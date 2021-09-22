What’s the best way to reap the benefits of consultants?
James Fulton, chief learning officer and global head of talent at Goldman Sachs, believes the reason companies often fail to fully benefit from the retention of consultants is because they “oversimplify the issues at hand or underestimate what it takes to create results” while treating consultants “as transactional vendors.”
In a column for Harvard Business Review, Mr. Fulton, a former external consultant, cited three strategies to benefit from consultants:
- Situational assessment: Companies are advised to fully assess their problems and the type of help required. “A lack of time, curiosity or even skill to adequately understand the problem at hand” often cause executives to oversimplify problems. Companies also often rely on a small number of advisors whose strengths are not always relevant to the problems.
- A humble mindset: Leaders can feel vulnerable when asking for help. Mr. Fulton writes, “Using help requires a willingness to be helped. That’s hard to achieve if you’re not open to learning.”
- Interpersonal skills: Collaborations between executives and the consultant team are required to drive outcomes together. Mr. Fulton writes, “Using the help of others is a key leadership skill since no leader, especially in demanding and volatile times, can do it alone.”
Articles and blogs around the hiring of consultants cite the benefits of expertise and unbiased opinions. The downsides can include their often high expense, their availability, given that they work with multiple clients, and a lack of guarantees.
In a 2017 Financial Times article, columnist John Gapper wrote that the rise of digital technology and data analytics has led to a surge in the use of consultants as companies reimagine themselves.
He warned, however, that an over-reliance on consultants or contractors can lead to “off-the-shelf solutions” and copycat approaches. “The curse of the consultants is that anyone can hire them, so their ideas soon spread,” he wrote.
Short-term consultant hires can also extend to longer term as the contractors promise incremental benefits. “Consultants are alluring in a world of changing technology and regulation, as their growth shows. But it is also wise for the buyer to beware of what they offer,” according to Mr. Gapper.
- So You Hired a Consultant. Here’s How to Get Your Money’s Worth – Harvard Business Review
- The curse of the consultants is spreading fast – Financial Times
- How Hiring a Consultant Can Help Founders in Business – Entrepreneur
- How to Tell If Hiring a Consultant Will Be Worth the Investment – Harvard Business Review
- What Is a Business Consultant? – Business News Daily
- 5 Things to Look for When Hiring a Consulting Firm – Entrepreneur
- One in Four Small Businesses Plan to Hire a Financial Consultant in 2021, According to New Survey Data – Clutch/PRNewswire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advice would you have for retailers and brands to ensure their investments in consultants pay off? What mistakes do consultants often make that undermine a successful engagement?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "What’s the best way to reap the benefits of consultants?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Principal, Retail Technology Group
A good start but by no means the full list: The consultant should be your friend, don’t treat him as the enemy; be frank, not cagey about the businesses problems; if the consultant is giving you answers before he has asked you questions, change consultants; enable the consultant to find answers within your organization, don’t make it difficult, you are probably paying good money for his time; make sure that your employees understand that cooperating with consultants is to the company’s and to their benefit, consultants do not provide great results working in a vacuum.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
What a horrible issue we have in these instances. Through my years in retail, we always told floor personnel that we did not want them to accuse, approach or touch the customers that had broken the law. It was their mandate to immediately contact their supervisor or above to handle the situation. However if that supervisor thought things were going to get serious, they were to call the police. At times we had arrests, at other times we got the goods back and ushered the person out. However if our associates were touched in a harmful way, or communicated to in a rough manner, the police were immediately called. If you don’t step on it, the word gets out you are an easy touch.
Director, Main Street Markets
As a consultant, I have always worked based on the premise of “what is your opportunity and how can I solve it?” That means listening very carefully to understand the need, doing the appropriate research and providing options on how to tackle the need. The consultant must be transparent about recommendations – no matter how difficult the recommendations are to them.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Make sure you have a consultant that has walked in your shoes, and at least 20 miles further. Ask them what their greatest challenges were in a consulting engagement, and how it ended. Don’t hire someone who has no specific qualifying experience.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I’m always reminded of this definition of a consultant, “Someone who borrows your watch to tell you what time it is, then proceeds to keep your watch.” Apologies to other BrainTrust contributors, who I know, like me, make a living via consulting. Consultants can be a good source of problem solutions since they do not carry the baggage of working for the firm. However having said this the key is to insure that consultants really understand the nature of the problem they have been hired to solve. Plus, their success will be enhanced by providing them access to team members with various views on the problem(s) to be addressed. Finally, a successful engagement includes actionable results.
There’s a terrific video of a couple of consultants who provide a recommended solution to a problem. The manager who engages the consultants smiles and says, “great, do it.” To which the chagrined consultants replies, “We don’t actually do what we propose, we just propose it.”
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
I’ve been on both sides and the best way to reap the benefits of a consultant is to bring on experts that have actually worked in retail. Experienced retail consultants versus theory based consultants could make the world of difference in getting teams on board with new ways of working.
It depends on the work of course but if you are bringing on a consulting firm that has never worked on the shop floor or taken a product from concept, design and development to market then how can they truly understand what a new way of working could mean for your teams?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
And by the way, encourage the consultant to speak to your staff,asking them questions. This will deal you aces of acceptance on hard issues if they think they are part of the solutions.