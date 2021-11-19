What’s driving shoppers to Amazon?
MarketingCharts staff
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of articles from MarketingCharts, which provides up-to-the-minute data and research to marketers.
Two-thirds of U.S. consumers say that one of the top five reasons they shop with Amazon.com is because they can find almost anything they need, according to a survey from Digital Commerce 360.
The number two reason was “I’m a Prime member and receive free shipping on most items,” which was chosen by 56 percent of respondents. Fifty-one percent cited free shipping through Prime in a similar June 2020 survey, when it was the top choice. The “I can find almost everything I need” option was not included in last year’s survey.
The survey of 1,000 adults taken in August found other top reasons consumers shop with Amazon were to quickly locate and purchase products (51 percent selecting it within their top five) and find competitive prices (47 percent).
Other reasons included Amazon’s ability to deliver on time (33 percent cited it in top five), familiarity with the user experience on the site (25 percent), its vast number of customer reviews (24 percent) and the ability to quickly reorder products (24 percent).
Other highlights from the report:
- The reasons consumers avoid buying from Amazon include that they prefer to try on or touch products (33 percent), they would rather support local retailers (29 percent) and that they don’t want Amazon to monopolize online shopping (24 percent).
- Apparel, accessories and shoes (50 percent), home (furnishings, decor, gardening, etc. – 50 percent) and health and beauty (43 percent) are Amazon’s most popular categories.
- Two-thirds (67 percent) have read a customer review on Amazon, with more than one-third (36 percent) saying they have left a review.
- Even though one-quarter have used a voice assistant to make purchases, only three percent of Amazon shoppers say they have made a purchase with an Alexa device.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the reasons behind Amazon.com’s appeal have changed in recent years? Do the survey’s findings offer any insights into how Amazon and its competitors might further improve their shopping experiences?
The ’60s radical in me wants to not love Amazon, but gee – all of the top four resonate. I’m not sure if these have changed, but they certainly have helped it become as big and as popular as it is. If they can fix the shipping time problem (a recent issue for me), I’ll really be happy.
You are a funny man, Stephen!
Convenience drives shoppers to Amazon, period. It’s simple to use and you get your product very quickly. With the holes you are seeing in major retailers, people don’t want to waste the time going to stores only to find out they don’t have what they are looking for.
There is something to be said about consistency and Amazon has that down. It’s much easier for a customer to click on the Amazon app and search for what they need. Even if we shop on other sites, the default tends to be Amazon.
The challenge comes down to changing customer behaviors to switch from using Amazon as their default.