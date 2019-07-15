What makes great retail leaders?
Judged by their employees, the top three CEOs in the retail industry are Charles Butt of H-E-B, Hubert Joly of Best Buy and Craig Jelinek of Costco, according to Glassdoor’s Top CEOs for 2019.
The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
Mr. Butt ranked number two on the top-100 list among larger companies (1,000 or more employees) with an approval rating of 99 percent.
According to reviews from current and former employers over the last year, H-E-B stands out for its above-average pay, flexible schedules, benefits, friendly co-workers and managers, and community support. Wrote an anonymous employee in a review on July 9, “Great culture. Supportive of work life balance. Expects high performance but provides the resources to be successful.”
Mr. Joly, who in June transitioned to executive chairman at Best Buy as CFO Corie Barry became CEO, landed at number 10.
In reviews, Best Buy also earned call outs for its pay, flexible scheduling and benefits as well as its employee discount, advancement opportunities and fun working environment. Wrote a former sales associate on July 10, “It really felt like the sales team was a family and they were very understanding and flexible with hours.”
Mr. Jelinek ranked number 42 this year. Costco was commended for its benefits that extend to part-timers. Pay, advancement, caring co-workers and management’s openness were also praised. Wrote a hardlines manager in a July 12 review, “Fun work environment. Tons of growth available.”
Other retail CEOs making the top-100 list were Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets, 52; Michael Zuieback, Discount Tire, 81; and Dan Bane, Trader Joe’s, 93. Among manufacturers with large retail operations, Apple’s Tim Cook landed at number 69 and Nike’s Mark Parker came in at number 94. Among food establishments, In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder ranked third and Chick-fil-A’s Dan T. Cathy, 70.
According to Glassdoor, top CEOs have four traits in common:
- Exemplifies a positive culture
- Nurtures great leaders
- Emphasizes company mission
- Communicates clearly
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What makes a strong retail leader? Are there certain leadership traits that are more important for a retail CEO than top executives in other industries?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Humility and demanding/fostering teamwork. Actually practicing the skill of listening and learning. There have always been a lot of moving parts in retail, but now most of those parts are in a state of flux and change — evolution. And those moving parts still have to mesh. It’s not enough to be a great merchant prince anymore. Too much uncharted territory out there. The boss has to demand a level of humility from the whole team that keeps them in a learning mode. Explore + Experiment = Experience.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The four traits cited by Glassdoor apply equally to retail CEOs as well as other successful CEOs. I would add a couple that may be unique to retailing, but represent two sides of a CEO’s skill set:
VP Product Strategy, Infor Retail
The majority of retail employees are in front of customers, so it’s really important for CEOs to foster a culture that enforces their unique brand promise so every interaction between those employees and their customers is a positive experience. That’s what sets many of the top companies apart from those that have a short lifespan.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think a lot of this comes down to fairness. People like to be treated fairly and admire leaders who inject that ethos into an organization. Inspiration is also important: leaders must have a clear vision for the company and be able to communicate that clearly – and that means listening as well as talking!
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
I see two top traits for a retail CEO – the first is culture. Good corporate culture starts at the top, as the Glassdoor data suggests. For a retailer, this means exemplifying a culture around treating employees well to encourage delivering a great service and experience to customers. Second, a vision for change and strength to execute that vision. As we’ve seen repeated over and over in recent years, retail is an industry of constant change now, no longer can CEOs accept what has gone before as the way forward. CEOs need the strength to execute that constant level of change to make their brand better and better in the eyes of their customer – it’s the only way to be customer-driven and customer-first in the Amazon era!
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
What’s not to agree with in the comments made and to be made. There is one huge criterion that makes a great leader: when they can show everyone the scars on their fingers from putting store fixtures together in their past and doing literally every job a retail environment requires, then you have a leader that understands just what it takes and who has empathy.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I will never forget the best retail lesson I learned from a boss: I was being transferred out of a department store to another, and asked my present boss if he would give me any advice as I was leaving. He looked up from his desk and said, “the ladies bathroom on three is out of toilet paper. Go take care of it.” At first I was upset, but then realized that the lesson he imparted was that I must constantly be aware of everything that was going on.