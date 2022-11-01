What is America eating in 2022?
Persistent disruptions in supply chains, new perspectives on worker welfare and safety, a renewed focus on food insecurity and climate change concerns will all play a role in driving food trends in 2022, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC).
In its annual forecast of trends, IFIC outlines five food themes for 2022:
Well, well, well…ness: Recent IFIC surveys show consumers proactively looking for positive food attributes like whole grains and fiber, and exploring immune health more so than previously. IFIC’s annual ”Food and Health Survey” also found 46 percent of consumers aware of the federal dietary guidelines for Americans, compared to 23 percent in 2010. Micronutrients, like B vitamins, and magnesium macronutrients, like whole grains and protein to help manage stress, as well as CBD-infused foods, will move even closer to center stage. Rising food insecurity concerns accentuated by the pandemic are expected to lead to a heightened focus on federal feeding programs.
Yearning for yesteryear: Nostalgia will continue as a strong trend, with 1990s’ recipes and snacks trending. IFIC wrote, “Expect its ethos of simple, no-fuss, home cooking to continue in 2022.”
Fever for the flavor: With a continued reluctance to travel, Americans will “look for new ways to transport their taste bud.” Ingredients such as hibiscus, yuzu, turmeric, kelp, gochujang and ube are expected to grow in prominence. IFIC wrote, “Not only will they continue to savor the ‘fifth taste’ of umami with ingredients like MSG, they will also become more acquainted with the richness of kokumi, considered by some to be a ‘sixth taste.’” Salt alternatives, like potassium chloride, and sugar substitutes, like allulose, maltitol and monk fruit, will get more attention from consumers.
Necessity is the mother of (pandemic) invention: Pandemic-driven innovations — whether new (e.g., ghost kitchens, QR codes and self-service kiosks for restaurants) or newly accelerated (e.g., e-commerce, direct-to-consumer) — will gain further momentum. Urban farming and “vertical agriculture” will expand in cities.
Sustainability “cemented in”: Sustainability as a consumer value will help fuel new eating patterns like “reducetarian,” “climatarian” and low carbon, as well as extend into social issues, driven by younger consumers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which food trends do you see emerging or accelerating in 2022? What pandemic-influenced trends are you most confident will wind up reshaping America’s diets for many years to come?
3 Comments on "What is America eating in 2022?"
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
Personalized nutrition is an area that could accelerate in 2022 and beyond. Growth in self-administered testing services (genetic, disease risk, sensitivities, etc) lays the groundwork. More people are looking for customized nutrition solutions to optimize their health. Initially products may be in the form of shakes and bars but could branch into more mainstream food products.
Plant-based foods is still an area of growth. Though sales softened a bit in late 2021, interest and demand are likely to uptick again as restaurants begin expanding menus and limited time offers again. Beyond Meat nuggets at KFC is one example.
President, Protonik
It will be interesting to see what develops. My own sense is that consumers will continue to show ebb and flow in patterns very similar to the past. The trends which may be most prominent, though, won’t be in which foods are consumed, but where they are consumed. How quickly will restaurant businesses regrow? How quickly will “hanging at the coffee shop” be re-established? It may take more time than we expect.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Given the severe supply chain disruptions with all types of food categories, 2022 might be the year of food experimentation like no other. I did the shopping for holiday meals a few weeks ago and I was alarmed at how high prices have risen for things like salmon, tenderloin, ham, vegetables and just about everything else. It’s real and not going away any time soon. Consumers will turn to simpler meal plans, cheaper ingredients, and alternatives that are within their budgets. Keep your eye on in-house brands. I think you’ll see a dramatic rise in these kinds of products that are just as good but cheaper.