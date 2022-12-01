What tech must restaurants put on their menu of services?
According to a new report, the restaurants that go “digital-first” are the ones that are set up for success.
Consumers are looking for in-restaurant mobile payments and QR code ordering, according to a new study by Paytronix Systems and PYMNTS, as reported by Yahoo! Finance. This in-store technology is especially attractive to the same customer demographic — typically Millennials with higher incomes — that utilizes multi-platform restaurant aggregators to order food. The time savings of such digital solutions appears to be the major appeal, and it works as a loyalty builder.
QR code menus became common in restaurants in the initial waves of the pandemic, when experts had yet to determine that COVID-19 was not commonly spread via surface contamination.
Pay-at-table solutions are also catching on. A separate report prepared by Paytronix in conjunction with PYMNTS, called the Restaurant Readiness Index, found that 28 percent of top performing restaurants allow customers to pay with QR codes.
An article on QSRWeb touts pay-at-table technology, including that which uses QR codes, as an industry poised to grow throughout 2022. The purported advantages of the technology include allowing customers to interact directly with a loyalty program, increased security over card-based payment, faster processing and allowing restaurant staff to focus on customer service instead of shuttling cards back and forth to tables and processing payments.
Not all in-restaurant diners, however, are excited about digital solutions like QR codes.
Opponents of QR code menus complain of the technology forcing diners to use smartphones at the table, interrupting conversations, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Some further say that when customers scroll menus on their individual smartphones, it destroys the communal aspect of browsing a print menu together. And some find the process cumbersome, rather than a time-saver.
There are also some potential downsides to pay-at-table technology, according to Toast. Besides the large upfront costs of replacing a POS system, the new process may make restaurant-goers feel rushed and less likely to linger, since the decision to pay is entirely in their hands instead of signaled when a waiter puts down a check.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think that QR code-based menu and payment solutions, and pay-at-table technology, are what customers are looking for from restaurants? What do you see as the most purposeful technology being used by restaurants at this point in time?
11 Comments on "What tech must restaurants put on their menu of services?"
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Customers are so-so with the QR codes but pay-at-table is a winner. Restaurant technology is ahead of traditional retail. They long ago embraced cloud based solutions for POS like Toast that have traditionally been aimed at the independent operators and not large chains. The capability of a cloud based POS tool allows these restaurants to control the menu, their food costs and make incremental changes centrally and implement chain wide in seconds. This cloud based infrastructure also allows them the flexibility to take payments online for in-store pickup and route orders directly to the kitchen and bypass the POS lowering their shrink from theft and improving customer service.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Pay-at-table is not as common as QR code menus and we will see this grow more as the technology simplifies – there are mobile solutions that do not require a full POS change.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The pandemic accelerated the adoption of pay-at-table and was the catalyst for technologies that were on most restaurant operators’ radar. With labor shortages and rising wages, we will likely seem more restaurants completely automating ordering and payment at family and casual dining restaurants. Once a restaurant system is automated for online ordering, it makes it much easier to expand it to table ordering and payments. Fine dining restaurants will continue to differentiate the guest experience with servers as long as it is feasible and guests demand the personalized services.
Managing Director, GlobalData
With respect, I don’t think that QR codes for menus or payment at table is a major reason people select one restaurant over another. The biggest reasons are factors like cuisine type, price, quality and so forth. That said, technology that adds convenience and reduces friction is useful in enhancing the experience for those that like such things. The important point to make is that not everyone likes menus on phones, etc. so it’s important to provide options.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I will go one step further. In the non-pandemic world, I could see people choosing not to go to a restaurant because they have a QR code menu.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
QR code menus, while convenient, are temporary. No matter what age, they are hard to read and digest on a phone compared to a normal size menu (or larger, a la Schitt’s Creek). However technology that enables ordering and payment should be here to stay. It allows customers to order food and drinks when they are ready – not just when the waiter happens to come by. It also allows waitstaff to perform more value added tasks, providing recommendations and improving experience.
Not sure I agree with Toast’s assessment on lingering, though. If anything, I think this tech allows people to linger – which is something the restaurants need to assess.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Absolutely yes! Why have more “touchpoints” than needed? Everyone knows how to take a picture with their phone. They have to do it for COVID-19 testing, so why not use the same technology for menus? Also, when paying with your phone, you generally skip a step of having to wait for the server to go back and forth saving time and yet another touchpoint so, yes, this is here to stay.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
Two-plus years ago dining in Canada 100 percent of my dining experience included pay-at-table using a handheld device. It made me shake my head and wonder why the U.S. is so far behind with technology adoption. As the hospitality/restaurant dining experience continues to struggle with staff shortages the transformation to leveraging technology to service and support the guest will become more prevalent. Likewise, marketing and loyalty leaders in the space should be training their employees to prompt for membership, and giving instant savings or benefits (free dessert or bounceback offer) for program opt-in off of the device. Get a return on your technology investment through data capture, drive incremental visits and lift overall average ticket.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Technology should be a supporting role of a meal, not the main focus. Technology that eases friction and makes the overall dining experience more enjoyable is key. Leave it to the customer to decide where they want to use technology to enhance their experience. It also depends on what type of restaurant it is – technology may be critical at casual dining chains but have little place at fine dining establishments.
Digital menus, ordering or payment may appeal to some, but not all, so restaurants need to be able to serve tech-minded individuals as well as those who aren’t. After all, it is a service industry. Nothing is more frustrating than needing something (a refill, napkins, the check) and not being able to find your server. Tech can help with that. Put some of that power to control the experience in the hands of customers and everyone benefits.
President, Protonik
QR codes may work well in some restaurants. But I detect a hint of self-serving research here. Any time a technology claims to be the key to success, I run the other way. Technology is merely a tool which might be useful creating YOUR uniquely successful restaurant. It also can mislead any operation into high costs which make customers dissatisfied.
Director, Main Street Markets
I am in for order/pay-at-table with a tablet or mobile device, but I am not in for QR code menus. Detailed menus are difficult to read on phones and are much easier to read and make decisions about in larger formats. Plus I still like the interaction with the servers so they get order exceptions correct.