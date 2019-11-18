What will happen now that Five Below has gone above $5?
Five Below has started selling some products for more than $5 following a test of higher price points. The higher prices address rising costs and offer the opportunity to stock costlier items at “extreme value” in the home and tech categories.
The expansion was marked by the introduction of a new “Cool Stuff. $1-to-$5-to-$10” logo and a “We owe you an explanation” note posted on its website and social media pages.
The note read: “For 17 years, Five Below has been providing our customers with cool, trendy stuff for $1-$5. We’ve always done everything possible to absorb cost increases. Recently, we had to raise prices above $5 on tech items to keep providing the products you love. We’re calling this ‘Ten Below Tech.’”
The retailer added: “We also discovered a handful of $6-$10 toys and games we thought you wouldn’t want to miss. We’ve separated these items in a special ‘Ten Below Gift Shop.’ Once you’ve had a look, we hope you’ll agree that these high-value gifts are priced as low as only Five Below can.”
Five Below said the company has no plans to change its name because most prices are at $5 and below.
On its second-quarter conference call on Aug 28, Joel Anderson, Five Below’s CEO, said the “Ten Below!” in-store section tests were enabling the retailer to offer higher-end products like Xbox and Wii video games, Nerf toys, remote-control robots and spa items, like neck and foot massagers. “We continue to be pleased with the customer response,” said Mr. Anderson.
The 10 Below! tests were also “very valuable,” he said, in guiding pricing and communication with tariff-mitigation strategies.
Comments on the price change on Five Below’s Facebook page skewed negative, with some blaming tariffs and higher wages. Comments included:
- “So you have pretty much equalized yourself with Walmart. We might as well just go there … I can get my groceries while I am there spending the $10 on something. Disappointing.”
- “That’s terrible. The entire reason we went was because it was $5 and below. I didn’t have to budget or think.”
- “I foresee no issue! There’s always going to be negative Nancies! I will continue to shop at your store!”
- We owe you an explanation – Five Below
- We owe you an explanation – Facebook
- Five Below starts selling products for more than $5 – CNN
- Five Below Is Finally Testing Its Ten Below Store Concept – Philly Magazine
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Five Below damaging its value proposition and shopping experience by selling products above $5.00? Does management need to be more transparent with its tactics or would the best move be to abandon the pricing shift?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "What will happen now that Five Below has gone above $5?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This seems to be the awkward discussion all price-point branded retailers find themselves having when prices start to escalate – which they often do. Overall, Five Below has established a loyal following of mostly young people who are into cheap stuff. I think management is handling the higher price point issue as well as can be expected. Some people will be offended by the move; other’s won’t care or will hardly even notice.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Cheap stuff is still cheap stuff. I doubt this does anything more than add to their shoppers’ basket and average check.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think this will damage the value proposition: a lot of Five Below purchases are discretionary and, unlike dollar stores, its consumer is concerned with value for money more than with rock bottom prices. As long as they don’t stray too far from the bulk of prices being low they’ll be just fine.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
It is not realistic for shoppers, even those that are die-hard bargain hunters, to expect that tech and electronics/toys can be below $5. The fact that they are trying to keep these to below $10 should be a price point that will be palatable for most. No retailer can absorb the higher cost on all items, all the time.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The obvious question is, how many dollar stores really sell stuff for a dollar anymore? I believe just one – Dollar Tree. So has that hurt their value proposition? In the case of those that are not doing well, I would say too big a foray into food was a bigger culprit. Others are doing just fine, thank you.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
“Extreme value” is the key. There is a big difference between escalating prices as a margin grab and offering items above $5 that still offer the “extreme value” that Five Below is famous for. If they are smart about this, it will enhance their value proposition, not damage it.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is easier to get away with selling products for more than the $5 in a store section marked as such, keeping the merchandise separate until Five Below customers get used to the idea that some items cost more than $5. Online, if played correctly, the over $5 items can be promoted specially or separately on the same website and the retailer can keep the name Five Below without upsetting the customer base.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
There will always be a few who are appalled – everyone else will keep on going for the great bargains. Honestly, if some of the stuff I had bought there for $5 was $6, I’d still buy it – maybe even up to the $10 price point.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
I do not see this hurting them. Yes, the price point went up. But that will have little to no effect on their sales. It might even give them a boost.
President, Graff Retail
The way they are handling their in-store merchandising approach to introduce these more expensive items is right on the spot. There’s little reason for any customer to move their business away from them — unless they can’t control their own spending habits. Dollarama is a juggernaut here in Canada and continues to post great results. They’ve introduced items up to $4 with the only impact being higher average sales.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Five Below’s value proposition is still there it has just expanded. They are smart to test to see the impact of a broader but still low price range. Conducting the test by having a separate section allows them the flexibility to highlight the higher price point to minimize any confusion regarding the price ceiling of their other items.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Overall, the price points in the store remain under $5 and the company has indicated that anything over $5 is very clearly marked so it is unlikely that this will negatively affect the brand. While there will be some customers who take a negative stance, most customers will hardly notice or care.