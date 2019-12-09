Photo: @nina_p_v via Twenty20

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of articles from MarketingCharts

Having an online user account with a retailer can have its advantages, including faster checkout and the opportunity for a more personalized shopping experience. And while a report from DMI found that 46 percent of the more than 1,500 U.S. adult consumers surveyed use online accounts for all or most of their purchases, some factors are making the rest hesitate.

About one-third (32 percent) of respondents are not interested in receiving marketing e-mails.

Past surveys have shown retailers send more relevant and accurate e-mails than other industries. Yet, while more recent data shows that many consumers are scanning subject lines to decide whether to open retailer e-mails, others stay subscribed because it’s just too difficult to unsubscribe. Consumers making multiple purchases online at various retailers possibly are hesitant to wade through the resulting e-mails should they create user accounts.

One-quarter (24 percent) of respondents also say they are nervous about providing personal information. Most marketers are well aware that data security and privacy are the top demands of customers in the digital age — and what the consequences could be if they do not secure customer data. U.S. shoppers have been known to walk away from brands who use their customer data without their knowledge and many others have stopped using a brand after a data breach.

Another reason shoppers forego signing up for a user account is the time involved, with 22 percent saying the process takes too long. Additionally, another 13 percent of respondents say they don’t sign up for a user account because they are not planning on buying from the store again.

DMI’s advice included:

Doing a better job of telling customers how you’ll communicate with them.

Using an e-mail strategy to add value for customers and not spam them.

Giving customers control over the frequency and topics of emails.