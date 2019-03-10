What is Amazon’s ultimate Alexa strategy?
At its hardware event in Seattle last week, Amazon.com introduced a whopping 15 new products linked to its Alexa platform with the apparent goal of being a voice-command away from consumers at any time. Not everybody, however, is seeing the commerce connection.
Much speculation ensued on why Amazon launched so many items, including wireless earbuds, smart glasses, a smart ring and a multifunction oven that can double as a microwave and air fryer. Also being increasingly debated is whether Amazon needs to make money directly on Alexa-linked hardware devices and whether the ultimate benefits may extend beyond voice commerce.
In a blog entry following the event, Loup Ventures, a venture capital firm that publishes research on consumer technology, writes that Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem is “a bit of a head-scratcher” because voice shopping hasn’t taken off.
“It makes sense that Apple sells HomePod as part of its hardware + services model, or that Google gathers information from Google Home to sell ads,” Loup Ventures said in the blog entry. “But the buying experience on Alexa remains prohibitively challenging. So, it’s not clear what Amazon is really driving through voice other than low-margin device sales.”
In a note, Macquarie Research’s Ben Schachter wrote that he believes the Echo business model is “still evolving,” and that one way to monetize the platform will be taking a cut from developers of apps or “skills”. Mr. Schachter wrote, “We don’t think Amazon intends to make significant money from hardware sales directly, but rather from increasing touchpoints to the overall ecosystem and app store-like models.”
Daniel Newman, principal analyst at Futurum Research, wrote for MarketWatch, “The expansion of the Amazon line will power the company to another level of customer insights, which will lead to greater spending by you and greater earnings for the e-commerce giant.”
“With an increasing push to get its Alexa voice platform absolutely everywhere,” commented Navneet Alang, technology writer, in a column for The Week, “Amazon’s plans finally seem to be coming into focus: The company believes voice will supplant the smartphone as the next big platform.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think Amazon’s goal is with the Alexa platform? What do you think it should be?
9 Comments on "What is Amazon’s ultimate Alexa strategy?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I think it is clear that Amazon sees tremendous potential with voice-activated technology. We’re getting closer every day to living like the Jetsons and like in the world of Star Trek. I see Amazon aspiring to be the leader of a company driven by technological conveniences. Apple has Siri, but Amazon is determined to take Alexa beyond what any other company is offering. Moreover, the public seems to be in favor of it as millions of consumers use Alexa every day for all kinds of things making their lives easier with fun and convenience. I see the trend continuing and, eventually, more companies following Amazon’s lead.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Alang mostly nails it, “Amazon believes voice will supplant the smartphone as the next big platform.” I would add that Amazon understands and continues to innovate both mobile and voice platforms – and understands that the two are not mutually exclusive. Amazon’s commitment to innovating is why they have disrupted multiple industries.
I believe Amazon’s goal with the Alexa platform is anytime, anywhere, anyway on-demand convenience.
The downside is — have you seen the movie WALL-E?
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Director, Retail Market Insights
I continue to be amazed by Amazon’s ongoing investments in hardware while the platform desperately needs major investments in software. The concept of skills is a fatal flaw in the Echo ecosystem. The need to memorize skills is an insurmountable roadblock to adoption (let alone actually shopping anything but replenishment orders from Amazon), and until Amazon finds a way to make voice interaction as easy as “Googling” they are merely capitalizing on cheap device sales. I am mystified why they continue to expand the hardware ecosystem without addressing the skills challenge.
CMO, COO American Retail Consultants
Amazon believes that Alexa will be its next big stepping stone into the future as we move to a voice-based input system for our device controls. So far, this has yet to be borne out in usage or demand. Alexa is a solution for a problem that has yet to appear. As such, Amazon has to be considering other alternatives in order to ensure that they are prepared for the future on all fronts.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Voice and mobile go together like peanut butter and jelly. Amazon doesn’t have a phone, so it needs to create multiple hardware solutions to be able to connect with consumers outside the home environment. There’s been a lot of emphasis on voice, but Amazon’s goal is to get in early and be the de facto driver for voice commerce, which is tough to do without a mobile device of its own. I suspect most of these devices will go the way of the Dash button, but Amazon has always been willing to invest to learn. This is one more example.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Amazon’s ultimate goal with the Alexa platform is to monetize voice search. As voice search becomes more pervasive, brands will be very interested in paying to get their ads on the top of the list. Currently, their Alexa advertising policy has strict rules against Alexa voice ads, but that may change…
Content Marketing Strategist
Alexa’s purpose is to get intimate with consumers.
Embedding voice devices into our homes and everyday habits normalizes the technology. (Like Maria Conchita Alonzo’s apartment in The Running Man, where her voice turned on the lights, TV and coffee machine. It’s next-level convenience.)
It’s also a continuum of trust: As voice devices reliably help consumers with low-risk functions, like playing music, and checking the news and weather, we become more comfortable. Eventually more consumers will feel comfortable enough to use voice devices to shop to maximize efficiency and convenience.
Throughout this entire process, Amazon gains deeper consumer insights on households and individuals, further refining its personalization efforts.
Bottom line: Knowing more means selling more (including Amazon’s private label products), which gives Amazon an enviable edge.
Director of Pricing/Pricing Consultant
While I am all for technology, I still have issues with the privacy aspect of Alexa.
I definitely would not like Alexa devices listening to my children or conversations with my wife and then getting emails or recommendations on items or services from Amazon learned from family conversations. If there was a more clear delineation of policy concerning conversations heard on Alexa devices (or any VA peripherals) maybe there would be a faster acceptance?