What will going separate ways mean for Gap and Old Navy?
Gap and Old Navy are splitting up. Yesterday, parent company Gap Inc. announced plans to create two separate publicly traded companies. Old Navy will operate on its own and Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic, Hill City and Intermix will comprise another business currently being referred to as NewCo.
“Following a comprehensive review by the Gap Inc. Board of Directors, it’s clear that Old Navy’s business model and customers have increasingly diverged from our specialty brands over time, and each company now requires a different strategy to thrive moving forward,” said Robert Fisher, chairman of Gap Inc.’s board, in a statement.
“Recognizing that, we determined that pursuing a separation is the most compelling path forward for our brands — creating two separate companies with distinct financial profiles, tailored operating priorities and unique capital allocation strategies, both well positioned to achieve their strategic goals and create significant value for our customers, employees and shareholders,” he added.
Art Peck, president and CEO of Gap Inc., will hold the same title with NewCo going forward. Sonia Syngal, president and CEO of Old Navy, will continue to lead the retailer in its new standalone status.
Reactions to the announcement have shown enthusiasm for Old Navy’s prospects but less certainty about those of the Gap banner.
“Old Navy is Gap Inc.’s leading brand comprising 47 percent of sales in 2018 with margins that lead its portfolio,” said Christina Boni, vice president at Moody’s, in an emailed statement to RetailWire. “Old Navy continues to outpace Gap Brand and Banana Republic and is one the fastest-growing major apparel brands with comparable stores of three percent in 2018 growing to over $7.8 billion.”
For the Gap brand, however, there is a different story. The retailer saw its same-store sales fall five percent in the last fiscal year. Yesterday, Gap announced it would close 230 stores, about 20 percent of its total, over the next two years. The company expects its mix of Gap brand specialty stores, outlets and online will help reboot its business, projecting that 40 percent of total sales will be generated online with the balance being evenly split between its specialty and outlet locations.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will operating as a standalone company help or hurt Old Navy moving forward? How do you expect Gap and the other brands under the NewCo umbrella to fare?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
This move will be excellent for Old Navy and if anything, will make the company more successful. However, this is also the first nail in the coffin for Gap and all their other brands. I would expect to see more consolidation and most likely eventually closing some if not all of the brands. Many retailers have fallen into the trap — during good times they over-expand either with additional brands or additional stores. Then they reach their peak only to find themselves completely overextended which is what Gap has been experiencing for a long time. Old Navy will become a robust standalone brand and, within a few years, I predict we’ll be saying goodbye to Gap’s other brands and most likely Gap itself as well unless they can develop something new and exciting that will attract new customers.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This was a good strategic move. Gap has become a drag on the fast growing Old Navy business. Splitting the two will enable Old Navy to continue on its strong path and create a more compelling story for investors. It’s hard to say how the NewCo will do – it appears to be where the Gap’s “broken toys” banners go to be rationalized. The reality is they probably don’t yet know what they’ll do with NewCo, the immediate imperative is to separate their winner Old Navy from the others.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Freeing Old Navy from the baggage of Gap is great news for the brand. I have no doubt that it can succeed on its own. For the other brands – especially Gap and Banana – the news is not so good. Their performance is now much more exposed. I don’t believe Gap in particular has done all that much to remedy its problems. Management talks a good game, but action on the ground is severely lacking!