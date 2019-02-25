What’s holding back end-to-end inventory visibility?
Only 15 percent of U.S. retailers have completed supply chain digitization, according to a study from Gravity Supply Chain Solutions. Perceived costs and ROI concerns were seen as primary hurdles.
Supply chain digitization uses a cloud-based platform that promises real-time supply chain visibility. Other than digital, retailers use hybrid (manual and digital) and manual (i.e., spreadsheets, e-mails, telephone calls) models.
According to the survey of 500 U.S. and U.K retail executives, 49 percent that have not started digitizing said the main factor preventing them from doing so is cost.
The concerns over costs could be attributed to a fear of failing to deliver needed return on investment considering that 29 percent of overall respondents cited the inability to justify cost as the biggest threat to their supply chains.
Indeed, digitization of the supply chain wasn’t seen by many as the absolute answer to omnichannel execution. Only 16 percent of respondents indicated digitization was “very critical” to creating seamless omnichannel retail experiences versus 45 percent indicating “somewhat critical” and 23 percent “not very critical.”
The study did, however, find significant benefits to digitization. Of those who have fully digitized their supply chains, 76 percent believe their organization has enough data and insight to make the right decisions about its supply chain. Companies said that the prime benefits were the ability to respond quicker to trends and shipment disruptions and lowering costs due to efficiencies gained.
Tracking products on spreadsheets remained the top pain point for those relying on manual processes.
Overall, 46 percent of respondents described their supply chain management as manual. Of those, 49 percent had yet to begin planning for a digitization project and only 22 percent were at the planning stage.
Interestingly, 39 percent of digitized retailers cited difficulty integrating various systems as a primary blocker to digitization efforts versus 13 percent of those either partially or not digitized. Nineteen percent of overall respondents indicated that the main blocker to digitization is lack of in-house skills. The same 19 percent said the biggest internal supply chain threat is a reluctance to change the culture within their businesses.
- 85 Percent Of U.S. Retailers Haven’t Completed Supply Chain Digitization – Gravity Supply Chain Solutions/Business Wire
- Digitize Supply Chains Today To Future-Proof Tomorrow – Gravity Supply Chain Solutions (study) – Gravity Supply Chain Solutions
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is end-to-end inventory visibility not the holy grail of omnichannel execution? What factors beyond perceived costs are holding back related supply chain investments?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "What’s holding back end-to-end inventory visibility?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Inventory visibility is a key part of the omnichannel equation. All shoppers do their research online. If they don’t see it on your e-commerce site and cannot locate the store that has the one item they want, then they go to your competitor. Simple as that. We were equally shocked to find that in a like-for-like comparison of U.S. retailers across 2017 and 2018, there was a DROP of 31.2 percent in basic inventory visibility. (Omni-2000 US Research) That means retailers have become WORSE at inventory visibility than they were in 2017. Alarming.
Retailers have not been investing enough in the right order management technology that makes this real-time inventory visibility a reality. But I think this is going to change. IHL reported that BOPIS was up 46 percent during the holiday buying season. Simply put – retailers who don’t get their act together on inventory visibility are going to suffer.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Many retailers have taken a kind of patch-up and make-do approach to creating an omnichannel supply chain. In some cases this works, but it becomes more tenuous as online sales grow and cross-channel shopping becomes more complex. All retailers will eventually need to bite the bullet, but the cost and short-term disruption are very real barriers.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
End-to-end visibility may not be the Holy Grail of omnichannel execution, but it is a major part of it. I find it mind-boggling that in 2019 we are still discussing whether or not this is an important part of a company’s execution.
I don’t think it is a cost/benefit or ROI justification that is holding up the needed integrations. I think it is attempting to integrate with legacy systems that did not deliver on their promise. Brands have used manual work and spreadsheets to work around the flaws of these legacy systems. Now no one wants to go back and scrap everything to do it correctly.
It has been proven time and time again that an efficient and visible supply chain improves sales and profits across all selling channels. It is time to move into the 21st century.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The whole article describes what sounds to me like just plain lazy thinking on the part of many retailers. Forty-five percent say it’s only “somewhat critical” and 23 percent say “not very critical.”
Sixty-eight percent are basically shrugging their shoulders. And we wonder why brick-and-mortar stores are going bankrupt? Maybe digitally-native brands had the benefit of starting with a clean sheet of paper and no legacy systems baggage. I’m sure integration is expensive, but they could at least say “critical” which would put it at the top of the list of survival mechanisms that need to be figured out.
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
Aging supply chain infrastructure has become the technical debt that retailers are challenged with, as they move to more omnichannel like execution strategies. Traditional retailers are challenged not only systemically to become more agile, flexible, and connected, but also have to deal with the cultural implications as well.
One side of the IT focus is on maintaining the aging infrastructure and keeping the ship running with zero downtime. The other side of the IT team has to be absolutely locked in on driving innovation, with the right technologies to support inventory visibility across channels. In order for that to happen, it has to be driven from the C-suite, as its even more of culture and organizational change vs. installing the latest technologies.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Industry has already proven end-to-end inventory visibility pays out. The computer manufacturer knows exactly where their smallest component is in the supply chain, what country, on what boat, and when it will arrive. The auto maker, the aircraft manufacturer — they all know. And they would not do it if there wasn’t an ROI.
So what is holding back this progress in retail? Culture and attitude. Penny-wise and pound foolish. And maybe most of all, not really understanding what their business is all about.
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
Starting in the last recession we noted an increase in what we called “stuffing.” The shopper in a big box store puts something in their cart, moves to a different section finds something they like better and takes an item out of their cart and discards it in a “foreign” section. Store managers struggling to control labor costs can only clean up messy stores periodically. Thus an item is not sold, inventory shows it’s on the floor — it’s just in the wrong place. We are looking for a better union of store, shelf, and package.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Inventory visibility is a prerequisite for delivering and meeting shopper expectations in the omnichannel shopping and purchasing world in which we now live. It seems as though half of the RetailWire topics that have been posted over the years all lead back to inventory visibility.