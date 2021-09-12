What will it take for brands to build digital communities?
A university study details how digital communities can support more personal and less transactional relationships with consumers, but also carry inherent challenges and risks.
Establishing flagship platforms, according to researchers at University of Cologne, often involves two processes:
Consumer crowdsourcing: Consumers draw value from platform participants such as the brand, other consumers or third-party businesses.
Consumer crowdsending: Consumers provide value to platform participants.
Consumer interactions were grouped by the researchers into five platform building blocks: transaction, community, benchmarking, guidance and inspiration. For example, Nike’s Run Club addresses the overarching consumer goal of living an active, healthy lifestyle by offering exclusive products (transaction block), sports events (community block), tracking and competitive features (benchmarking block), and personal coaching (guidance block).
Brands can then tailor the degree of consumer involvement through three different states:
Capitalizing relationships: Involves intense crowdsourcing focusing on the guidance block and integrating a variety of third-party sources, such as the way Nike recruits coaches and nutritionists to guide consumers’ active and healthy lifestyle goals.
Catalyzing relationships: Involves intense crowdsending playing up community and inspiration blocks and involving deep integration of consumers into the value creation process, such as Lego.com.
Nurturing partnerships: Involves intense crowdsourcing and crowdsending as the platform “becomes a co-creator of a consumer’s identity as much as the consumer co-creates the platform offering.”
University of Cologne professor Julian Wichmann explains, “The more frequently and more intimately that consumers interact with the platform, the more intensely they crowdsource and crowdsend and the more the relationship transforms from purely transaction-focused to highly self-relevant, committed and durable.”
Risks in developing such platforms include “the dilution of the core brand due to the inclusion of third parties, platform hijacking through consumers and high operational costs.”
For managers, flagship platforms shift the market focus from products to entire category spaces. They also require measurements that extend beyond brand performance to interaction quality, and demand new resources and skills that enable the ongoing orchestration of interactions and relationships.
Werner Reinartz, also at University of Cologne, said, “Companies will need to decide whether they want to stick to the traditional pipeline model, complement other platforms, or embrace the opportunities and challenges of operating their own brand flagship platform.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is creating a digital community a practical or far-fetched goal for most brands? Does the study appear to sufficiently assess the upsides and downsides?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "What will it take for brands to build digital communities?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Creating a digital community should be the baseline goal for brands. Consumers are evolving in real-time and retailers that are not considering seamless connectivity across physical and digital engagement channels are missing the boat. Meeting the customer where they are, where they shop, where they workout or cook or entertain is standard practice and if retailers are not getting on board, they are losing.
A brand is so much more than transactional – it should be more than just a purchase. If a retailer doesn’t “get this” then they are living in the past.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Operating a brand-owned platform is a stretch and is possible in reach for only the biggest. I do not forsee it on a short-term pipeline but perhaps it’s something coming in the future.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Digital communities – including Metaverse communities – are the next big thing for brands — but only for those in high involvement categories. I imagine there will be less enthusiasm for say, a brand of cleaning fluid than for athletic wear.
Director of Marketing, Deck Commerce OMS
Creating a strong community is a surefire way to create raving fans of a brand. Seth Rodin refers to this as a tribe. Consumers are able to connect with other like-minded people. However realistically speaking bigger brands will have an easier time creating large communities (Nike, Lululemon, Build-A-Bear) than smaller brands. Nonetheless, we’ll see more “micro” communities from smaller brands, if nothing more than an online group or forum.
Senior Director, Global Retail and Hospitality Strategy & Business Development, Turing.ai
Like we have seen in enterprise technologies, this sounds like the move from products to solutions. Creating a digital community is a consumer solution and a must for brands if they want to build and maintain a relationship with consumers, otherwise they will be intermediated by social media or other shopping aggregators, subsequently needing to pay for access to their own customers. Deeply understanding why shoppers choose your brand is critical to aligning on what technique will enable you to double down on your core value to shoppers.