Judged by their employees, the top three CEOs in the retail industry are Charles Butt of H-E-B, Hubert Joly of Best Buy and Craig Jelinek of Costco, according to Glassdoor’s Top CEOs for 2019.

The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO’s leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Mr. Butt ranked number two on the top-100 list among larger companies (1,000 or more employees) with an approval rating of 99 percent.

According to reviews from current and former employers over the last year, H-E-B stands out for its above-average pay, flexible schedules, benefits, friendly co-workers and managers, and community support. Wrote an anonymous employee in a review on July 9, “Great culture. Supportive of work life balance. Expects high performance but provides the resources to be successful.”

Mr. Joly, who in June transitioned to executive chairman at Best Buy as CFO Corie Barry became CEO, landed at number 10.

In reviews, Best Buy also earned call outs for its pay, flexible scheduling and benefits as well as its employee discount, advancement opportunities and fun working environment. Wrote a former sales associate on July 10, “It really felt like the sales team was a family and they were very understanding and flexible with hours.”

Mr. Jelinek ranked number 42 this year. Costco was commended for its benefits that extend to part-timers. Pay, advancement, caring co-workers and management’s openness were also praised. Wrote a hardlines manager in a July 12 review, “Fun work environment. Tons of growth available.”

Other retail CEOs making the top-100 list were Colleen Wegman, Wegmans Food Markets, 52; Michael Zuieback, Discount Tire, 81; and Dan Bane, Trader Joe’s, 93. Among manufacturers with large retail operations, Apple’s Tim Cook landed at number 69 and Nike’s Mark Parker came in at number 94. Among food establishments, In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder ranked third and Chick-fil-A’s Dan T. Cathy, 70.

According to Glassdoor, top CEOs have four traits in common:

Exemplifies a positive culture

Nurtures great leaders

Emphasizes company mission

Communicates clearly

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What makes a strong retail leader? Are there certain leadership traits that are more important for a retail CEO than top executives in other industries?