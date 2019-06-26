What should retailers and brands do now about a possible coming recession?
With the stock market on a roll and unemployment near historic lows, how worried should retailer and brand execs be about a possible recession? A newly released BDO “Consumer Beat Study” points out potential reasons for concern, including some volatility in consumer spending in recent months, consumers seeing signs of potential distress in brick and mortar stores and online shoppers being affected by increased online sales tax due to a recent legal ruling.
According to the study, shoppers believe the brick and mortar shopping experience is declining. Thirty-eight percent have received poor customer experiences; 29 percent have noticed empty shelves; 28 percent experienced limited product selection; 24 percent have seen run-down stores; and 18 percent have noticed deep discounts. Forty-eight percent have noticed a retail store close within the past month.
Millennials are especially concerned. Sixty-seven percent think a recession is likely within the next year and 34 percent are adjusting their spending habits.
Fifty-nine percent of consumers overall think a recession is likely, and 31 percent of Gen Xers and 21 percent of Baby Boomers have adjusted their spending. Meanwhile, 44 percent of retailers are actively planning for a downturn.
In an interview with RetailWire, BDO exec Natalie Kotlyar, who leads the firm’s retail & consumer products practice, said brick and mortar retailers are bolstering their digital capabilities and closing underperforming stores in advance of a potential economic downturn. Pure play online retailers are working to establish direct relationships with consumers, since they don’t have the face-to-face interactions that brick and mortar retailers have.
In another BDO study, 63 percent of pure play e-commerce retailers cited exclusive product offerings as their top competitive differentiator — more significant than pricing, convenience, and marketing efforts. BDO recommends prioritizing supply chain optimization, upgrading mobile shopping platforms and apps, better social media use, meaningful loyalty and rewards programs, and the possible use of exclusive spokespersons and influencers to reach younger shoppers who trust them.
- BDO Consumer Beat Study Infographic – BDO
- BDO Retail Rationalized Survey – BDO
- A Look At The U.S. Economy, And The Next Recession – Seeking Alpha
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are retailers (especially brick and mortar) doing enough to prepare for a recession? What steps can retailers take now to be in better shape when it happens?
5 Comments on "What should retailers and brands do now about a possible coming recession?"
President and CEO, Stealing Share
They are not doing enough. Every retailer, and it does not matter if they are on-line or B&M, should prepare for a recession.
Even if no recession is in the forecast, thinking about downturns and ways to increase efficiencies becomes more important and therefor drives preference — these are just business best practices.
Will Rogers said, “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The tempting play heading into a recession is to show signs of retreat: Less inventory, cutbacks in customer service, and other customer-forward expense cutting. But the smart play may be very different: Using a recession as an opportunity to gain market share. Not that retailers should be reckless with their inventory levels, marketing budgets or expense management during a consumer pullback, but they should be prepared to show customers that they are in the “execution” game for keeps.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Manage risk! Do not fall into the trap of risk avoidance. Great story telling will be more important than ever. Great story telling will involve novelty/fashion/differentiated product. Customers are not going to reach for their wallets if offered mundane product and presentation. So maybe the retailer offers high novelty/fashion product with slightly narrower breadth. Definitely less depth.
Nothing wrong with selling out of high risk product in a tight market. But above all, continue to tell great stories. Innovation and differentiation can capture market share. Boring and mundane will lose market share.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A recession would accelerate three trends. First, the failure of bad retailers would increase as consumers would disproportionally pull spending from those stores that they are not particularly attached to. Secondly, margins would come under further pressure as retailers resorted to discounting to stimulate demand. Thirdly, the flight to value would become more pronounced, at least for a period of time.
Retailers need to prepare for this now by focusing on profitability, ensuring that they have a value element to their offer, ensuring debt levels are sustainable, and making sure there is flexibility in areas like the supply chain and staffing. Sadly, even this won’t save all. There are inherent weaknesses in the retail landscape which a recession will expose and erode still further.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions