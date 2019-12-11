What’s in store for retail in 2020?
The year 2019 has certainly been an interesting one for retail. We’ve seen an enormous transformation as the industry has continued to evolve with establishments learning how to balance strategies between online and brick and mortar sales.
In 2020, we can expect the market to be influenced heavily by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). Let’s look at five trends that will shape retail within the next year:
Open relationships
Winning retailers will build ecosystems by accelerating the use of new sales channels or working with value-adding partners that offer differentiation by supplementing products with relevant services. Gartner has described these as ecosystems that will create “connections between partners, employees and even competitors … built into vibrant networks that can unlock value for all.”
Support networks
Retailers will use IoT to innovate and differentiate but, most importantly, will begin to realize their IoT projects need to be connected. By connecting together IoT initiatives they will benefit from the “network effect” that transforms individual silos, projects and initiatives to enable new insights and innovation.
Sitting at the top table
Technology will take its rightful place at the organization’s top table in the New Year, following years of undervaluing the criticality of IT in enabling new business models. Technology leadership will start to bring innovation to the rest of the business, as visionary CIOs and their teams contribute new ideas.
Eco-warriors
Environmental responsibility will become a differentiator for retailers. An increased focus on the environment is starting to inform consumer choices and retailers will respond accordingly.
Smart retailers will see technology as a tool to help. This could be applying IoT and real-time AI responses to supply chain issues, improving data visibility that drives decisions, or using process mining to understand and eliminate delays that have an adverse environmental impact.
Blurred lines
The blurring of industry lines will continue as consumer goods companies seek to avoid using the traditional retailer. The direct to consumer business model focuses on delighting its customers without any intermediary involved.
There’s no doubt about it, the latest trends in retail will continue to push the envelope as the technological landscape evolves. As long as retailers are prepared to incorporate new advancements in IT into their game-plan, they will be well-positioned to succeed in the year ahead.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: To what degree will the trends listed in the article affect the retailing business next year? Which of the five trends do you think will have the greatest impact on retailing in 2020?
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
The blurring of lines described in the article will increase as more and more entities join the retailing world. Direct-to-consumer will jump in 2020 from the introduction of many brands that have never retailed in the past.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Blurred lines may well have the biggest impact on retailing, and it won’t be a positive one for retailers. Manufacturers and wholesale distributors competing with the very channel that was created to make it easier for them to sell their products is going to have a negative impact on retailers, but it will be a re-distribution of sales. It will not change the size of the pie.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
At the end of 2020 I think we’ll note that these five trends had similar and possibly little impact on retailing. However, it will be easy enough to have consumers galvanize around the environment. It’s a tangible concept for which they can have a binary reaction. Will it translate into retail dollars? Yes, on the part of retailers as they invest in promotion and sustainability. But I expect, to some degree, avoidance of commitment to purchase on the part of shoppers if they think the price tag is too high. That’s how it’s been for years.
Managing Director, GlobalData
All of these are good, but more important are the general macro-level trends which will affect the sector. Unfortunately for retailers many of these are very challenging. Among them I would include:
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Great points, Neil!
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
You hit this one on the mark! For my 2 cents.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
These are spot-on Neil!
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Open relationships will continue to emerge – some will be successful while others will make people go “Huh, who thought that one up?” But brands must continue to try to find ways to get more eyes on their product – and if that means unique or different partnerships, so be it.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Now that retail companies have increased IT spending, expect new efforts to personalize the shopping experience and assist store associates. I’m also looking forward to more investment into those associates and enhanced job satisfaction for them.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Technology is a powerful opportunity that positively impacts the retailer and the customer – often at the same time. For the retailer, technology will drive more streamlined processes, the ability to better control inventory, create better reports from data and more. For the customer, technology will create convenience through online purchasing, online researching, better personalized experiences and more.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Oliver has certainly hit on a number of key technology trends that are poised to impact retail in significant ways. Perhaps the largest contributor will be the open relationships described in the article.
My personal crystal ball extends beyond technology when considering the new face of retail and I believe three significant trends will be 2020 focuses: 1.) collaboration – retailers cannot go it alone and new, creative models and marriages will emerge; 2.) micro-warehousing – improving consumer access to products and the convenience of their delivery/location are paramount; and 3.) co-opetition – recognizing that brands are taking measures to exclude intermediaries and deliver direct to consumers, retailers must bring new value to the equation.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe the two most important trends that will affect retailing in 2020 and beyond are those listed above as support networks and eco-warriors.
IoT (support networks) holds great promise for retailers today. However there are many devices talking but few listening to the IoT broadcast. Separate islands of IoT proliferate and IT needs to acquire a layer or platform to be the ears and eyes and leverage task management to turn raw data into action. There is a huge labor savings to be had here by automating functions, activities, tasks and steps through leveraging IoT data.
Social responsibility (eco-warriors above) is an opportunity for retailers to map their offerings to their customers’ emerging awareness. By leveraging technologies such as blockchain to capture the origin and journey of their products from farm to table or store, retailers will win customer loyalty and market share.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
It’s clear that the blurring of lines between the social, digital and commerce worlds will continue to dominate the conversation well into 2020. The smartphone will continue to be at the forefront of our lives and the portal to how we engage, communicate, discover, socialize and interact with brands.
The marathon to win the hearts and minds of consumers is ongoing, as brands are taking a very aggressive direct to consumer strategy by engaging with customers on social channels, opening showrooms, and driving new experiences that have been putting more pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers. Amazon will remain the default search, discovery and shopping app, however, their brick-and-mortar ambitions may intensify in both the grocery and convenience space.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
The blurring lines of retail will continue to have the greatest impact as DTC options change the way consumers think and how retailers have to operate to be successful.
Content Marketing Strategist
We’ll see all of these retail trends in 2020.
Technology leaders must be at the C-suite table, as their work permeates retail strategy and keeps companies agile and efficient.
Open relationships are essential, as the blistering pace of retail forces companies to collaborate to create new value by fusing their strengths.
Eco-warriors will continue to thrive in 2020, as 2019 was a massive year for sustainability. Consumer demand for less plastic and more plant-based foods reflects their desire to protect the environment.
In addition, more large brands will go direct-to-consumer to access data insights for personalized service despite the logistical complexity and costs. IoT seems premature yet big market leaders will invest more in this technology in 2020 to stay ahead.