What will greater access to Amazon’s customers mean for marketplace sellers?
Amazon.com recently launched a new tool, “Manage Your Customer Engagement (MYCE),” that allows some third-party sellers for the first time to market directly to the platform’s customers.
The program enables brands to send email campaigns to existing customers about new product launches. Launching new products is challenging on the platform as positioning is based on algorithms guided by past purchasing data.
Merchants can also offer promotions to “inspire repeat purchases” and drive brand loyalty. Key performance metrics are available to monitor engagement.
“Customers love to be first to learn about new products from their favorite brands,” Amazon said in a video introducing the program. “They feel even more appreciated when a brand shares promotions. And once they know and follow a brand, they’re more likely to become loyal and engaged repeat customers.”
The MYCE program marks a major change from Amazon’s long-time policy of restricting brands from soliciting customers directly, in part, to reduce spam abuse. Merchants have only been able to communicate directly with shoppers via a messaging feature on delivery issues, such as order status.
The tool has numerous conditions, however, including only being available to members of Brand Registry, a program launched in 2015 as a way to curb counterfeit listings that has been expanded to include content tools.
Campaigns are also only available to brands that have an Amazon Stores page with followers. The platform won’t be sharing customer contact information with brands. According to CNBC, Amazon, not the sellers, sends out the emails to the brand’s followers. It tells brands how many customers have opted in to receive the emails, but not their names or email addresses.
Finally, all campaigns are reviewed by Amazon’s “moderation team” for content.
The move comes following a period when more brands began selling on the Amazon platform during the pandemic despite concerns over access to customers. Amazon in recent years has introduced more brand building tools, such as Amazon Stores, Amazon Posts and the ability to add interactive videos on product listing pages to help brands stand out.
Amazon also faces competition for third-party sellers from platforms such as Shopify, WordPress and Adobe’s Magento that offer less restrictive engagement tools.
- Manage Your Customer Engagement – Amazon Seller Central
- Amazon Brand Registry – Amazon.com
- Amazon is loosening its grip on customers and letting some sellers reach out to them – CNBC
- Amazon Launches Email Marketing Tools, But There’s a Catch – ecommercebytes
- Amazon tests letting sellers email customers directly about new products and sales – The Verge
- 42% More Brands Are Selling on Amazon Now Than Before COVID-19, According to Feedvisor Brand Survey – Feedvisor/Business Wire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How much value does the “Manage Your Customer Engagement (MYCE)” tool offer brands selling on Amazon’s third-party marketplace? Are the conditions under the program too restrictive for third-party sellers or necessary safety measures for Amazon?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "What will greater access to Amazon’s customers mean for marketplace sellers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s a small step in the right direction, but only a small one. Brands need the ability to connect with their customers, and the restrictions imposed by Amazon are too restrictive. Amazon has been under pressure to be less restrictive, but they’re not going to give up control of the customer very soon or easily. I expect that the tension between Amazon and their marketplace partners will be an ongoing issue for the foreseeable future.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Amazon has opened a little bit, but brands should remember that Amazon has all the rights to modify the program at will. There have been numerous instances of Facebook, Twitter, etc. restricting API access or modifying rules with little notice or regard to the businesses that have been relying on the access.
Ultimately Amazon will do what is good for its business – its customers come first. Brands come next.
Content Marketing Strategist
Amazon is a traffic magnet and MYCE can help to build and differentiate brands on this leading platform.
This new tool reflects customer-centric marketing practices like direct outreach, relevant content and exclusive promotions. MYCE also protects consumers’ privacy by screening for trustworthy brands and withholding shoppers’ personal data.
These safety measures are necessary to help consumers feel comfortable and valued by Amazon and its brand partners.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
We have written several times about the downside of being in the Amazon Marketplace. It seemed the ability for a retailer to connect with a customer was always at the head of the critique list. Here is a step in the right direction for all.
What has been implemented is a win for all parties. I suspect Amazon will expand the program and loosen some of the restriction and add others. I can think of several additions that would bring more revenue to Amazon and more reach to the marketplace members.
The reality is, for a marketplace member, Amazon gives them more reach than they can possibly get with any other alternative. It is in Amazon’s interest to make the marketplace members even more successful and they will.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
It’s a smart move by Amazon to address the seller complaint of not having access to the customer data, while still retaining control. As a customer, I don’t want to start receiving individual emails from every brand that I have purchased on Amazon. So it works for me as well.
CEO/Founder, Crobox
Removing the barrier many marketplace sellers have compared to DTC will be a shift, not only for the brands themselves, but for the customer experience. Let’s be honest, Amazon’s “experience” (despite the quick-wins like their one-click patent or personalization) isn’t the greatest. Even their webshop feels outdated, crowded, and non-conversational. I know that Amazon’s global algorithms are a problem for marketplace sellers, but the opportunity to sell on such a big powerhouse is too great to miss out on. This marks a good step for these sellers. But is it enough?
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
The big question here is, will Amazon open up a true third-party app ecosystem around customer engagement? I think the answer will be no, but it’s a big question. How would a large brand make use of these tools if there aren’t APIs to scale them with service providers? Sometimes Amazon only inches in the right direction begrudgingly.
CEO, Repsly
The MYCE program is a great move by Amazon as it provides a channel for sellers to drive more business through the platform. In a perfect [Amazon] world, sellers actually prefer to distribute their products through the platform, and find it economically beneficial to do so over other channels. Giving sellers the ability to communicate with their customers and create more “pull” for their products through the marketplace should make it more desirable for them. Seems like a strong two-way win, with some potential residual win left over for consumers.