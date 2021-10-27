What should retailers do about angry reviews?
A university study finds that while the general assumption is that an abundance of helpful reviews — whether positive or negative — is ultimately more influential in driving purchases, anger in negative reviews is not helpful.
Across six laboratory experiments, researchers from Georgia Tech and the University of South Florida found that angry reviews are typically discounted by consumers as less helpful than non-angry reviews, but they counterintuitively influence consumers’ attitudes and choices to a greater extent.
“Platforms usually use helpfulness-based sorting to order reviews, presumably because of the assumption that ‘helpful’ reviews are more persuasive in shaping customer decisions,” said Han Zhang, a professor at Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business. “However, we provide an emotion-based exception to this assumption and suggest that sorting based solely on helpfulness votes may be less effective than intended.”
The findings highlight the importance of monitoring reviews on a regular basis and acting as quickly as possible to address angry reviews.
For e-commerce platforms, providing instructions or advice, such as encouraging reviewers to take their time and provide real data to back up their claims, was suggested to reduce the number of angry reviews.
Prof. Zhang explained, “The notion that ‘too much anger’ can reduce the perceived value of a review is reflected in guidelines of some review platforms: e.g., guidelines at TripAdvisor (2019) explicitly discourage reviewers from ‘ranting.’ Given that participants in our studies consistently perceived angry reviews as ‘irrational’ and ‘unhelpful,’ this advice appears sound.”
Previous research has shown that the quantity of reviews can be more important in driving conversion than the quality because volume makes the business appear more trustworthy and authoritative. Recency was also found to be a critical review factor. BrightLocal’s Local Consumer Review Survey from 2020 found 73 percent of respondents indicating reviews must be from the last month to influence their choice to use a local business.
Negative reviews, according to university research that appeared last year in the Journal of Marketing, can also be helpful. When perceived as unfair, negative reviews can activate feelings of empathy toward firms that have been wronged, and can be leveraged to drive empathy from consumers reading reviews.
- Study Finds Use of Anger in Online Reviews Simultaneously Unhelpful but Influential in Purchase Decisions – Georgia Tech
- When Perusing Online Reviews, Shoppers Value Quantity Over Quality – The University of Arizona
- Press Release from the Journal of Marketing: Make the Best of Bad Reviews by Leveraging Consumer Empathy – American Marketing Association
- Local Consumer Review Survey 2020 – BrightLocal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should retailers and consumer brands do about angry or negative online reviews? What factors are most helpful in online reviews when it comes to influencing purchasing decisions?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "What should retailers do about angry reviews?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I often see businesses respond to negative reviews by saying that the satisfaction of their customers is of the utmost importance and that they will take the feedback seriously. Some even provide a mechanism for the reviewer to reach out directly to the brand. I’d say that is the best way to respond.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Some people are never happy no matter what the retailer, store, restaurant or other service business does. The key is to always make sure that the negative reviews are first acknowledged and responded to in a way that shows that the firm does indeed have empathy, understands the concern and pushes back where and when appropriate. The customer is not always right, and those consumers that are savvy enough to understand that will most likely be fair in their assessment of the business.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Whether positive or negative, companies must respond immediately to reviews. This urgency fosters an open and honest dialogue that consumers can have with the brand/company. In fact, an immediate and empathetic response from the brand can turn a negative into a positive. No response implies apathy and – whether right or wrong – the online audience perception becomes reality and this can create a downward spiral that can be tough to overcome.
Director, Main Street Markets
Leave them and let the retailer respond to them. There is no reason a retailer should hide any review – good or bad.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
To be most influential, reviews need to be perceived as rational and calm. Anger is easily perceived and is probably considered an oddball negative experience.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The review reflects the feelings of the customer and, in some ways, the retailer can’t – and should not – do anything to influence that other than following up as appropriate.
One idea is to allow people to choose emoticons as well as star ratings – asking “how did the product/experience make you feel” – and then have a selection of icons to pick from. Other consumers could then search by those icons.
However for me the biggest issue isn’t around anger or mood state. It is in what the review rating actually refers to. Many people will give a product a bad review because of issues with delivery, service, price, etc. That is frustrating when you want to understand what people think of the product itself rather than the service surrounding it.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Be transparent and honest. Anything else creates distrust and amplifies customers’ negative perception of the company. Responding in a genuine and respectful way can go a long way to defusing problems, even with angry customers.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
There are people who live to flame other people and there isn’t much you can do about it. When my second book was published one “reviewer” on Amazon went on and on – in heated language – about how terrible it was that the book had no Index. If the reviewer had been correct I would have agreed. The problem was that the book was fully indexed. In a response I noted that the reviewer was either illiterate or confusing my book with another unindexed tome. Today, I would have let it go and let other reviews balance it out. No point in giving a troll, especially an angry one, more oxygen.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Learn. Simple one word answer = Learn. What’s the root cause? Product? People? Process? And then act, respond. Reviews, both good and bad, are next level data. They aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet. They can immediately provide insight into what is pleasing or frustrating the customer. Understanding the “why?” is the key to course corrections.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
The best way to approach an angry review is to acknowledge it and offer a means of follow-up to try and mitigate similar problems in the future.