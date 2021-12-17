Photos: El Poco Loco; P.F. Chang’s; Sonic

P.F. Chang’s last week became the latest retailer to open an online retail store.

Included in PFCShop.com’s offerings are an Origami Crane Hoodie ($45), a Sushi Roll Bucket Hat ($30), Heat Activated Mug ($20), Three-Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set ($45) and 14-Inch Non-Stick Wok ($85). Select flagship locations, including in Las Vegas and Hawaii, will also sell the merchandise.

“We know that consumers are looking to connect with brands on a more experiential level, and we are launching PFCShop.com to meet that demand and integrate into their lifestyle in a new and meaningful way,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang’s, in a statement.

Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, In-N-Out Burger, Margaritaville and Planet Hollywood are among food establishments that have long sold merchandise year-round inside locations as well as online. McDonald’s launched its first permanent online retail shop in 2019.

Others with year-round stores include Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, IHOP, Krispy Kreme. Taco Bell and White Castle. Many have holiday-themed shops, including Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars, Outback Steakhouse and Red Lobster, with many receiving social media buzz for their ugly Christmas sweaters. Arby’s is offering meat-scented wrapping paper this holiday season.

McDonald’s, KFC, Popeye’s, Wendy’s, Burger King and other fast-food chains have found success with limited-edition streetwear and other items, often in collaboration with celebrities. Tim Hortons just partnered with Justin Bieber on a limited-edition offering of donuts and co-branded merchandise, including a beanie, fanny pack and tote bag.

Culver’s and El Pollo Loco recently introduced their first limited-edition merchandise offerings.

Sonic earlier this year opened its first year-round online merchandise shop with a range of t-shirts tailored to local markets. Lori Abou Habib, Sonic’s chief marketing officer said in a statement, “We’ve seen incredible moments in which our guests have experienced life milestones both big and small, from weekend hangouts and driver’s license celebrations, to first dates and proposals, to weekly family nights. With these custom T-shirts, all Sonic guests can rep their local pride and encapsulate ‘THIS IS HOW WE SONIC’ in true style.”