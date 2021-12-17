What’s driving the merch opportunity at restaurants?

2 expert comments
Discussion
Photos: El Poco Loco; P.F. Chang’s; Sonic
Dec 17, 2021
by Tom Ryan

P.F. Chang’s last week became the latest retailer to open an online retail store.

Included in PFCShop.com’s offerings are an Origami Crane Hoodie ($45), a Sushi Roll Bucket Hat ($30), Heat Activated Mug ($20), Three-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set ($45) and 14-Inch Non-Stick Wok ($85). Select flagship locations, including in Las Vegas and Hawaii, will also sell the merchandise.

“We know that consumers are looking to connect with brands on a more experiential level, and we are launching PFCShop.com to meet that demand and integrate into their lifestyle in a new and meaningful way,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang’s, in a statement.

Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, In-N-Out Burger, Margaritaville and Planet Hollywood are among food establishments that have long sold merchandise year-round inside locations as well as online. McDonald’s launched its first permanent online retail shop in 2019.

Others with year-round stores include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, IHOP, Krispy Kreme. Taco Bell and White Castle. Many have holiday-themed shops, including Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster, with many receiving social media buzz for their ugly Christmas sweaters. Arby’s is offering meat-scented wrapping paper this holiday season.

McDonald’s, KFC, Popeye’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and other fast-food chains have found success with limited-edition streetwear and other items, often in collaboration with celebrities. Tim Hortons just partnered with Justin Bieber on a limited-edition offering of donuts and co-branded merchandise, including a beanie, fanny pack and tote bag.

Culver’s and El Pollo Loco recently introduced their first limited-edition merchandise offerings.

Sonic earlier this year opened its first year-round online merchandise shop with a range of t-shirts tailored to local markets. Lori Abou Habib, Sonic’s chief marketing officer said in a statement, “We’ve seen incredible moments in which our guests have experienced life milestones both big and small, from weekend hangouts and driver’s license celebrations, to first dates and proposals, to weekly family nights. With these custom T-shirts, all Sonic guests can rep their local pride and encapsulate ‘THIS IS HOW WE SONIC’ in true style.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why have retail merchandise offerings, whether year-round or limited-time, become such a possible tactic for fast-food chains and restaurants? Is the bigger benefit from these efforts commerce or marketing?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"It’s only natural that restaurants would explore opportunities to add transactions to existing traffic, and at the same time create walking billboards."

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

Join the Discussion!

2 Comments on "What’s driving the merch opportunity at restaurants?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
8 minutes 35 seconds ago

Really? I have never seen someone in McDonald’s, KFC, Popeye’s, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, IHOP, Krispy Kreme. Taco Bell, White Castle. Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Outback Steakhouse or Red Lobster apparel. Who is buying them? Who would even wear them? I hope someone is measuring the value of these endeavors because it sounds as if it is more trouble than its worth.

Maybe it is as simple as “McDonald’s did it, we better do it.”

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
8 minutes 19 seconds ago

People gotta eat. Sometimes several times a day. So it’s only natural that they would develop a relationship with favorite food and restaurant brands. And it’s only natural that restaurants would explore opportunities to add transactions to existing traffic, and at the same time create walking billboards. And sometimes it’s not even about wearing the garments. My In-N-Out Burger and Sriracha sauce t-shirts are fun reminders of Father’s Day or birthday gifts over the years.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"It’s only natural that restaurants would explore opportunities to add transactions to existing traffic, and at the same time create walking billboards."

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

Jeff SwardFounding Partner, Merchandising Metrics

Take Our Instant Poll

For most food establishments, do you think the bigger revenue opportunity is year-round or limited-edition merchandise campaigns?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 