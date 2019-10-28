For the fifth straight year, Whole Foods Market has come out with its top 10 list of most anticipated and innovative food trends for the coming year. Regenerative agriculture, West African foods, meat-plant blends and new varieties of flour are among the influences and movements expected to take off.

Regenerative agriculture: The term represents farming and grazing practices, including composting and crop rotation, designed to improve soil health and help fight climate change.

Flour power: The gluten-free movement encouraged experimentation beyond wheat-based flour to almond and coconut and more flour alternatives (cauliflower, bananas, coconut, tigernuts) that are providing a protein and fiber boost.

Foods from West Africa: The trio of tomatoes, onions and chili peppers form a base for many of the region’s dishes, with peanuts, ginger and lemongrass being common additions. Superfoods, such as moringa and tamarind, are expected to be seen more.

Out-of-the-box, into-the-fridge snacking: “Hard-boiled eggs with savory toppings, pickled vegetables, drinkable soups and mini dips and dippers” as well as nutrition bars are all heading to the fridge as fresh grab-and-go options.

Plant-based, beyond soy: Soy-based meat substitutes will be increasingly complemented by alternatives such as mung beans, hempseed, pumpkin, avocado, watermelon seed and golden chlorella (a type of algae).

Everything butters and spreads: Non-peanut butter options like watermelon seed, pumpkin, chickpea and macadamia nuts are expected to gain popularity in part to eliminate the use of palm oil.

Rethinking the kids’ menu: From organic chicken nuggets to non-breaded salmon fish sticks and pastas made from alternative flours, today’s kids are embracing adventurous diets with guidance from their Millennial parents.

Not-so-simple sugars: Like flours, sweeteners are getting a makeover as syrupy reductions from monk fruit, pomegranates and coconut arrive to complement mainstays such as agave nectar, stevia and honey.

Meat-plant blends: Mixing meat (mostly ground) with plants like mushrooms, wheat and barley yeast reduces fat and cholesterol and sneaks in additional nutrients while retaining the beefy taste.