What’s really behind Facebook’s rebrand to Meta?
Facebook’s name change to Meta is designed to help the company move forward on building the next digital frontier, the metaverse. Management also hopes it will help Facebook move beyond the barrage of criticism facing its social networking platforms.
Facebook becomes a subsidiary alongside Instagram, WhatsApp and other products under the Meta umbrella.
Rooted in science fiction novels, the metaverse merges virtual and augmented reality technologies to envision a new online realm. Last week at the Facebook Connect conference, the company showed examples of people transforming themselves into avatars and playing, socializing, shopping and working alongside others virtually, often in far-off places.
“The next platform and medium will be even more immersive and embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg said. “We believe the metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet.”
Guiding the metaverse may help Meta recapture younger consumers who have abandoned Facebook and are showing signs of losing interest in Instagram. Mr. Zuckerberg cautioned that “many billions of dollars” will be spent scaling the metaverse and that elements may not become mainstream for another five to 10 years.
The moves follow a flood of negative stories about Facebook, based on documents leaked by an ex-employee. Charges range from spreading hate speech and misinformation to depressing teenagers’ self-esteem.
News reports have speculated on whether Facebook’s rebrand was similar to Google’s change to Alphabet that signaled broader ambitions or Philip Morris’ to Altria Group that addressed a toxic reputation. Members of Congress have likened Facebook and Instagram’s tactics to that of the tobacco industry.
Forrester VP and research director Mike Proulx told USA Today, “If Meta doesn’t address its issues beyond a defensive and superficial altitude, those same issues will occupy the metaverse.”
New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose wrote, “If it works, Mr. Zuckerberg’s metaverse would usher in a new era of dominance — one that would extend Facebook’s influence to entirely new types of culture, communication and commerce. And if it doesn’t, it will be remembered as a desperate, costly attempt to give a futuristic face-lift to a geriatric social network while steering attention away from pressing societal problems. Either possibility is worth taking seriously.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Facebook’s rebrand to Meta more about broader ambitions or addressing its reputational challenges? Either way, do you think the corporate rebrand was the smart move?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Meta has been in the works for years, but the timing of the re-branding was likely not a coincidence. I don’t think this was the best time to re-brand as it’s timing relative to the congressional hearings and bad press make it look like a PR play to pivot away from a tarnished Facebook brand. I’m not allergic to the idea of re-branding to capture a new corporate direction – in fact, I think it’s smart and required – but Facebook has so many challenges, the biggest of which is trust. I don’t think the re-branding will achieve what Zuckerberg was hoping for.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
That depends on what Zuck was hoping for. I suspect he understands the product life cycle, now shorter than ever, and when he outlined the strategy or the company, “Facebook” just didn’t work, and he knew that years ago.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Changing the name will not stop the criticism, nor will it stop regulators from looking into the business. Indeed, the broader ambitions of Meta may well attract even more scrutiny. That said, I do think the new name is sensible as it reflects an understanding that the way we use the web is changing and that things are becoming more immersive and community based. However what Meta – and its founder – need to realize is that the web is not the be-all and end-all. Some of the examples given, such as people wearing AR glasses when socializing so they could text at the same time, are a little tone-deaf and reflect the obsession of the tech community rather than solving the problems of everyday folk.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This is about rebranding in the hopes that people will forget the recent negative press. The vast majority of Facebook users don’t know what the word “meta” means, so the future frontier is not a good enough reason to change the company name.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
I did wonder if reputation was a big part of this (there have been numerous examples of this over the years) but there is also the problem of confusion: when someone talks about Facebook were they talking about “Facebook” or Facebook (i.e. FB+WhatsApp+Oculus, etc). This could well have been confusing internally as well as to investors.
By transitioning to Meta they are avoiding this confusion but also following a path taken by Google/Alphabet as they expand into new areas.
Given the number of things Amazon now does, it might be interesting to see if they follow suit.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
I think Zuckerberg has long had “metaverse” ambitions, so I don’t think this move is one designed just to disrupt negative press. However I could totally see how the timing was likely moved up in order to try to counteract all the current negative press.
I just have to point out that in the world of metaverses, Facebook seems more like IOI than Oasis. For you Ready Player One fans. I don’t think anyone has any illusions (beyond Zuck himself) that Meta is in this for the benefit of humanity.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
There is another company that used an umbrella name that wasn’t mentioned in the discussion — Amazon. Bezos never imagined that his company would be a bookseller alone.
I suspect Facebook’s change to Meta was in the plan long before all the negative realizations about Facebook. As Facebook, now Meta, expands to technology that we even imagined, the corporate name “Facebook” is no longer appropriate.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
The timing of this transformation and rebranding — a/k/a Facelift — is not ideal following several grueling missteps. However once the dust has settled, this new nomenclature may help the company distance itself from a brand that was waning in popularity and coming under increased scrutiny.
Although ambitious, this repositioning could lead the organization in a bold direction far broader than its perception as a tiring social network while more effectively incorporating existing assets and paving the way to the emergence of new capabilities.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The Meta branding does little to mitigate the severe tarnish on the Facebook brand that has accrued over the past several years and, sadly, I see no evidence whatsoever that their policies and strategies will help undo the damage going forward, either. I do think the Meta brand speaks volumes about their long-term goals, however, and I expect the Oculus investments to play a big part in their future. The Billie Eilish content recently released on Oculus is an excellent bit of marketing and a portend of the type of experiences to come from Meta. The meta-question for society will be if we are able to enjoy the new experiences without falling prey to all the downsides that Facebook presents. I suspect not.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Facebook’s rebrand is a lot like Google’s parent company changing to Alphabet. It won’t matter much to the daily user. The timing is interesting, given recent revelations about Facebook’s role in spreading hate speech and false information.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
As my grandmother would say, This is lipstick on a pig.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The name change change might be logical in a very simplistic sense about the evolution of the business model, but the prospect of Facebook as a major architect of the metaverse is an uncomfortable thought.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
The best news on the metaverse is that Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are investing in Somnium Space and becoming advisors to this rapidly expanding virtual world. The fact that Facebook is rebranding as Meta does seem a desperate move to grab some spotlight, but the real leaders in the metaverse will continue to build vibrant communities with dedicated consumer participants, leading to more ad spend and increased adaption to emerging technologies.