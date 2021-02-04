Photo: @jopanuwatd via Twenty20

Travel retailer Hudson announced plans to open six stores in the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as domestic air travel has recently been showing signs of making a comeback.

“There is such an immense feeling of honor being the first retailer selected to operate at the stunning new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and the timing could not be more perfect as we begin to witness the rebound of travel,” said Roger Fordyce, Hudson’s CEO, in a statement.

Air travel has started to recover significantly in recent weeks as vaccination rates climb and states roll back pandemic restrictions.

American Airlines said Monday bookings are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Delta said on Wednesday that it would start selling middle seats again on flights starting May 1, making it the last U.S. airline to end the policy restriction.

Expanded vaccine availability factored into Delta’s decision. CEO Ed Bastian said the company’s research shows that 64 percent of its pre-pandemic passenger base anticipate having at least one dose of the vaccine by May 1.

Mr. Bastian in a memo to employees said mask requirements, cleanliness protocols, eliminating change fees and other measures would remain in place. He wrote, “Don’t confuse these actions with a return to ‘normal.'”

Wednesday marked the 21st day that over one million people have been screened at airport checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That’s still down 41 percent year over year amid continuing safety concerns.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s is recommending that even vaccinated Americans postpone all travel plans until more is known about how effective vaccines are against new COVID-19 variants and whether vaccinated individuals can spread the disease.

A new analysis of TSA screening data from The New York Times also finds large hub airports have just a fraction of the travelers they did at this time last year, while traffic at smaller airports in such places as Colorado, Montana and Florida’s Key West are running ahead of last year. The best traffic was seen as airports “close to outdoor vacation destinations, and those serving communities whose residents are more willing to travel amid a pandemic.”