Hibbett Sports detailed yesterday at its investor conference the numerous ways it is differentiating its omnichannel offering by elevating the post-purchase experience.

“The post-purchase experience is just as important as a pre-purchase experience,” said Bill Quinn, SVP of marketing and digital. “If the customer has a bad post-purchase experience, they won’t be coming back. The post-purchase experience tends to get less focus and is an area that usually lacks investments. We see this as an opportunity.”

A big part of the post-purchase experience is communication. WISMO (where is my order) is typically the top customer service communication request.

“Customers want as much information as possible,” said Mr. Quinn. “We keep customers informed every step of the way via email and text. Customers are informed when the item ships, if the item is delayed, when the item is delivered and, finally, we send them each a survey to see how their experience went.”

Besides communication, Hibbett’s post-purchase focus is on making it as easy as possible for customers to solve any problem. Customers can reach the retailer’s customer service team “any way they want,” including by phone, email, chat or text.

Customers can also get their questions answered via an AI-powered chatbot or head online to use the chain’s “extensive self-service tools.” These options include being able to cancel their own orders, which Mr. Quinn said is “something that most retailers do not do.”

Other extra steps Hibbett’s takes around customer service that typically comes post-purchase is a callback option. Customers facing a wait when they call can request a callback to save them time.

Finally, Hibbett offers free returns as well as package insurance on all purchases. “This gives customers peace of mind when it comes to damaged, lost or stolen items,” Mr. Quinn said.

The attention to the post-purchase shopper experience is part of an effort to reduce as much friction as possible from online shopping. Mr. Quinn said, “The less friction there is, the more premium the experience is and the more differentiated the experience is from others who have more friction in their business.”