What’s so funny about authenticity, integrity and transparency?
Face it. Outside of the Big Four — Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas — flowers are special occasion purchases. So, how is Farmgirl Flowers on-track to hit $100 million in sales during the pandemic? The online florist offers a minimal number of products and doesn’t even guarantee exactly what flowers you’ll get. It is also not afraid to partner with organizations like Planned Parenthood, post videos on arranging “supermarket flowers” and canceling and reshipping orders during snowstorms when products won’t be as beautiful as promised.
Christina Stembel, founder & CEO of Farmgirl, attributes the company’s success to authenticity, transparency and integrity.
What I love about the company:
The mission, path and decision criteria are consistent, clear and meaningful to me.
Farmgirl is an eco-conscious company developed with the mantra that it’s a place the founder would want to buy from, sell to and work for. Business decisions — even painful ones, like pandemic furloughs — are freely communicated to customers. When surveyed during the pandemic, customers rated the company (not its flowers or service) as the number one reason they shopped at Farmgirl.
The founder is still the face and driving force of the company.
The business is a 100% bootstrapped organization, and everything that goes with being an entrepreneur is part of the brand. Ms. Stembel doesn’t shy away from pivots, like moving from the original U.S.-only sourcing strategy to using a global supply chain because it would ultimately reduce waste from 40 percent to two percent.
The flowers are beautiful, the packaging recyclable and you get a special surprise.
You don’t know exactly what you’ll get — you order an arrangement “style” that is guaranteed to be beautiful, fresh and attractively packaged. There are no crinkly plastic or cookie-cutter clear vases that go to Goodwill. This is why some individual customers have supported Farmgirl, spending $20,000+ during the pandemic.
The communiques are fun, informative and stylish.
Farmgirl kept customers updated on real-time business challenges during the pandemic with frequent blogs, extended video posts and direct communiques. When the dust settled customers asked Farmgirl to continue this pace, so now there is a weekly news update. Following the shutdown in March 2020, Farmgirl saw an 80 percent order decrease. Updates helped normalize levels in three weeks as customers rallied to back Farmgirl.
Authenticity, transparency and integrity are reasons for consumers to shop, and Farmgirl’s results are proof that standing up for something can help retailers stand out this and any year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do so many retailers and brands seem challenged when it comes to demonstrating authenticity, integrity and transparency to consumers? What lessons can others learn from the Farmgirl Flowers experience during the pandemic?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Who wants to do business with someone or a company they can’t trust? Authenticity is always important, but what customers really want is confidence. The retailer that creates confidence could have a competitive edge. That confidence comes from authenticity, integrity and transparency.
Start with something basic: Do what you say you will do. If you promise delivery by tomorrow, it has to happen.
Be proactive with bad news: If the promise is going to be broken – or if there are any other problems – can you let the customer know before they find out on their own?
Be genuinely polite: That’s part of authenticity. Please and thank you are sometimes underrated. Showing appreciation is not an option.
These are the ways Farmgirl and other retailers have forged stronger relationships with their customers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
More transparency from many retailers would be a welcome, refreshing approach to doing business. Some, I am sure, believe that one does not air one’s dirty laundry and, therefore, would not tell all. On the other side, some skeptical consumers may interpret sharing bad news with consumers as an excuse for higher prices or poorer service. It would be a delicate balance.
Loyalty Strategist, Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute
The diversity (and let’s not overlook affluence) of their market demographic. It is much easier to demonstrate authenticity and transparency when you know that a large majority of your customer base aligns with your “authentic self.” Brands that serve wide demographics have a much greater chance of ostracizing part of their audience when they pull back the curtain in order to hold candid conversations with their audience. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t try to do it — but it is hard and comes with risks that must be assessed.