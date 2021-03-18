What makes some ads more shareable than others?
Knowledge@Wharton staff
Presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article published with permission from Knowledge@Wharton, the online research and business analysis journal of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
A new study from Wharton marketing professor Jonah Berger and Daniel McDuff of Microsoft Research finds that positive emotions result in more sharing, but so do feelings of disgust.
The study evaluated the emotional triggers that make people want to share advertising content. Thousands of participants in five countries were asked to watch a random set of commercials on their home computers while their webcams recorded their facial expressions.
“Self-reports are often inaccurate,” Prof. Berger shared with Knowledge@Wharton. “People don’t always have a good sense of what they are feeling, and even if they give you an answer, it’s not always correct. Further, people sometimes bias their responses based on what they think you want to hear.”
The study, not unsurprisingly, found that people share things that make them feel good and avoid sharing things that make them feel bad. Some negative emotions, however, like sadness or confusion, decreased sharing, while others, like disgust, increased it.
“Consistent with other research we’ve conducted, this highlights that rather than just being about feeling good or bad, sharing is also about the physiological arousal associated with different emotions. Emotions that fire us up to take action, like anger and anxiety (and in this case, disgust) boost sharing, while emotions that power us down (like sadness), decrease sharing,” Prof. Berger said.
For marketers, one implication is that making people feel good isn’t enough to make them share. He said, “You have to fire them up. Make them feel excited, inspired, or surprised.”
Prof. Berger added, “Second, you don’t have to shy away from negative emotions. Because they fire people up, anger, anxiety or even disgust can be leveraged to encourage word of mouth.”
The paper further found some of the emotions that boost sharing don’t necessarily lead to increased sales. Prof. Berger stated, “An ad that shows something gross might boost sharing, but it might reduce the chance people buy the product.”
- What Makes Some Ads More Shareable Than Others? – Knowledge@Wharton
- Why Do Some Advertisements Get Shared More than Others? – Journal of Advertising Research
- What Makes Online Content Viral? – Jonah Berger and Katherine L. Milkman
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s the mystery behind why some ads are shared broadly across social media platforms and others aren’t? What advice would you have for retailers or brands seeking to create ads that go viral?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "What makes some ads more shareable than others?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The answer to this question is in the first sentence of this article. It’s the word “emotion.” Some ads simply communicate information. Others evoke emotion. They can make you laugh, cry, anger you, etc. It’s all emotional. That’s what make the connection and creates a desire to share.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Ads that evoke strong emotions, positive or negative, trigger responses from consumers. The emotions that inspire consumers to share ads are similar to those that motivate them to submit online reviews or complete satisfaction surveys. If we, as consumers, are not passionate about something, it doesn’t evoke a response. However if something makes us extremely happy or angry, we feel that our opinion needs to be heard. Retailers that create ads that resonate emotionally with consumers will have the best chance at achieving a viral ad.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
In my experience, emotion, and specifically humor are what makes ads go viral. Geico and Hotels.com are two that come right to mind. And yes I’ve shared those on social media.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Ads that are created with the sole intent to go viral often backfire. We saw that recently with the Burger King U.K. ad suggesting women belong in the kitchen. It’s easy to get in trouble when you require readers to look beyond the headline.
There are loads of tips to make something more shareable, but going viral is more like capturing lightning in a bottle. But it does begin with triggering an emotion, either good or bad.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It’s emotion. Not only does a viral ad have a message, but it can recall a memory that made you cheer, made you cry or made you laugh. You will remember those commercials more often than those that didn’t recall emotion.
SVP Business Development & Partners, Theatro
It would be interesting to see research on what makes TikTok, Instagram Stories, Facebook Reels, and others go viral then compare that to ad sharing. I suspect the factors would be very similar.
Strategy and Operations Executive
The most memorable ads are the ones that are authentic, that tap into our emotions, and create a bond far beyond the transactions or products. We have seen that the most successful Superbowl ads, or holiday ads, are the ones in which the product or brand is not the centerpiece of the commercial. Rather it’s the empathy, understanding, and emotional impact the ad evokes.
With the emergence of TikTok, digital marketing will be impacted the same way that the industrial advertising complex has evolved with digital commerce. Authenticity will become increasingly important as these new social media platforms leverage influencers and other tactics to connect and build relationships with the next generations of shoppers.