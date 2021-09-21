What’s Kroger doing most right?
At this week’s GroceryShop trade event in Last Vegas, the crowds have been a little lighter than in the pre-COVID era, but the information flowed copiously.
Kroger chairman & CEO Rodney McMullen took the opportunity to enumerate a series of initiatives his company has pursued in the past year, as the retailer made moves to consolidate its position at the top.
Most recently in the headlines was the Kroger Rush announcement that put the grocer into a strategic alliance with Instacart to enable “ultra-fast” grocery delivery (read: hour or less) for shoppers near any of the chain’s 2,700 stores nationwide.
The move was made as a response to “huge swings in demand” that Kroger stores have experienced with online ordering, Mr. McMullen said.
The most popular products ordered online varied greatly by day of week, even the time of day, he said.
“Many late-night orders involve some sort of sin,” he quipped. “Alcohol or ice cream.”
Kroger’s online sales volume has reached $10 billion from a standing start five years ago.
“We are committed to take that to $20 billion,” Mr. McMullen said, adding a point about incrementality, “For the first time we have data points that show our digital customers are remaining within our ecosystem.”
A key enabler for digital growth will be the “sheds” Kroger has been erecting using automated fulfillment technology from Ocado. They hold promise for reducing the cost of digital delivery, which may partly offset rising labor costs.
“The sheds are also a way into new markets,” McMullen said. “There is one third of the U.S. we are not yet in today. Our aspiration is to feed the whole nation one step at a time.”
This won’t happen instantly, he cautioned, “You don’t eat an elephant overnight.”
Kroger has been making waves recently with its retail media network, an innovation made possible by 11 million daily store visits and four million daily digital visits. “We have an opportunity to monetize that traffic,” he said. “We are working to figure out a way to do that to make all boats rise. That lets us make an offer to CPGs they can’t get elsewhere.”
Kroger sees a chance to double profits in pursuing these initiatives. “I like to say we really have two jobs,” he said. “Job one is don’t lose the customer. Job two is to make money doing that.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of Kroger’s recent initiatives — digital sales, automated fulfillment, media network, etc. — is likely to have the greatest impact on corporate success? Can Kroger sustain its recent growth in digital sales and continue to build its in-store business at the same time?
Join the Discussion!
3 Comments on "What’s Kroger doing most right?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
What Kroger has done, and still is doing, right is to invest in and evolve its business model through trying and testing new things. Long before the pandemic, Kroger was partnering with Ocado to build dedicated automated fulfillment centers and, within this initiative, it tested the concept in a number of markets including ones where it was underrepresented to understand demand and impact. It is now partnering with Instacart to offer ultra-fast delivery. Kroger has its fingers in a lot of pies because it understands there is no one-size-fits-all model when it comes to online grocery. On top of that, the developments in its private label brands and things like meal solutions have paid great dividends. The one small weak spot is stores, many of which could do with some investment.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I believe automated fulfillment will have the greatest long-term impact. Being able to robotically pick, pack, and prep for pickup or delivery solves an increasingly basic human need for instant gratification. In a world where people can’t wait or plan ahead, one-hour delivery matches our attention span.
Call them MFCs or call them sheds, they are game changers. They enable Kroger to deliver on its promises of omnichannel fulfillment while making it even faster and easier to enter new markets. As CEO Rodney McMullen says, their not-so-secret weapon for entering the remaining third of the U.S. markets they’re not already in: MFCs aka “sheds.”
President, Second To None
Five years ago Kroger had no digital sales platform. Today it generates $10 billion in revenue and is quickly on its way to $20 billion, with significant market share to be gained. This initiative will clearly have the most significant impact on the company’s long-term success.