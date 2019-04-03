What will Amazon do with a conventional grocery banner?
Amazon plans to open “dozens” of grocery stores in a new lower-priced concept distinct from its upscale Whole Foods format, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The new stores, expected to average about 35,000 square feet and opening across U.S. cities, appear to address the challenges Amazon faces in bringing prices down at Whole Foods. That chain’s organics focus and strict guidelines — such as not selling products containing high-fructose corn syrup, MSG or artificial colors — tend to require higher pricing. The new banner would also enable Amazon to significantly expand selections of popular CPG brands.
Sources told the Journal that Amazon is open to acquiring regional grocers and has been signing leases. The first location could possibly open by year end in Los Angeles.
The reporting indicated that, like others, Amazon has had “mixed results” with grocery delivery and the new concept is expected to further its reach.
Whole Foods is expected to remain a growth vehicle for Amazon. Reports at the start of the year said Amazon is planning to ramp up Whole Foods’ expansion in large part to support its two-hour Prime Now grocery delivery service. In an interview last week with the Texas Tribune, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey inferred that the chain’s “marriage” with Amazon was going well and hinted at the new formats coming.
Amazon is also expected to ramp up expansion of cashier-less Amazon Go in coming years.
In an interview with CNBC, Loop Capital Markets analyst Andrew Wolf said Amazon likely learned some lessons owning Whole Foods for just over a year and is ready to reach for a broader audience. “They’re the everything store. So if you want to sell the people food, you have to go where people go, which is conventional grocery stores,” he said.
Brian Yarbrough, an analyst with Edward Jones, told The Washington Post, “The main thing is driving that Prime membership and giving [customers] a ton of selection at a good value.”
Shares of food retailers all fell Friday on the Amazon news, with Kroger Co., the nation’s biggest traditional grocery chain, sliding 4.5 percent.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What would Amazon’s launch of a conventional grocery concept mean for the company and the grocery industry? Would the new chain be good or bad news for Whole Foods?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Amazon is a growth and expansion juggernaut and expanding beyond Whole Foods was probably an inevitable move. What I find mildly surprising is the speed at which Amazon is planning to expand given the still relatively recent acquisition on Whole Foods. Moving into a new segment of the food market will not be bad news for Whole Foods, since it sounds as though the new grocery concept would be targeted to shoppers who are not already Whole Foods customers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Amazon does not seem overly concerned with profit margins, which is a great attitude to have if you’re getting into the grocery store business. They bet a lot that Prime memberships will drive their business – at some point, they must think that will stop or slow down enough to make operations that only exist to support Prime members unaffordable.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Does it surprise you that Amazon is expanding its retail brick-and-mortar footprint? Be it grocery or other retail areas, you will see Amazon expanding. The goal is not only more grocery sales. It’s also more Prime members using Amazon for their everyday needs.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
Amazon means BUSINESS. Their model is not in creating categories but in stealing share from others. Amazon improves category access. I’m betting on Amazon. If I had Kroger stock, I would sell it too.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Strategy & Operations Leader | Retail Strategist | Trusted Advisor |
The consensus is that the grocery industry is ripe for disruption. Amazon sent shockwaves though the grocery sector when they acquired Whole Foods. However, the organic holistic living sector represents such a small sector of the industry.
We should expect Amazon to leverage their learnings from their Whole Foods experiences and very aggressively apply them to a conventional grocery store model. The “everything in one place” conventional grocery model works well with Amazon’s value proposition. Plus if and when they go full steam ahead, via acquisitions or aggresive store openings, these locations will serve as yet another place to mitigate the last mile challenges.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Perhaps Amazon has noticed that grocery delivery isn’t terribly profitable, and the fact that you really can’t get sundries like paper towels (unless you are very specific in your tastes) at Whole Foods says they’ve decided to give it a full-blown go.
Is it bad for the industry? Well, Amazon is going to have to differentiate in a space that has been working hard to do that for a while. Is it good for Amazon? I don’t think it’s as easy as they think — it will be fun to watch.
Head of Amazon, Tuft & Needle
I can’t say I’m surprised Amazon continues to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint. By building these large scale grocery stores, it’ll give Amazon additional opportunities to test their Go technology at scale. Mixed with the consumer insights and additional fulfillment capabilities, the juggernaut keeps innovating.