What will 80,000 closed stores mean for America’s retailers?
If you look up, do you see the retail sky falling, or is a brand new day about to dawn?
Headlines that echo forecasts of thousands of stores closing their doors over the next five years seem alarming on the surface, but perhaps it’s a sign of different things — maybe better or maybe not — to come.
CNBC and Yahoo Finance reported yesterday on a new client note issued by UBS that estimates 80,000 locations will be shuttered by the end of 2026. A worst case scenario, according to UBS analysts Michael Lasser and Jay Sole, would see 150,000 stores closing.
The UBS analysts based their 80,000 estimate on the expectation that 27 percent of all goods purchased at retail will be made online by the end of 2026. That’s up 18 percent of total retail today.
American consumers have been shifting a growing percentage of their purchases to online sites for years and the novel coronavirus pandemic further accelerated the trend.
Retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart that had been increasing their digital investments for years were in the best positions to supply consumers looking for a variety of “essential” goods.
The analysts see mall-based retailers being particularly hard hit in the years to come. Specialty apparel and accessories chains and department stores have seen a growing percentage of sales being made online, while Amazon and others are gaining market share.
Amazon, according to a recent Wells Fargo report, is the number one seller of clothing in the U.S. The retail and technology giant now represents 11 to 12 percent of the total U.S. market. Macy’s, the largest mall-based seller of clothing, produces only about one-seventh of Amazon’s sales.
Americans’ migration online is necessitating changes in real estate strategy. Retailers are reconfiguring existing selling space on store floors to expedite local fulfillment of online orders.
The demand for warehouse space is growing exponentially as retailers build supply chains that address new realities. A report issued by JLL last summer forecast that an additional one billion square feet of industrial real estate space would be needed by 2025 to meet the demand of the online market.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think the prediction that online sales will grow from 18 to 27 percent of retail’s total between now and 2026 is accurate? How would this affect not only the total number of stores that retailers operate but how these locations are configured?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s no doubt that online will continue to grow, though it’s impossible to say by how much. Who could have predicted the impact the pandemic would have had on online sales? Prognostications, like the ones in this article, often fail to realize that online vs. off-line is not an either or proposition. Retailers, all retailers, need to consider both at the same time. As far as store closures are concerned, notwithstanding the serious impact the pandemic has legitimately caused, there has been a glut of retail space in the U.S. for many years, and much of the poor B and C locations rightly should be closed.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
A glut? Oh, yes! If the per capita retail square footage was halved in the U.S., it would still be far greater than most any other country.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Yes, certainly the real question is not the number of stores that close, but the amount of revenue that grows. If Macy’s were to close every store but 34th Street, but were able to grow their business 2 percent to 3 percent per year, isn’t that good!
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
BTW, to the whole RetailWire community. It’s Gene birthday, so — Happy Birthday Gene!
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I think that prediction is low. Online will continue to grow but at an even faster pace now that things are starting to open back up. This isn’t the death of brick-and-mortar retail, but there will be a significant culling of store count. The U.S. has been over-stored for decades; the stores that remain will be more focused and easier to shop. Whether it’s a new day or the sky is falling is largely dependent on one’s perspective and willingness to change.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
As the article points out, the move from brick-and-mortar to online sales didn’t start in 2020, but the pandemic poured fuel on the fire. One of the questions that we can’t answer yet is how to measure BOPIS sales (including curbside pickup): Do they count strictly as online sales, or is there a grey area? Will the pandemic-driven behavior that spiked online sales continue at the same pace?
No matter how eager shoppers may be to return to the mall, there are fewer places to shop there. A lot of the future mix between in-store and online depends on how quickly those empty spaces can be reinvented.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m increasingly convinced that the future of retail is not an either/or between physical and digital commerce. I think we’re going to see faster growth in blended commerce. Consumers can start a transaction in one channel and finish it in another. That’s really where I think growth is going to be strong. I would put BOPIS in that category — the purchase is made online, but the fulfillment (and credit for the sale) happens at a store. I would guess there will be more showrooming for big ticket, bulky items. I’m thinking play equipment, furniture, and home and garden. Consumers can walk an aisle, scan the items they want, pay on the spot and go home and wait for the products to be delivered. I won’t have to borrow my neighbors truck every spring to get my mulch.
All of this falls under the category of frictionless commerce. The value prop for the consumer and, when managed well, the retailer are compelling. We are finally delivering on the promise of unified commerce in my opinion.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I read a lot about store closings and the growth of e-commerce. I read zero about solving the problem of profitability of e-commerce. So Amazon keeps grabbing market share at who-knows-what kind of profitability (especially in apparel) and the mall stores scramble to react to consumer demand for e-commerce but at ever shrinking margins. That’s a competitive dynamic fraught with angst. I’ll agree that e-commerce will continue to grow, but I also think that post-pandemic shopping and buying habits have yet to reveal themselves. Retail offerings like those described in the Dick’s article have an opportunity to level the playing field between physical and e-commerce retailing.
VP Strategy & Insights, Harbor Retail
The percentage of sales happening online in five years is entirely dependent on how that metric is measured. If you are counting pure transactional clicks of the online “buy” button then I think the percentage will be far higher than 27 percent. But this doesn’t take into account the halo effect that brick-and-mortar has to online sales, nor does it account for the number of people who will only buy online if they can pick up or return that item in person. You can no longer separate metrics for online and offline – it’s all one integrated ecosystem.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
As much as we talk about omnichannel and breaking down the silos, we keep returning to discussions that separate online from offline sales.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Eighty-thousand stores in five years? Give me a break. Yes more sales will move online. And yes, stores will close — to be sure. But more stores will open. The role of the store will evolve as shopping behaviors evolve. Stores will continue to evolve into multi-purpose experience centers, featuring any number of reasons to visit: showrooms, education centers, entertainment venues, fulfillment centers, return centers and more. Click-seeking reports like these harken back to the “Retail Apocalypse” warnings from a decade ago. They were wrong then and they are wrong now. Let’s give this amazing, adaptive and intelligent industry a little credit. We’ll evolve as we always have.