What if unwanted online purchases didn’t have to be returned?

Photo: @daphneemarie via Twenty20
May 31, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

If a returned item is going to be thrown out anyway, why not refund the customer and let them keep it?

That’s the premise behind Returnly’s Green Returns, whereby the customer is refunded without being required to return the original item.

At this point, such “returnless refunds” are aimed at “beauty and intimates retailers that are often required to dispose of used and opened products that pose a potential health risk.”

The service is called Green Returns because it eliminates the eco-cost from extra packaging and delivery. Concerns have heightened over the environmental impact of online selling and returns overall. Returnly cited findings by Optoro that five billion pounds of returns end up in landfills every year.

In addition to the potential green benefits, consumers get other perks:

  • No return hassles: Not having to box up and mail any online return.
  • Quicker refunds: As part of Returnly’s standard offering, consumers earn immediate store credit at the place they bought the product. Consumers receive quick cash refunds as well versus waiting for the returned item to be fully processed. For credit cards, typically a few days are required for the “returnless” refund to be credited back.
  • Free re-gifting: Consumers can give the item to a friend or family member to enjoy instead.

Retailers avoid the cost and effort spent with a return, may see a sales benefit from offering immediate store credit, and earn goodwill from the eco-friendly step and consumer perks.

The service is possible because Returnly’s core offering enables retailers to offer immediate store credit. Returnly assumes the risk on the return and offers 85 percent of customers store credit on average, on the spot, according to a Forbes article. In most cases, the consumer promises to return the item.

While not stated policy, the internet is full of tales of customer service reps at Amazon.com, Walmart and Chewy.com, among others, telling customers to keep or donate an item they wanted to return and still receive a refund. Some such decisions seem to factor in the cost of returning and processing the item for resale.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you assess the pros and cons of offering refunds for unwanted online purchases without requiring a physical return? Do you see the service working as a standard procedure for certain categories or more of a rare perk to support loyalty?

Charles Dimov
Charles Dimov
Vice President of Marketing, OrderDynamics
11 minutes 54 seconds ago

This is a creative idea that has clearly already been in play. If a product is below a certain dollar value, then this is a great idea. It saves the retailer the cost of the return shipping and processing. Frankly, it has the potential of improving the brand image (free gift), and even spreading the news of the brand with WOM.

If you have it as a standard procedure, you risk the market learning about it and being flooded with fake returns. You just cannot count on everyone acting ethically.

The best option is to use it sparingly. Below a certain dollar value – gift the returnable item to the customer. For other items in the grey zone, gift the item to the customer randomly, or based on the customer profile. The order management system tells retailers who are chronic returners (don’t gift things to these folk), and who are good light returning customers. Reward your good customers.

Art Suriano
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
6 minutes 8 seconds ago
I see this as a possible marketing campaign more than an active policy. For starters, not every business could use this program, especially when selling high ticket items. Second, any company offering the customer the opportunity to keep the unwanted product and still receive a credit has to be careful to control the returns. Once customers learn of this opportunity, many will attempt to take advantage regardless of whether they are happy with the product or not just to get away with not having to pay for it. If a company wanted to use this concept as a marketing campaign, they could do so stating something like, “we are so confident you’ll love our merchandise, we let you keep it if you’re unhappy and we’ll still refund the money.” Then the company could provide a healthy disclaimer in how the program works to deter those whose only motive is to take advantage of the opportunity and get the product for free. As a marketing campaign, the company could run it for 60 – 90 days… Read more »
