “off-the-shelf solutions” and copycat approaches. “The curse of the consultants is that anyone can hire them, so their ideas soon spread,” he wrote.

Short-term consultant hires can also extend to longer term as the contractors promise incremental benefits. “Consultants are alluring in a world of changing technology and regulation, as their growth shows. But it is also wise for the buyer to beware of what they offer,” according to Mr. Gapper.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for retailers and brands to ensure their investments in consultants pay off? What mistakes do consultants often make that undermine a successful engagement?

Braintrust
"What advice would you have for retailers and brands to ensure their investments in consultants pay off?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Raj B. Shroff
BrainTrust
Raj B. Shroff
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
27 minutes 37 seconds ago
The advice I would give is to make sure you have a clear understanding of the actual questions or problems, take time to write them down in a brief. A written brief requires thought and would usually be passed around to different stakeholders which helps to gain alignment on expectations. Clearly identify what success looks like and how it will be measured. Be open to being wrong in your assessment of the questions or problems. The consultant should have the guts to redirect you, not be “yes-men.” Consultants often answer the question being asked, even if it’s the wrong one, because it benefits their own business versus pushing back on the prospect and suggesting there is another way of looking at it. They don’t want to risk losing the business and the client only realizes that when it’s too late. Consultants also often don’t push enough on what success looks like and how it will be measured. Consultants often overlook getting out into the field and walking the store, doing their own observations, talking with… Read more »
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
20 minutes 9 seconds ago

A good start but by no means the full list: The consultant should be your friend, don’t treat him as the enemy; be frank, not cagey about the businesses problems; if the consultant is giving you answers before he has asked you questions, change consultants; enable the consultant to find answers within your organization, don’t make it difficult, you are probably paying good money for his time; make sure that your employees understand that cooperating with consultants is to the company’s and to their benefit, consultants do not provide great results working in a vacuum.

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
15 minutes 20 seconds ago

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
11 minutes 16 seconds ago

As a consultant, I have always worked based on the premise of “what is your opportunity and how can I solve it?” That means listening very carefully to understand the need, doing the appropriate research and providing options on how to tackle the need. The consultant must be transparent about recommendations – no matter how difficult the recommendations are to them.

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
9 minutes 12 seconds ago

Make sure you have a consultant that has walked in your shoes, and at least 20 miles further. Ask them what their greatest challenges were in a consulting engagement, and how it ended. Don’t hire someone who has no specific qualifying experience.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
8 minutes 34 seconds ago

I’m always reminded of this definition of a consultant, “Someone who borrows your watch to tell you what time it is, then proceeds to keep your watch.” Apologies to other BrainTrust contributors, who I know, like me, make a living via consulting. Consultants can be a good source of problem solutions since they do not carry the baggage of working for the firm. However having said this the key is to insure that consultants really understand the nature of the problem they have been hired to solve. Plus, their success will be enhanced by providing them access to team members with various views on the problem(s) to be addressed. Finally, a successful engagement includes actionable results.

There’s a terrific video of a couple of consultants who provide a recommended solution to a problem. The manager who engages the consultants smiles and says, “great, do it.” To which the chagrined consultants replies, “We don’t actually do what we propose, we just propose it.”

Liza Amlani
BrainTrust
Liza Amlani
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
8 minutes 3 seconds ago

I’ve been on both sides and the best way to reap the benefits of a consultant is to bring on experts that have actually worked in retail. Experienced retail consultants versus theory based consultants could make the world of difference in getting teams on board with new ways of working.

It depends on the work of course but if you are bringing on a consulting firm that has never worked on the shop floor or taken a product from concept, design and development to market then how can they truly understand what a new way of working could mean for your teams?

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
3 minutes 17 seconds ago

And by the way, encourage the consultant to speak to your staff,asking them questions. This will deal you aces of acceptance on hard issues if they think they are part of the solutions.

Braintrust
