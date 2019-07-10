What if stores innovated like restaurants?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is an excerpt of an article from WayfinD, a quarterly e-magazine filled with insights, trends and predictions from the retail and foodservice experts at WD Partners.
When looking at the top of the list on Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200, it’s clear the leading restaurants are constantly innovating.
A few examples:
- #9 – Domino’s: With delivery confounding restaurants everywhere, Domino’s is more about logistics and technology than pizza. Customers can track their pizza every step of the way on their phones. Hello, instant gratification! Using their own drivers for years, they continue to develop more efficient delivery methods. The pizza? The company actually admitted it sucked a few years ago and upgraded that as well.
- #6: Burger King: Someone had to do it. Burger King was the first brand to offer a legitimately tasty plant-based burger on a national basis to gain first dibs with vegetarians and flexitarians.
- #5 – Taco Bell: A hotel fully branded as Taco Bell? Taco Bell clothing and Taco Bell Cantinas selling alcoholic beverages? Much like fellow Yum! Brands innovator KFC, Taco Bell is creating a lifestyle brand for its fervent followers and no innovative idea is too weird to be considered.
What can stores learn from these restaurant innovators? Understanding customers will guide innovation.
Let’s look at struggling retailers as comparative examples:
- J.C. Penney: What if J.C. Penney at some point came out and said, “We talked to our customers, and our stores suck. We’re studying what’s wrong and we’re going to revamp the entire store.” Incremental changes to pricing, product and stores haven’t made an impact. Incremental does not work in today’s retail world.
- Victoria’s Secret: Burger King isn’t changing its entire menu to be vegetarian. Why can’t Victoria’s Secret add some more inclusive products?
- Toys “R” Us: A toy store where kids can freely play? A showroom store makes perfect sense for toys. We all wanted to be Toys “R” Us kids. Why didn’t TRU take advantage of that nostalgia and create a Taco Bell style lifestyle brand before it was too late?
Come on retailers, listen to your customers and understand the innovative ideas they are asking you for.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What can retailers learn about innovation from restaurants? Are retailers generally more hesitant to try new things versus restaurants, and is there a logical reason why?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Taco Bell’s four-day PR gimmick of a branded hotel is a far cry from Toys “R” Us. Most any independent toy store has plenty of places for kids to play. Ask J.C. Penney customers what they want and they’d probably say more discounts. The customer doesn’t always know what is best. The winners in retail right now like Lululemon understand who their customer is and what is important to them, and add onto that experience. I would suggest innovation comes from a laser focus on delivering to customers, not PR.
CEO, rDialogue
Restaurants were late to invest in customer relationships and loyalty and worse than that, they adopted a commoditized approach. Much like retailers. The difference is that leading brands in the restaurant industry figured out sooner than retailers that innovation was required given the rising consumer expectations that Amazon has set and that most retailers have snoozed on.
While it surprises even me to have to write that, restaurants are hungrier (pun intended), apparently, than retailers. Or they are smarter. Or more paranoid. Regardless, there is a lot of excitement happening in that category.
Principal, Frank Riso Associates, LLC
I do think that successful retailers are innovative. Supermarkets, for example, remodel stores to meet customer demand. Didn’t the Nike store add basketball hoops to attract more shoppers? Granted many retailers do little or nothing and they seem to disappear or are acquired. I guess I do not completely agree with the premise that restaurants are more innovative than retailers!
Content Marketing Strategist
Restaurants show retailers the power of humbly listening and adapting to evolving consumer tastes. Innovation helps companies spice things up, which can encourage consumers to keep coming back – and visit more often.
Domino’s reminds retailers to lead with their strengths (e.g. consumer-friendly, real-time visibility into the logistics process) to stand out amid intense competition.
In addition, Burger King shows that retailers don’t need to overhaul their business strategy if a simple assortment change can differentiate their offerings by reflecting emerging consumer trends.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Yes! “…assortment change…” THAT is listening to the customer!
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I really don’t think restaurants are any more innovative than retailers. You called it out – “leading.” Leading restaurant chains are innovating. So are “leading” retailers. Walmart, Best Buy or Kohl’s are doing things that are just as customer-centric or operationally beneficial as any of the programs profiled in the above article. Companies, regardless of segment, that have the right culture to innovate are the ones that will continue to win. Unfortunately, too many retailers and restaurant chains don’t have that culture.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sometimes technology can be oversold as a magic solution to retail problems. Domino’s is more about logistics and technology than pizza? Not in a million years. I’m going to order from Domino’s rather than another current pizza favorite just so I can gaze at my phone for the next 27 minutes? First and most important (with no close second place contenders) is that Domino’s has to have the best pizza. Period. And I can track the delivery if I am so inclined? Fine. Most important is the best pizza, shirt, sweater, jacket, gizmo, widget. Then help me track the delivery.
Retail industry thought leader
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking