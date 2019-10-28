What makes voice assistants creepy?
Almost half (45 percent) of 5,000 consumers in Europe and North America surveyed by Selligent Marketing Cloud say they use voice assistants such as Amazon.com’s Alexa or Google Home. Yet with increased use, concerns are growing.
More than half (52 percent) find it creepy when brands target them with ads based on what they have recently asked their voice assistant. An even larger portion (69 percent) think it’s creepy when a brand targets them for ads based on what they have said in conversations without prompting the voice assistant device. In both cases, only minorities felt these were helpful rather than creepy targeting practices.
About half (51 percent) of respondents worry their voice assistants are listening to them without their consent. Younger adults (58 percent of 18-24-year-olds and 57 percent of 25-35-year-olds) tend to be more suspicious of voice assistants listening in uninvited. And although about half (48 percent) of Gen Xers (36-54-year-olds) have concerns about their voice assistants, eavesdropping only concerns slightly more than one-third (36 percent) of Boomers.
That being said, 80 percent of both Gen Zers and Millennials and 70 percent of Gen Xers say that a personalized experience is very important. Fifty-two percent of Boomers think so.
Respondents in all age groups feel that it’s helpful when brands do personalize in some ways, such as:
- Offering deals on items they have searched for but not purchased (64 percent);
- Proactively recommending products based on previous purchases (64 percent);
- Inquiring about how they liked their last purchase (71 percent);
- Targeting ads based on what they have recently liked/favorited/saved/retweeted on social media (53 percent).
RichRelevance’s 4th annual “Creepy or Cool” survey that came out in May also found concerns about voice assistants.
More respondents found it creepy (41 percent) than cool (32 percent) that voice assistants provide personalized product information and suggested products for them and their family. Related to voice assistants’ promise, significantly more respondents found it creepy (69 percent) than cool (14 percent) that companies understand their shopping habits so well that they’re able to use artificial intelligence to choose and automatically order products on their behalf.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is there a way for voice commerce to overcome privacy concerns raised by consumers? What are the most useful ways to personalize without exceeding the creepiness threshold?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a classic trade-off between convenience and privacy. For voice commerce to be effective, it needs to monitor what people say. And while it is not substantially different than online privacy issues, there seems to be a much more personal, visceral response to the creepiness of voice commerce which seems to be related to the fact that voice commerce devices monitor people continuously – as opposed to online behavior. In order to reduce the creepiness factor of voice commerce, I suggest manufacturers consider clearer explanations about how the voice data is being collected and providing consumers with a clear way to shut off listening.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Agree!
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The short answer is for these devices to only make suggestions when asked to. Of course, the issue is that all that money that comes from collecting users’ information will go away. I admit I can not understand the attraction to having a device in you home that can be listening to everything that you say whether addressing the device or not. Reminds me of the Miranda warning: ”Anything you say can and will be used …”
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Consumers need to be able to physically turn the devices on/off so they can feel safer. Still, there is always the looming possibility that some malicious genius will figure out how to break into them. Voice assistants may be very helpful to physically-impaired consumers. The rest of the world does not need to get any lazier than it already is.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I find it interesting that those who worry most about privacy also want a more personalized experience – I would have expected an inverse correlation. The line between creepy and useful is constantly moving, and gets narrower with younger consumers – marketers need to respond with transparency and full disclosure.