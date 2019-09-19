What is retail’s role in building a better society?
Look around and you will see many examples of retail industry leaders taking definitive action to protect and serve public interests when other systems don’t or can’t. Top-of-mind topics are healthcare, gun safety and disaster response.
These are complex issues that impact stores, employees, customers and general public well being. They challenge retailers to balance business risks with loyalty, sales and profits. They also present growth opportunities.
Healthcare
I recently got a notice from CVS reminding me they quit selling tobacco five years ago. It was a bold move at the time. Since then, CVS and other retailers have expanded retail clinics, prescription services (like CarePass and PillPack) and insurance programs that increase access to healthcare of all kinds at a reduced price point. All major drug chains, supermarkets and mass merchants now provide alternative healthcare treatment options for consumers. These services could cut overall costs, promote the use of cost-effective preventive care at easily accessible locations and improve quality of life for many who are under- or not insured.
Public safety
The RetailWire Braintrust had a spirited discussion on Walmart’s recent decision “respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms” and to discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition in the wake of more mass shootings. Walmart previously took steps to ensure store and customer safety in the past by raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and allowing only trained employees to sell them. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Starbucks, Wegmans, Kroger, Walgreens and others have acted as well.
Disaster response, relief and recovery
The Home Depot’s Disaster Response Command Center is well known for stepping in to help in times of need, especially in response to hurricanes and other natural disasters. Lowe’s and a slew of 3PL’s also provide response, relief and recovery products and services. The retail industry ecosystem brings expertise, people, products and facilities that can provide and deliver supplies where they are most needed.
Given other systems aren’t enacting policies to improve health and safety — even though there is widespread public support — retailers are stepping in and up.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is it the responsibility of retailers to address gaps in society’s well being? Do you think that doing good correlates with doing well in business?
13 Comments on "What is retail’s role in building a better society?"
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
It may not be retailers’ responsibility to fill the void of “the public good,” but it is an opportunity for them. CVS and Dick’s took risks by dropping tobacco and firearms sales (respectively), and the moves have paid off over the long run. Target has donated 5 percent of its profits to local charities going back to its roots as a division of a department store company. You can’t put a price on the kind of goodwill these moves created.
Meanwhile, the trend is gaining speed as customers perceive their government failing to address the same issues — such as gun safety or the environment. Retailers can take a visible position on these issues (without wading into controversy) since they are the most consumer-facing industry out there.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
The inaction of lawmakers is indeed opening up opportunities for retailers!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Since companies and corporations are “citizens,” yes, I think they have a responsibility to act as a good citizen. This is not to suggest they replace government in any way, but good citizens help and contribute when and where they can. The examples in the article are terrific. CVS especially has woven good citizenship into being a core part of their brand promise. It’s a perfect fit. A win for all. Businesses can do nothing, or do something, and whatever choice is made it ultimately becomes part of the brand promise.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Content Marketing Strategist
Growing consumer outrage over plastic waste has made corporate social responsibility a retail priority. Retailers and consumer goods brands that demonstrate leadership by creating innovative, sustainable products and business strategies will gain an edge over rivals.
Director, Retail Market Insights
We all have a responsibility to have a positive impact on our world and to address gaps in society’s well being, and retail organizations are no exception. However, beyond being a responsibility, doing good also represents an opportunity for retail. This is really a no-brainer: helping the community helps build community. And we know very well that stores that thrive are stores that are active members of their community. The potential positive impact on stores that support their community is tremendous, and I would love to see more C-level attention on how to expand the role of the stores in their communities. It would be good for society, it would be good for the local employees, and it would be good for the bottom line.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Given retailers direct relationship with consumers and store networks they are in a unique position to take action to address consumers and society’s needs.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
It is everyone’s responsibility. CPGs, retailers, and consumers must and should pitch in and help in areas that give back to the community or to communities that have been hit hard by natural disasters, etc. Yes, the government is ultimately responsible, but who are we as a society if we see the pain and just shrug it off and say, “not my job”? Doing things that help to build a better society, whether by Home Depot helping hurricane victims to rebuild, or Nestlé Waters handing out water is a good thing and should be recognized and rewarded.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
Doing good always correlates with doing well, if you believe that reputation and brand equity matter. Awareness of needs that are community based and nationally needed motivate people and regardless of the controversy about corporations being people they are still made up of people in the C-suite and elsewhere. So it’s no surprise that retailers are taking up the gauntlets they perceive as necessary for a better society. It’s a win/win for retailers and citizens.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
There is a huge philosophical break between asking if retailers have a responsibility to serve society and if it correlates with doing well in business. That would be the equivalent of an individual volunteering for a cause with the expectation that they will receive a job offer or some other form of payback down the road. That is not responsibility or volunteerism, it’s quid pro quo and that’s the problem when corporations “volunteer,” “donate,” or “support,” almost always they are looking for a goodwill benefit on the backside.
Real community support would be making a donation anonymously/quietly, giving paid time off to employees to volunteer (not wearing branded clothing), or similar altruistic mechanisms. If that doesn’t happen, it isn’t authentic “responsibility.”
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Ken,
I totally agree (see my response to this question). It isn’t that one person’s philanthropy is another person’s exploitation, It is that, “intentionality” is one critical tool for assessing whether or not an action is “good.” An ethical individual — or corporation — acts in a consistent moral manner in all cases irrespective of whether those actions benefit them or result in some form of hardship or even death. If they aren’t operating without regard to personal or corporate consequences, it isn’t authentic moral or ethical behavior. The problem with the “doing well by doing good” argument is that it involves economic and/or political considerations. And if these types of outcomes are included in the corporate ethical calculus, the company isn’t really “doing good” at all — they are just making a strategic investment that directly benefits them in some way, (publicity, brand building, political standing, etc.,) while indirectly benefiting others.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
NO! They do not have a responsibility. They may have beliefs or even find that the idea of doing good things adds to the bottom line. Yes, a better society may make more revenue. But companies, retail or otherwise, are companies and not people (or patriots) and their responsibly is to their owners.
For example, Arkansas ranks among the lowest states in education, but the area around Bentonville is one of the best in the country. Why? Because of Walmart’s investment into local education. It helps everyone in the area and helps Walmart in the future. Responsibility? No! Smart? Yes!