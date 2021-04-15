What will going to mostly full-time staff mean for Walmart’s stores?
Walmart says it expects that by the end of the year two-thirds of the hourly associates working in its stores will be employed by the retailer on a full-time basis with consistent week to week schedules.
Drew Holler, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. People Operations, on a company blog, writes that the decision to focus on providing full-time employment will provide a means for stores to recruit strong candidates for careers with the company. It is also a reflection of demands placed on the retailer’s business at this point in its history.
The executive posits that Walmart is “uniquely positioned to offer a combination of stability and room for growth that few others can match.” He added that providing workers with consistent shift schedules and skills training enables associates to pursue careers with the chain rather than just filling jobs.
Mr. Holler points to the changing nature of store operations that continue in their traditional role of serving customers but increasingly act as fulfillment centers for online orders, as well.
“We are following the full-time staffing approach that has been successful in our distribution centers and fulfillment centers, where more than 80 percent of our current associates are full-time,” Mr. Holler writes.
The move to full-timers is not a recent decision, according to Mr. Holler.
“We were on this journey well before the pandemic began. In 2016, about 53 percent of our U.S. hourly store workforce held full-time positions. Reaching the two-thirds mark by the end of the year means we will have approximately 100,000 more full-time positions than we did five years ago — representing meaningful investments in our associates’ pay, hours and stability.”
Walmart’s scheduling is also intended to develop strong internal teams — small groups of eight to 12 associates and team leaders working together on a consistent basis. Associates are cross-trained within their departments to provide better support for one another.
The latest move by Walmart follows others it has made to burnish its image as an employer. Last month, the retailer increased wages for 425,000 associates who stock shelves and fulfill orders. The pay raises will range between $13 and $19 an hour, lifting the average paid to store associates above $15 an hour. Walmart did say that it will eliminate quarterly bonuses for these workers after the first quarter.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart’s emphasis on full-time employment for store associates with consistent week to week schedules significantly boost its recruitment and retention efforts? What will this mean for other retail store operators?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a brilliant move by Walmart. Raising hourly wages is only helpful if staff can get hours, and converting part-timers into full-time will make a significant difference for these employees. Not only will it help with recruitment and retention, but I believe the impact will also be reflected in business results, sales and customer experience – happy employees deliver better service. No doubt other major employers will be watching this carefully, and it could be the start of something really great for retail employees.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Another reason Walmart leads the way. Full-time employees build brands. When you build people, you build brands. I love the way they are going against the part-time drive to minimize the frontline. Others should follow suit.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Having a full-time position with benefits and a career trajectory definitely is more motivating to the associates. It will send the right signals and promote the right behaviors. From a business standpoint, it will mean more consistency in hiring practices and criteria.
For a company of Walmart’s size, some level of contingent staffing based on seasonality is to be expected. But a great commitment in the right direction.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Increasing the number of full-time workers should be a positive for Walmart. It could ultimately reduce costs while bolstering service levels, creating a better experience across the board for consumers. It should also help drive innovation and creativity from the ground level that can improve the organization, with employees more vested in improving operations. And it will also help extricate Walmart from being a headliner in minimum wage discussions and comparisons and get ahead of the ongoing changes at local, state and potentially federal levels. Between this move and Jeff Bezos calling out the need for a new vision for employee success at Amazon in his letter to shareholders, other retailers should expect that the employment landscape will continue to change and be prepared to respond with their own strategies that meet not only financial operating needs but those of employees as well.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
A great move to provide continuity for the brand, and raise the overall wages for employees. However, there is a place for part-time labor, even if in reduced numbers. There are certain tasks and time-of-day that don’t require full-time labor and there is labor that wants to only work part time.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This move is absolutely a meaningful competitive weapon in the market place. Full time + a living wage + career growth opportunity is a big deal. Entry level retail offers the opportunity to grow within the organization. And Walmart would be a pretty exciting place to experience that growth in the coming years.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This is a game changing move for Walmart. A full time employee, with reliable hours and a stable schedule is very likely to feel more valued and have a stronger sense of connection to the company. At the least they aren’t distracted by having to scramble to make up hours, or over concerns about how to balance their personal lives. That team member is going to be happier on the job, which I guarantee customers and Walmart will notice through better service and more consistent job performance.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Remember how Walmart used to be criticized for the way it treated employees? That has long passed.
This move promotes not only better recruitment and better retention, but better operations. Better trained people, more teamwork, more appreciation for the job. Even if part-time was a permanent position, there is a message in full-time that says you belong here, we want YOU — and that carries benefits beyond what can be measured analytically.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
When employees are true brand advocates it shows, and customers respond with loyalty and sales. I respect this move because it puts Walmart in a position of accountability. Full-time employees add the responsibility of better working conditions – work/life balance, paid health care, 401Ks. Otherwise turnover is high and their costs go through the roof. This is a bold move that is very much on brand with their new tag line of “Live Better.”
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Bravo! This turns a job into a career for employees, allows Walmart to invest in cross-training and raises efficiency and service levels.