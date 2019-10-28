What will drive food trends for 2020?
Discussion
Oct 28, 2019
For the fifth straight year, Whole Foods Market has come out with its top 10 list of most anticipated and innovative food trends for the coming year. Regenerative agriculture, West African foods, meat-plant blends and new varieties of flour are among the influences and movements expected to take off.
- Regenerative agriculture: The term represents farming and grazing practices, including composting and crop rotation, designed to improve soil health and help fight climate change.
- Flour power: The gluten-free movement encouraged experimentation beyond wheat-based flour to almond and coconut and more flour alternatives (cauliflower, bananas, coconut, tigernuts) that are providing a protein and fiber boost.
- Foods from West Africa: The trio of tomatoes, onions and chili peppers form a base for many of the region’s dishes, with peanuts, ginger and lemongrass being common additions. Superfoods, such as moringa and tamarind, are expected to be seen more.
- Out-of-the-box, into-the-fridge snacking: “Hard-boiled eggs with savory toppings, pickled vegetables, drinkable soups and mini dips and dippers” as well as nutrition bars are all heading to the fridge as fresh grab-and-go options.
- Plant-based, beyond soy: Soy-based meat substitutes will be increasingly complemented by alternatives such as mung beans, hempseed, pumpkin, avocado, watermelon seed and golden chlorella (a type of algae).
- Everything butters and spreads: Non-peanut butter options like watermelon seed, pumpkin, chickpea and macadamia nuts are expected to gain popularity in part to eliminate the use of palm oil.
- Rethinking the kids’ menu: From organic chicken nuggets to non-breaded salmon fish sticks and pastas made from alternative flours, today’s kids are embracing adventurous diets with guidance from their Millennial parents.
- Not-so-simple sugars: Like flours, sweeteners are getting a makeover as syrupy reductions from monk fruit, pomegranates and coconut arrive to complement mainstays such as agave nectar, stevia and honey.
- Meat-plant blends: Mixing meat (mostly ground) with plants like mushrooms, wheat and barley yeast reduces fat and cholesterol and sneaks in additional nutrients while retaining the beefy taste.
- Zero-proof drinks: Hops-infused sparkling waters and alternatives to liquors meant to be used with a mixer, such as botanical-infused faux gin, are elevating non-alcoholic beverage options.
- Whole Foods Market predicts top 10 food trends for 2020 – Whole Foods Market
- Top 10 food trends for 2020, according to Whole Foods – CNBC
- These are 10 food trends Whole Foods says you’ll eat up in 2020 – Fast Company
- 10 Food Trends To Look For In 2020, According To Whole Foods –Forbes
- What We’ll All Be Eating Next Year (According to Whole Foods) – Chowhound
- Regenerative Organic Agriculture and Climate Change – Rodale Institute
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which 2020 food trends on Whole Foods’ list offer the biggest opportunity for food retailers? Can you think of any trends that are missing? What will the changes mean for category merchandising and marketing?
Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"Which 2020 food trends on Whole Foods’ list offer the biggest opportunity for food retailers?"
Braintrust
"Which 2020 food trends on Whole Foods’ list offer the biggest opportunity for food retailers?"
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "What will drive food trends for 2020?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Some of these trends align with our consumer work. Quick, healthy snacking is still a massive growth area – with the emphasis being placed on the healthy part. Alcohol consumption is in decline among many younger cohorts so zero-proof drinks have enormous potential. What isn’t on this list is CBD. Like it or not, this is a massive growth area in terms of foods, confectionery and supplements.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
These seem more like a list of growth trends at Whole Foods which, if we’ve learned anything, is never indicative of any trend anywhere else. I think we’ve only scratched the surface of providing food so that people can eat healthier. Until we take that baby step, most of these ideas strike me as pretty esoteric for the general population. And as a serious gin drinker, I find the idea of faux gin appalling. 🙂
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Nothing about CBDs? That’s a huge miss in the list, as are cold-brew coffee and energy drinks. Maybe they were numbers 11-13 on the Whole Foods list, but certainly CBDs and probably all of them should have been higher.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
I’m voting for #1 and #4. Regenerative agriculture is long overdue in our western society. We all have a way to own this, locally first and nationally by spending food dollars where these practices are in place. As for snacks, we all need to eat less to live longer, and snack portions of better food can be a way for this to be impactful at scale.